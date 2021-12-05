Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (14-9) play against the Toronto Raptors (13-13) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday December 5, 2021
Washington Wizards 17, Toronto Raptors 37 (Q2 08:10)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Davis Bertans is a talented 3-point shooter, but his shot selection has been poor. His off-balance catch-and-shoot attempt from the top of the arc was ill-advised. He took a 3 from the left corner, but that he also was confronted by a superb contest there. – 6:43 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are now down 20 poits to the Raptors early in the 2nd. An 11-2 run for Toronto to open the quarter. It’s 34-14, Wiz are shooting 22.2%. – 6:42 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The degree to which the Raptors are outworking the Wizards is staggering. – 6:40 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors are just playing harder all over the floor than the Wizards; they’re up 16 – 6:40 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Raptors holding the Wizards to 5-of-22 (22.7%) shooting after 1Q. You know the defensive rotations are going well when they’re not fouling. Just Beal with 2 FTA so far. – 6:37 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
It’s not often you score 23 points in the first quarter and yet have an double-digit lead. But the Raptors held(?) the Wizards to 5-of-22 shooting and so lead 23-12 after 1q. – 6:36 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 1st Quarter: Raptors 23, Wizards 12
Beal: 6 pts. (2/6 FGAs), 1 reb., 1 asst.
Siakam: 7 pts., 3 rebs., 1 asst.
FGAs: Raptors 8/23 (35%), Wizards 5/22 (23%)
Turnovers: Raptors 0, Wizards 3 – 6:36 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors’ suddenly improved D picks up where it left off. After holding (Giannis-less) Bucks to 93 points on 38% FG Thursday, they just held the Wizards to 12 pts in 12 1st-quarter mins on 23% FG (1-7 3P). Best extended stretch of defence we’ve seen from them in more than a month – 6:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are down 23-12 to the Raptors after one. That’s the lowest scoring first quarter for Washington since 2012. – 6:35 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards shoot 22% from the field in the first quarter. Down 23-12. – 6:35 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 23-12 after 1, fewest points they’ve allowed in a quarter this season – 6:34 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Noticed that Bradley Beal is making a concerted effort to get his legs into his 3-pointers. Knocks down his first triple of the night. – 6:27 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Scottie Barnes has already guarded Beal and Trez. Rookie is a versatile defender. – 6:24 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
A rough start for the Wizards. They trail the Raptors 14-4 after they’ve opened the game 2 for 12 from the field with two turnovers. Danial Gafford: 2 early fouls. For the most part, Washington’s shot selection has been fine except for some Kyle Kuzma 3s early in the shot clock. – 6:22 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors with their best defensive stretch in quite some time, lead 14-4 early on. – 6:20 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s a lock when Fred VanVleet plays the Wizards that he will do at least one thing that is completely ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/1OZjSs0RCm – 6:19 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Siakam about to shoot his 5th and 6th FTs in 4 mins
NBA hates the Wizards, obvs – 6:18 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Two PFs on Gafford in 2 1/2 minutes, may just mean earlier Harrell and not sure that’s good for the Raptors – 6:14 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet ranks fifth in the league in @FiveThirtyEight RAPTOR WAR this year. The next closest Raptor: Scottie Barnes, who is 79th.
projects.fivethirtyeight.com/nba-player-rat… – 6:03 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hornets are starting Hayward, Washington, Oubre, Richards, Smith.
TLC starts again for ATL. – 5:38 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
What will Gaff have more of tonight: dunks or blocks?
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Predict the final score of Wizards/Raptors (+W/L) and I’ll @CashApp you $5 ⬇️
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Locked in 🔒
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Was zero news of note off Nick Nurse pre-game chinwag; usual suspects available for Raptors vs. Wizards this evening – 5:08 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Getting going a little early tonight. Tip time in 1️⃣ hour!
📍 Toronto
🎙@1067theFan
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 5:00 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
OG Anunoby and Khem Birch are out vs. Wizards (hip and knee). Starters: Achiuwa, Barnes, Siakam, Trent Jr., & Fred VanVleet. – 4:46 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Spencer Dinwiddie will start tonight against the Raptors and, as expected, will be held out of Monday’s game in Indianapolis on the second night of a back-to-back as the Wizards continue to be careful with him 11 months post-knee surgery, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 4:40 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wizards starters tonight in Toronto: Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 4:33 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Celebrating the life and legacy of the great Nelson Mandela today at the 8th annual @GiantsOfAfrica celebration. pic.twitter.com/CXHqxDYRpZ – 3:35 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
On this day in 2017: @Bradley Beal went off for 51 points against Portland!
This was the first 50-point game of his career 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @MoetUSA pic.twitter.com/0qJMHFxrXP – 3:22 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
I previewed Wizards-Raptors (6 pm on NBCSW) with my guy @Amit_Mann for @YahooCASports. Interview is from about 21:00 to 46:00. Check it out 👇 youtube.com/watch?v=zJwx9A… – 3:00 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Want to win the Nuggets @MichelobULTRA Courtside experience?
Register for your chance to win (2) tickets to our 12/13 game vs. the Wizards today and you could be Ultra Courtside!
👉 https://t.co/1RPjstw7RC
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/mDdFrHl3k4 – 2:45 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards’ second-round pick Isaiah Todd had a season-high 23 points on 8/11 shooting including 4/7 from deep as the Go-Go improve to 6-3 yesterday – 2:17 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Current RPR ROY Predictor standings, determined by team success and our Rolling Player Ratings:
1. Scottie Barnes: 6.28
2. Evan Mobley: 5.92
3. Chris Duarte: 2.76
4. Franz Wagner: 2.63
5. Cade Cunningham: 2.35
6. Davion Mitchell: 1.52
7. Josh Giddey: 1.47
8. Alperen Sengun: 0.9 pic.twitter.com/9MQYbhE0fM – 1:06 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Strong game for Deni on Friday.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/893KekN3lu – 1:00 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Time for the @FORUMTalk Tweet of the Week. Answer for a chance to win 2 tickets to tomorrow’s game vs. Washington.
Who is leading the NBA in blocks this season? Reply with answer + #ForumCUTriviaSweepstakes by 4pm ET to enter!
(rules: bit.ly/2T4HSVL) – 12:41 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Dalano Banton is back up with the Raptors today. Expect the back and forth to continue – 12:32 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Deni Avdija (87.3) and Montrezl Harrell (87.8) have the team’s lowest defensive ratings in two games vs. Toronto this season.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/hmQsdb6bR8 – 12:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Keep an eye on this one:
3️⃣ 3️⃣ vs. 4️⃣3️⃣
Versatile forwards going at it.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/kiD8yoUhhz – 12:00 PM
