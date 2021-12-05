New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (7-18) play against the Houston Rockets (16-16) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday December 5, 2021
New Orleans Pelicans 78, Houston Rockets 87 (Q3 01:26)
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Nice challenge by Pelicans’ coach Willie Green. Doesn’t look like there was any contact on that House shot attempt. – 8:51 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets having trouble getting anything but 3s against the Pelicans’ zone. But Wood hits his fifth for his season high, one shy of matching his career high. He has 22 on 12 shots. Rockets with 10 of their 16 attempts in third from deep. – 8:47 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Christian Wood and Eric Gordon cooking the Pels is cruel punishment for the fan base. – 8:47 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Nickeil Alexander-Walker started 0-6 from the field. He’s made his last 3 shot attempts — all three-pointers. – 8:46 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Christian Wood probably doesn’t get enough credit for his touch around the basket. That floater was pretty. – 8:45 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jonas Valanciunas leaving the game with some kind of back injury and he looks mighty uncomfortable sitting on the bench.
Damnit. – 8:43 PM
Jonas Valanciunas leaving the game with some kind of back injury and he looks mighty uncomfortable sitting on the bench.
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jonas Valanciunas just walked off the court very, very slowly and he’s holding his back. Aaron Nelson is checking him out right now in front of the Pels’ bench. – 8:43 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
TRIPLE
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
TRIPLE
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jonas Valanciunas looks like he’s dealing with some back pain. Just checked out of the game and is being looked at by a trainer. – 8:42 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jonas Valanciunas looks to have hurt his back, struggles to the bench. – 8:42 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
C-Wood is 4-4 from behind the arc tonight! 💦 pic.twitter.com/c1Abdi63f0 – 8:39 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Midway through 3rd quarter, Pelicans trail Rockets 75-63. They’re just not playing with any force defensively. Eric Gordon getting anything he wants and Houston’s having an easy time getting good looks from 3-point range, which they’re converting — 12 makes in 24 attempts. Yuck. – 8:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
A Rockets starter had had a season high for points, assists or rebounds, sometimes more than one starter, in each of the five games of the winning streak. Gordon a bucket away from making it six straight games. – 8:36 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram up to 26 points. Only one other Pelican in double digits. Willy Hernangomez has 10. – 8:36 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Eric Gordon is up to 22 points. This is the first time he’s scored 20+ points in consecutive games this season. – 8:36 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
BI is up to 26 points on 10-19 shooting. The problem is Willy Hernangomez is the only other Pel in double figures (10 pts).
BI is up to 26 points on 10-19 shooting. The problem is Willy Hernangomez is the only other Pel in double figures (10 pts).
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon up to 22 with seven minutes left in the third. Had season high 24 on Friday. – 8:33 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Eric Gordon’s just having one of those runs right now where he looks like a an All-Star. – 8:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
If Rockets big men keep fouling at this rate, Gana Diop is going to have to play center for the Rockets down the stretch. – 8:27 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Who’s your #Pelicans Player of the Week for Week 7? (Games at LAC, vs. DAL, at DAL, as well as tonight at HOU) Statistics are through the first three games of this #NBA week #PelsPOTWPoll – 8:25 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Pelicans are 4th in the NBA in offensive rebounds, avg. 12 a game. They’ve got 13 so far here at halftime, with Hernangomez collecting 8 of them. According to Assistant Coach DeSagana Diop, this was an area of concern heading into tonight & said team NEEDS to box out. – 8:18 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Scenario nobody is talking about: What if Houston closes the year on a 65-game win streak but it’s only good enough to get them the 3 seed? – 8:18 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Rockets 57, Pelicans 49
Ingram 19 pts
Hernangomez 10 pts & 12 rebs
Jones 5 pts
End of the 1st half: Rockets 57, Pelicans 49
Ingram 19 pts
Hernangomez 10 pts & 12 rebs
Jones 5 pts
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Mathews with the four-point play 😵 pic.twitter.com/UPQh2KRbRC – 8:10 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 57, Pelicans 49 at half. Rockets briefly got up 13. Rockets shooting 55 %, 44.4 % on 3s. Pels taking a lot of shots by grabbing rebounds. Wood with 13, Mathews with 10. Ingram with 19. – 8:10 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Rockets 57, Pelicans 49
– Ingram: 19p, 2r, 2a, 7/14 FG, 4/4 FT
– Willy: 10p, 12r
– Pels have to get more ball movement. Just nine assists in first half
Pels: 36.7 FG%, 4/19 3P, 9/13 FT
HALF: Rockets 57, Pelicans 49
– Ingram: 19p, 2r, 2a, 7/14 FG, 4/4 FT
– Willy: 10p, 12r
– Pels have to get more ball movement. Just nine assists in first half
Pels: 36.7 FG%, 4/19 3P, 9/13 FT
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Eric Gordon falls down.
Herb Jones gets whistled for the foul.
Clean it up @OfficialNBARefs – 8:07 PM
Eric Gordon falls down.
Herb Jones gets whistled for the foul.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pels with 13 offensive rebounds. Rockets with 17 rebounds. – 8:05 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Garrison Mathews just made an and-1 three a few feet behind the line. – 8:03 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
SATO SLAM!! 🤯
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
SATO SLAM!! 🤯
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
make way… SENGUN COMIN’ THROUGH pic.twitter.com/FuQRnCLiaQ – 7:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Josh Christopher picking up some first-half minutes. Checking in for Brooks, who is 0 for 3. – 7:53 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Love @ca_rockets dropping in the “Garry Bird” reference to Garrison Mathews. – 7:51 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Sengun making us allllllll happy with these moves 😄 pic.twitter.com/soxKT8QybS – 7:48 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Former Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni returns to Toyota Center with Pelicans. Rockets GM Rafael Stone came by for a visit during the time out. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:46 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Leading after 1️⃣!
Rockets: 28
Pelicans: 26
Leading after 1️⃣!
Rockets: 28
Pelicans: 26
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 28, Pelicans 26 after 1. Christian Wood with 10 points, four rebounds. Rockets shoot 55.6 %, 50 % on their eight 3s. But between the Rockets turnovers (6) and Pels offensive rebounds (8) Pels took 30 shots in the quarter. – 7:39 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Rockets 28, Pelicans 26
Ingram 9 pts
Hernangomez 7 pts & 8 rebs
Jones 5 pts
End of the 1st: Rockets 28, Pelicans 26
Ingram 9 pts
Hernangomez 7 pts & 8 rebs
Jones 5 pts
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
BIG MAN JAM 🔨
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
BIG MAN JAM 🔨
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets second unit might want to get a rebound. Wait. Check that. They have combined for one. Still, getting bullied by Hernangomez. – 7:35 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Another game with Willy Hernangomez providing quality minutes off the bench. – 7:34 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram picks up his 2nd personal foul.
That’s two on BI and two on Herb for the Pels. – 7:28 PM
Brandon Ingram picks up his 2nd personal foul.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Billy saves. B.I. scores 🤝
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
Billy saves. B.I. scores 🤝
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
11-0 run by the Rockets. Notably, only one center is on the floor. – 7:25 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
that’s just what Garrison Mathews does 👌
that’s just what Garrison Mathews does 👌
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/H97msLTNqf – 7:24 PM
John Wall @JohnWall
It’s somebody’s birthday‼️ ACE aka My World aka ABoogie, aka My SpiderMan, My Dude❤️ #AceTurns3 pic.twitter.com/TK6iIVf4Vz – 7:23 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Trey Murphy getting some early run here for the Pels tonight with Herb Jones picking up two early fouls.
GT and Herb sit, NAW and Trey in. – 7:22 PM
Trey Murphy getting some early run here for the Pels tonight with Herb Jones picking up two early fouls.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
K.J. Martin to check in after the time out. Rockets offense OK with the two bigs — 6 of 11 shooting, 2 of 4 from deep — but have to stick with drive-and-kick including kicking pass back out after drives. Had 4 TOs in first 3 1/2 minutes, settled down since. – 7:20 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jonas Valanciunas is not leaving the paint, even with Daniel Theis attempting to space out to three. – 7:18 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
The Rockets have committed 4 turnovers in the first five minutes of the game. – 7:17 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Three ball to start the game out 👌
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
Three ball to start the game out 👌
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Herb Jones finding his comfort zone on offense is turning into a major storyline for this team moving forward. – 7:16 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
It was initially put out in our Courtside Box that Brooks would start, but he will come off the bench.
#Rockets going with Tate, Wood, Gordon, Mathews and Theis to start vs. New Orleans. – 6:52 PM
It was initially put out in our Courtside Box that Brooks would start, but he will come off the bench.
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Pregame vibes are immaculate. 🔥
Pregame vibes are immaculate. 🔥
@reliantenergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/qY69SIinJ4 – 6:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Almost game time! Be sure to download the #Pelicans app to keep up with all of the action.
📲: https://t.co/4bmEJzLTHg
Almost game time! Be sure to download the #Pelicans app to keep up with all of the action.
📲: https://t.co/4bmEJzLTHg
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
First 5️⃣ for tonight
First 5️⃣ for tonight
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Theis, Mathews, Gordon.
(Either changed or I read wrong but deleted the previous tweet.) – 6:39 PM
Rockets starters: Tate, Wood, Theis, Mathews, Gordon.
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Rockets with the headfake, saying that they’re now starting Daniel Theis tonight. pic.twitter.com/Ywvo2iRrkU – 6:35 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets go back to the Wood/Theis starting lineup along with Gordon, Mathews and Tate – 6:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards! 💰
Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards! 💰
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
KOTN 📸 Who do you think these belong to?
KOTN 📸 Who do you think these belong to?
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Josh Hart doing some pregame shooting tonight. A pretty good sign bc he didn’t do anything before the Dallas game a few nights ago. pic.twitter.com/PSNtY76DH1 – 6:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Ready to rock it 🚀
Ready to rock it 🚀
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
New Orleans player development coach Corey Brewer and Houston player development coach Gerald Green are chatting it up on the sidelines right now.
Feel like both guys could give a solid 15-20 minutes tonight if needed. – 5:57 PM
Feel like both guys could give a solid 15-20 minutes tonight if needed. – 5:57 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green on Brandon Ingram: “When he’s just making the simple plays and getting in the paint and finding his teammates, our team just plays with joy and finds a renewed energy. It’s what we rely on him to do, and he has been doing a great job of it.” – 5:48 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pregame read on the player some (Trey Murphy) are calling Macaroni Man nola.com/sports/pelican… – 5:39 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Pelicans guard Josh Hart is out with left knee soreness vs. Rockets. – 5:36 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Josh Hart (left knee soreness) will not play tonight.
Says he’s getting better and is starting to progress more and more but not quite yet ready to play. – 5:33 PM
Willie Green says Josh Hart (left knee soreness) will not play tonight.
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Josh Hart will miss a third straight game with left knee soreness, Willie Green says. – 5:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
Watch Live: Willie Green
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Stephen Silas says Eric Gordon and Alperen Sengun will have to ramp up their playmaking responsibilities without Porter Jr. tonight. – 5:20 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Kevin Porter Jr. is out tonight. Stephen Silas would not reveal his starters. – 5:16 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
A young @marioelie1 of the Warriors being defended by the Rockets @VernonMaxwell11 in 1991. Mario, a restricted free agent, signed with the Blazers the next year. Houston sent a 2nd round pick to Portland for Elie in 1993. The rest is history. pic.twitter.com/rzqykVFkpG – 5:03 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Exec. Dir. of the @TexasBowl David Fletcher (@utfletch ) on the LSU vs K-State matchup: “It’s really phenomenal to get the type of teams that mean a lot to the fans here in Houston. We’ve got a little bit of excitement about the purple (for both teams).” – 4:55 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
workin’ on the weekend like usual💧
workin’ on the weekend like usual💧
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans have 44 net passing yards today. Had just 61 net passing yds vs Bills. Remarkably as an expansion team in 2002, Houston had 5 games w/ < 100 net passing yds, including their 2nd game in franchise history, they lost to the Chargers that day & had 29 net passing yds. – 3:46 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans Tavierre Thomas forces the Taylor fumble, Kirksey recovers for Houston. – 3:33 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
🚨 Don’s miss out on our Weekend Flash Sale! 🚨
The Rockets host James Harden, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets this Wednesday, December 8th at Toyota Center. Secure your tickets NOW!
🚨 Don’s miss out on our Weekend Flash Sale! 🚨
The Rockets host James Harden, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets this Wednesday, December 8th at Toyota Center. Secure your tickets NOW!
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Weekend hoops! 🙌
⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
Weekend hoops! 🙌
⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
So 3:30 pm New Year’s Eve national semi between Alabama and Cincinnati from Texas… 7:30 for Georgia and Michigan semi from Hard Rock. Fyi: Heat plays in Houston that Friday night of New Year’s Eve – 2:33 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has yet to see NBA action this season as he rehabs from injury.
@David Aldridge tells @Brian Geltzeiler and @Sam Mitchell he’s concerned about the long term health of the young power forward #WBD pic.twitter.com/D18cHVAv0F – 2:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has yet to see NBA action this season as he rehabs from injury.
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
End of the 1stQ in Houston. For the #Texans:
2 – turnovers
1 – first down
0 – points
End of the 1stQ in Houston. For the #Texans:
2 – turnovers
1 – first down
0 – points
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Texans have turned it over on both offensive possessions, but the Colts miss a 34-yd FG after the 2nd turnover, so the deficit for Houston remains 7-0. – 1:26 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Current RPR ROY Predictor standings, determined by team success and our Rolling Player Ratings:
1. Scottie Barnes: 6.28
2. Evan Mobley: 5.92
3. Chris Duarte: 2.76
4. Franz Wagner: 2.63
5. Cade Cunningham: 2.35
6. Davion Mitchell: 1.52
7. Josh Giddey: 1.47
Current RPR ROY Predictor standings, determined by team success and our Rolling Player Ratings:
1. Scottie Barnes: 6.28
2. Evan Mobley: 5.92
3. Chris Duarte: 2.76
4. Franz Wagner: 2.63
5. Cade Cunningham: 2.35
6. Davion Mitchell: 1.52
7. Josh Giddey: 1.47
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Alperen Sengun (per 36 minutes):
17.1 points
9.1 rebounds
5.4 assists
2.2 steals
1.2 blocks
49.2% FG shooting
40.0% 3-PT shooting
On why Sengun’s ridiculous production should be forcing the Rockets to be having uncomfortable conversations right now.
Alperen Sengun (per 36 minutes):
17.1 points
9.1 rebounds
5.4 assists
2.2 steals
1.2 blocks
49.2% FG shooting
40.0% 3-PT shooting
On why Sengun’s ridiculous production should be forcing the Rockets to be having uncomfortable conversations right now.
