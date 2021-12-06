Darnell Mayberry: Alex Caruso (hamstring) will be reevaluated in a week, Donovan says.
Source: Twitter @DarnellMayberry
Source: Twitter @DarnellMayberry
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
All-Defensive teams to start the year:
First Team
G – Alex Caruso
G – Mikal Bridges (idc idc idc)
F – Draymond Green
F – Giannis
C – Rudy Gobert
Second Team
G – Matisse Thybulle
G – Chris Paul
F – Paul George
F – Evan Mobley
C – Nikola Jokić
Let’s argue. – 7:34 PM
All-Defensive teams to start the year:
First Team
G – Alex Caruso
G – Mikal Bridges (idc idc idc)
F – Draymond Green
F – Giannis
C – Rudy Gobert
Second Team
G – Matisse Thybulle
G – Chris Paul
F – Paul George
F – Evan Mobley
C – Nikola Jokić
Let’s argue. – 7:34 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso to miss at least a week with his hamstring/calf issues.
Story for @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 7:22 PM
Alex Caruso to miss at least a week with his hamstring/calf issues.
Story for @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 7:22 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
So Bulls tonight vs Nuggets are without:
-DeMar DeRozan (health and safety)
-Alex Caruso (right hamstring strain)
-Coby White (health and safety)
-Javonte Green (health and safety) – 6:34 PM
So Bulls tonight vs Nuggets are without:
-DeMar DeRozan (health and safety)
-Alex Caruso (right hamstring strain)
-Coby White (health and safety)
-Javonte Green (health and safety) – 6:34 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
So to sum up- Coby White and Javonte Green out with the Covid. DeRozan possibly out – out tonight for sure. Caruso out at least a week. Fun times! – 6:32 PM
So to sum up- Coby White and Javonte Green out with the Covid. DeRozan possibly out – out tonight for sure. Caruso out at least a week. Fun times! – 6:32 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan says Alex Caruso will be re-evaluated in a week ( hamstring). – 6:29 PM
Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan says Alex Caruso will be re-evaluated in a week ( hamstring). – 6:29 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Caruso (hamstring) will be reevaluated next week, so he’ll miss 3-4 games. Donovan says it’s “not significant,” want to get him healthy. #Bulls – 6:28 PM
Donovan says Caruso (hamstring) will be reevaluated next week, so he’ll miss 3-4 games. Donovan says it’s “not significant,” want to get him healthy. #Bulls – 6:28 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Alex Caruso (hamstring) will be out at least a week, per Billy Donovan. – 6:28 PM
Alex Caruso (hamstring) will be out at least a week, per Billy Donovan. – 6:28 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Alex Caruso (hamstring) will be reevaluated in a week, Donovan says. – 6:28 PM
Alex Caruso (hamstring) will be reevaluated in a week, Donovan says. – 6:28 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso is also sidelined as he continues to recover from that hamstring strain. He will be re-evaluated in a week. Donovan doesn’t have a clear path for his recovery, but says “it’s not significant.” – 6:28 PM
Alex Caruso is also sidelined as he continues to recover from that hamstring strain. He will be re-evaluated in a week. Donovan doesn’t have a clear path for his recovery, but says “it’s not significant.” – 6:28 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan says Alex Caruso is out vs. Nuggets and will be reevaluated in a week – 6:28 PM
Billy Donovan says Alex Caruso is out vs. Nuggets and will be reevaluated in a week – 6:28 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso is out vs. Nuggets and will be re-evaluated in a week, per Billy Donovan – 6:27 PM
Alex Caruso is out vs. Nuggets and will be re-evaluated in a week, per Billy Donovan – 6:27 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Alex Caruso didn’t participate in Bulls’ shootaround this morning and is listed as doubtful vs. Nuggets with right hamstring strain – 4:21 PM
Alex Caruso didn’t participate in Bulls’ shootaround this morning and is listed as doubtful vs. Nuggets with right hamstring strain – 4:21 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Alex Caruso is listed as doubtful with hamstring injury for tonight’s game vs. Denver. #Bulls – 2:52 PM
Alex Caruso is listed as doubtful with hamstring injury for tonight’s game vs. Denver. #Bulls – 2:52 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls/ Nuggets NBA Injury Report: Caruso: Doubtful ( hamstring). Green and White: Out ( H&S Protocols).Williams-Out ( wrist). . Den: Bol, Hyland, Rivers, Murray, Dozier and Porter all Out. Join @34billy42 and me 6:45 pre @Chicago Bulls radio net. @670TheScore @Audacy – 1:40 PM
Bulls/ Nuggets NBA Injury Report: Caruso: Doubtful ( hamstring). Green and White: Out ( H&S Protocols).Williams-Out ( wrist). . Den: Bol, Hyland, Rivers, Murray, Dozier and Porter all Out. Join @34billy42 and me 6:45 pre @Chicago Bulls radio net. @670TheScore @Audacy – 1:40 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Game night from @UnitedCenter @Chicago Bulls @Denver Nuggets @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. 6:45 pre. The game features 3 scorers in the top 7 @DeMar_DeRozan (4th) Nikola Jokic (6th) @ZachLaVine (7th) @NikolaVucevic 11th in reb. Caruso 1st in steals 2.2 per Fired up! – 8:00 AM
Game night from @UnitedCenter @Chicago Bulls @Denver Nuggets @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. 6:45 pre. The game features 3 scorers in the top 7 @DeMar_DeRozan (4th) Nikola Jokic (6th) @ZachLaVine (7th) @NikolaVucevic 11th in reb. Caruso 1st in steals 2.2 per Fired up! – 8:00 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alex Caruso is doubtful to play against Denver tomorrow, and I’m not even kidding, that probably swings the score by 5+ points. – 8:40 PM
Alex Caruso is doubtful to play against Denver tomorrow, and I’m not even kidding, that probably swings the score by 5+ points. – 8:40 PM
More on this storyline
KC Johnson: Donovan did elaborate and said he doesn’t believe it’s serious. Caruso has had an MRI. But team wants him to sit for a week. He will be able to do rehab. It’s hamstring and calf issue. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / December 6, 2021
Rob Schaefer: Bulls list Nikola Vucevic and Alex Caruso as available vs. Rockets tonight -via Twitter @rob_schaef / November 24, 2021
Joe Cowley: Alex Caruso will be a game-time decision. Didn’t speak with media after morning shoot. He’s a wait-and-see. -via Twitter @JCowleyHoops / November 24, 2021