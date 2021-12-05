Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (15-7) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-10) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday December 5, 2021
Utah Jazz 60, Cleveland Cavaliers 55 (Half)
Kelsey Russo
At the end of the first half, the Jazz lead the #Cavs 60-55. That second quarter was more of a grind.
Darius Garland leads with 14 points and four assists. Jarrett Allen has 13 points and 7 rebounds.
Donovan Mitchell has 18 pts after making those last three free throws. – 4:38 PM
Eric Walden
HALFTIME: Jazz 60, Cavs 55. Utah’s consistently shown the ability to put up points in a hurry in this game (11-24 from 3). They”re gonna need to get more stops, though (Cavs 9-20 from deep). Don with 18/5. Garland 14/4a, Allen 13/7r. – 4:36 PM
Andy Larsen
Jazz up 60-55 at the half. The Gobert minutes a +9, including that last run at the end of the half to end it. Mitchell has 18 points, 5 assists already. – 4:35 PM
Tony Jones
Halftime in Cleveland: the Jazz lead the Cavs 60-55….Mitchell with 18….Gobert with 10 rebounds…Bogdanovic with 11 – 4:35 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Rudy block counter: 🚫🚫🚫
#TakeNote | @Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/IZBGUKlsW3 – 4:30 PM
Eric Walden
That’s 3 fouls on Royce, and the Jazz are in the penalty on a fairly careless chase for a ball he had no shot at getting. Jingles is in. – 4:30 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell has thrown that strange, but very pretty overhead two handed bounce pass twice in this quarter.
I don’t remember learning that at basketball camp. – 4:30 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
overhead skip pass to royce for the triple 🤪
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/G6QLcBNY3P – 4:27 PM
Eric Walden
That is where the Jazz kill it. Beautiful skip pass from Don to Royce. – 4:24 PM
Tony Jones
The problem with the Cavs for the Jazz isn’t that their bigs are big. It’s that none of them are stiffs….they can all move on both ends….Jazz down 50-49….really good test for them – 4:23 PM
Eric Walden
JC was late rotating to that double-team, and Mobley winds up with an and-1. Gonna be interesting to see how the smallball Jazz defend this big Cavs lineup. – 4:18 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
These have been really good Rudy Gay minutes so far.
You can feel him in this game after a pretty dreadful outing against the Celtics. – 4:16 PM
Tony Jones
6:38 remaining in the first half: the Jazz lead Cleveland 44-42 – 4:14 PM
Eric Walden
This 2-3 zone the Jazz are trying is yielding a ton of looks at open 3s. – 4:09 PM
Eric Walden
Mike Conley getting all up in there for an offensive rebound was impressive. Jazz need more of that from their smalls. – 4:08 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
For those of you looking for the Jazz radio call this afternoon we are on 97.5 FM. The Raiders are on 1280 the Zone instead, so please listen at 97.5 FM or on the @Utah Jazz app – 4:04 PM
Andy Larsen
Jazz up 32-29 after 1Q. Both teams 6-11 from 3. Jazz probably need to give more respect to Garland’s shooting ability. But Donovan Mitchell’s been awesome, with great shooting, creative passing, and even being asked to guard Markkanen. – 4:04 PM
Eric Walden
End 1Q: Jazz 32, Cavs 29. Entertaining, back-and-forth scoring battle so far. Both teams went 6-11 from 3, and the Jazz got better on the boards as play went along. Don with 15p, 3a for Utah; Garland 12p, 4a for Cleveland. – 4:04 PM
Tony Jones
First quarter done: the Jazz lead Cleveland 32-29….a lot of shot making from both sides. Fascinating matchup – 4:04 PM
Josh Newman
Cleveland Cavaliers
That’s our Rookie of the Month 😤 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Gr7jqIjdfk – 4:00 PM
John Schuhmann
Getting some rare Gay-at-the-5 minutes right here from the Jazz. – 3:59 PM
Kelsey Russo
#Cavs Cedi Osman checks into the game. He missed the last three games due to low back soreness. – 3:56 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Darius Garland has an early 12 pts here in the first quarter and is a perfect 4-of-4 from 3.
If you want to read about Garland’s offensive growth, you can do that here: theathletic.com/2996664/2021/1… – 3:55 PM
Tony Jones
3:56 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the Cavaliers 26-24….Mitchell has 15 and 3 assists
Garland has 12 and 3 assists – 3:55 PM
Ryan Miller
Donovan Mitchell’s having one of those quarters. He’s up to 15 points and three assists and is in total control. Jazz lead 26-24. – 3:55 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Stay hot, DG!!!
@Darius Garland has an early 12PTS, shooting a perfect 4-4 from three 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/9p7LaaerLo – 3:55 PM
Joe Vardon
There is a buzz I haven’t heard in a while in Cleveland’s arena, it happens every time Donovan Mitchell OR Darius Garland shoots. Darius has four 3s and Donovan three. – 3:55 PM
Eric Walden
Donovan Michell’s having himself a game. Cavs have shown little ability to stop him from getting to his spots, and he’s been ridiculously efficient — 6-7 FGs, 3-4 from 3, 15p. Jazz lead 26-24 w/3:56 left 1Q. – 3:55 PM
Keith Smith
Garland is drilling threes right now. A couple of deep ones too. Fun game so far this afternoon. – 3:54 PM
Tony Jones
If you don’t contest Darius Garland, he’s probably going to keep making him. Not sure why the Jazz keep treating him as if he’s a non shooter – 3:54 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
THE BLOCK PARTY CONTINUES IN CLEVELAND
(Watch until the end 🤣) pic.twitter.com/WOF59BBwu8 – 3:49 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
7,000 in Spida fashion ✨
#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/GptsOhdVGY – 3:48 PM
Joe Vardon
I have witnessed entire countries try to game plan for Rudy Gobert, rigging rosters so there is someone kind of tall who can shoot that he has to go out and chase. The Cavs’ strategy is one I have not yet seen: start three guys who are as tall as him. Jarrett Allen has 2 blocks – 3:48 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Ice gets this Sunday Funday started! 👌
📺 #CavsJazz on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/FzXMkaCuiS – 3:48 PM
Eric Walden
Jazz already seeing problems with the Cavs’ 3-big lineup. Bogey got switched onto Jarrett Allen in the post and got abused. Rudy switched onto Garland, and after a missed 3, Allen grabbed the O-reb over Utah’s wings. Utah’s had trouble getting to the rim, too. 10-7 Cavs. – 3:47 PM
Kelsey Russo
That was pretty. #Cavs Jarrett Allen blocks Royce O’Neale’s shot, which leads to a transition 3 from Darius Garland. – 3:47 PM
Tony Jones
First timeout. The Jazz trail Cleveland 10-7…as with almost everyone, Utah struggling with Cleveland’s length at the rim on both ends of the floor….this is just a really tough matchup for the Jazz. They are going to have to shoot it well today – 3:46 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Donovan reaches the 7,000 point mark in his 300th career game 🕷
#UltraMoment | @MichelobUltra pic.twitter.com/mfJYBxLHIh – 3:44 PM
Chuck Swirsky
I’m done. Im a frustrated Bears fan. Time to watch Cavs and Jazz. Join my main man @34billy42 and me Monday 6:45 pre @Chicago Bulls @Denver Nuggets @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy Love you. Bulls Nation. – 3:44 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
With that basket Donovan Mitchell has 7,001 career points.
Fourth quickest active player to reach the mark. pic.twitter.com/9tfUXgP3RV – 3:44 PM
Tony Jones
Gonna be a tough night defensively for Bojan Bogdanovic if he has to guard Jarrett Allen on the blocks like that – 3:43 PM
Eric Walden
Donovan Mitchell and 7-foot Lauri Markkanen are matched up on both sides – 3:41 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers
Who’s ready for some Cavs basketball?! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Ko5BZC0ud2 – 3:41 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
The road trip starts 𝐍𝐎𝐖
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/qlWKSVvxzE – 3:38 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Last time the @Utah Jazz faced Jarrett Allen he had 19 points, 18 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks on 8-9 shooting and was a +20 in a huge Nets win.
So they’ve probably got to have better success against him today if they want to win. – 3:38 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Who has recorded 6 consecutive double-doubles? Who is averaging 23.2 PPG, 12.5 RPG and 1.83 BPG?
This guy ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/O7wwHsCYk5 – 3:26 PM
Who has recorded 6 consecutive double-doubles? Who is averaging 23.2 PPG, 12.5 RPG and 1.83 BPG?
Eric Walden
Surprising number of people wearing Jazz jerseys here in Cleveland today. Even saw two buddies rocking old-school Paul Millsap and Al Jefferson unis. – 3:21 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Cleveland Cavaliers
Your Cavs Kids Night Starting Five ❤️💛 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/6NCimNTjnS – 2:40 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
What’s the nickname for this duo?
These two have been 🔥 this season #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/O4FIiMiqfN – 2:34 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
In honor of Cavs Kids Night, our #CavsKidsClub Jr. Reporter DJ Lily Jade got to ask Coach a question during his pregame media availability…
He’s a big fan of Blue Ivy’s dad 😂 pic.twitter.com/GOrELLx1G9 – 2:22 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Hassan Whiteside is OUT this afternoon in Cleveland against the Cavaliers. Not a great time to lose your second center. Rudy Gobert will be the only big for the Jazz against the biggest and best-at-being-big team in the league.
Tall order – 2:17 PM
Hassan Whiteside is OUT this afternoon in Cleveland against the Cavaliers. Not a great time to lose your second center. Rudy Gobert will be the only big for the Jazz against the biggest and best-at-being-big team in the league.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
As Quin Snyder was discussing the Jazz having to deploy Rudy Gay some at the 5 with Hassan Whiteside out, he noted “it’s ironic that it happens today when we’re going against three 7-footers.” He said opportunities have been limited to work on it, but they anticipated the need. – 2:16 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Bickerstaff said the biggest benefit of having Ricky Rubio is that his willingness to accept a bench role “allows me to hold everyone accountable. … He’s a starting PG in the NBA — on a good team. If he’s willing to do that, there’s no reason for anyone not to sacrifice.” – 1:52 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff says he’s concerned about the Jazz’s sheer quantity of good 3-point shooters, but is happy with the adjustments Cleveland has made the past few games to limit opponents’ 3 attempts. – 1:49 PM
Keith Smith
Not exactly the best slate of NFL games in the early window. Good things Cavs-Jazz starts in a couple of hours! – 1:39 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Current RPR ROY Predictor standings, determined by team success and our Rolling Player Ratings:
1. Scottie Barnes: 6.28
2. Evan Mobley: 5.92
3. Chris Duarte: 2.76
4. Franz Wagner: 2.63
5. Cade Cunningham: 2.35
6. Davion Mitchell: 1.52
7. Josh Giddey: 1.47
8. Alperen Sengun: 0.9 pic.twitter.com/9MQYbhE0fM – 1:06 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The first Cavalier to record 30+ PTS, 10+ AST, 8+ REB, 5+ 3FG and shoot .800+ 3FG in a game 👀🔥
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 1:00 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Afternoon plans 🏀
⏰ 1:30 PM MT
📺 @ATTSportsNetRM
📻 @ZoneSportsNet
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/OERQgvO7YQ – 12:59 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Sunday Funday 🔜
🆚 @Utah Jazz
🕞 3:30PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/hnbjOmwDFg – 12:30 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Final CFP Rankings for Utah through the years.
2014: No. 22
2015: No. 22
2016: No. 19
2017: N/A
2018: No. 17
2019: No. 11
2020: N/A
2021: ??? – 11:56 AM
Ryan McDonald
Utah No. 10, BYU No. 12 and Utah State the top team among others receiving votes in today’s AP poll – 11:37 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
The daily challenge of the NBA is awesome
Friday Jazz played #4 defense, which switched the pick and roll more than any team in the NBA
Today Jazz play #3 defense and they switch at one of lowest rates and play almost exclusively drop big with amazing length – 11:04 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Utah Jazz are a 4.5 pt favorite today in Cleveland. Jazz offense is #1 in the NBA and Cleveland defense is #3
Jazz have won 7 of 9. Cleveland has won 4 straight. Tip off is at 1:30 mtn
Here is a 60 second game preview pic.twitter.com/RQYBr2XH6X – 10:30 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Feeding the community with every free throw this season!
With 360 made to date, we’ve raised $9,000 for the @CleFoodBank thanks to our friends at @GiantEagle!
#CavsCare pic.twitter.com/cgEMQxYGKI – 10:30 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
