Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (12-12) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (12-12) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday December 6, 2021
Atlanta Hawks 61, Minnesota Timberwolves 45 (Q2 00:47)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jaden McDaniels had some choice words for Trae Young after that foul call. – 9:05 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves blitzing Trae Young PnRs with KAT.
Trae responding by going way east-west, dragging KAT to sidelines, effectively opening up the middle, which in turn opens up a quick swing to the corners.
Ton of ATL corner 3 looks. Plus Wolves D is stretched, which leads to O boards. – 9:01 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley, who is in street clothes, just got called for a technical. Greeted by a standing O from the Target Center crowd. – 8:57 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 17 over the Wolves halfway through the second quarter.
Minnesota is shooting 31 percent from the floor, 29 percent from 3. Hawks shooting 46 percent from the floor, 52 percent from 3. – 8:49 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
KAT is not moving well. Wonder if that’s leading to all the zone. Because the Hawks are just flinging it around the court. 3 passes and they’re guaranteed an open shot. – 8:48 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Reminder that no player had a bigger discrepancy between his on/off defensive rating (good while one, bad while off) than D’Angelo Russell, FWIW. – 8:48 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves feeling REAL short-handed tonight.
Missing D’Angelo Russell in particular. – 8:48 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 9 points in tonight’s first quarter, marking the first time since 8/11/20 he’s scored 9+ in an opening quarter. He connected on a career-high tying three triples in the first quarter – the fourth time in his career with 3 FGM in a first quarter. – 8:44 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks connected on nine three-pointers in tonight’s first quarter, marking a season-high for made triples in any quarter.
It’s the first time since 2/12/19 Atlanta has tallied nine-or-more three-pointers in an opening quarter (10). – 8:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks made 9-of-15 threes in 1Q.
TLC was 3-of-5
Trae and Gallinari each made 2-of-3 – 8:38 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 33-24 over the Wolves at the end of the first quarter.
TLC: 9
Young: 8/5
Huerter: 6
Hawks shot 9/15 from 3, 2/11 from 2 – 8:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 33-24.
Towns is leading the way for Minnesota with 8 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists. – 8:36 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves trail this one 33-24. On the bright side, they didn’t commit a turnover, and that has them in it despite Atlanta hitting 9 3s. Not great, Bob. – 8:36 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The good news: 0 turnovers for the Wolves in that quarter.
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks made nine (!!) 3’s in that first quarter to take a 33-24 lead on the Timberwolves.
Atlanta averages 12.1 made 3’s a game.
TLC: 9 pts
Trae Young: 8 pts, 5 ast
Gallo: 8 pts, 2 reb
Kevin Huerter: 6 pts – 8:36 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Incredibly hot start for the Hawks from 3 so far, shooting 7/11 from the perimeter. Minnesota shooting 5/13 in the paint.
Hawks up 27-17 over the Wolves – 8:28 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Group of teenagers here chant “overrated” at Trae Young while he’s at the free throw line. Next possession Trae hits a stepback 3 and looks up at the kids.
Target Center = Madison Square Garden??? – 8:26 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Atlanta has no one who can control Anthony Edwards at the point of attack, and Ant is playing like he knows it. – 8:20 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Was curious to see how Atlanta would match up with KAT.
They’re sticking with the trend of not having the center guard Towns. Capela is guarding Vanderbilt/lurking by the rim, while Collins takes the job of checking Towns. – 8:17 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks have opened up 5-for-6 from 3-point range to take a 17-8 lead vs. the Timberwolves. – 8:17 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves are gonna have to ugly this one up if they want to win. Not going that way early on with Atlanta hitting from the outside. 5 of 6 from 3. – 8:17 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Three made three-pointers from Shake Milton is already his most since he sunk four in Game 2 of Sixers-Hawks last postseason. – 7:55 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot starting for the Hawks again, alongside Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, John Collins and Clint Capela.
Hawks are without De’Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Solomon Hill, in addition to Onyeka Okongwu. – 7:43 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
An under-the-radar development over the past two games is Korkmaz seems to have rediscovered his shot. He’s 2-of-3 to start tonight after going 4-of-6 against Atlanta. – 7:41 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters tonight
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
John Collins
Clint Capela – 7:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaden McDaniels are AVAILABLE.
D’Angelo Russell (Right Ankle Soreness), Patrick Beverley (Left Adductor Strain), and Jaylen Nowell (Back Spasms) are OUT. pic.twitter.com/d6fMZQWFzS – 7:34 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks over/unders for Wolves-Hawks
Vando over 8.5 rebs
– We’ll see if Collins/Capela can slow him
Trae over 4.5 made FTs
– Bolmaro on him, Wolves foul a lot
Ant over 2.5 made FTs
– Will have high usage
Huerter over 2.0 made 3s
– Trae should find him on PnR kick outs – 7:14 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
John Collins, who posted his 15th career 30+ point, 10+ rebound outing on 12/5 (31 PTS, 12 REB), has scored 10-or-more points in 12 straight games.
Collins enters tonight as the only player in the NBA this season to be averaging at least 16.0 PPG on .570 FG% and .400 3FG%. – 7:10 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Cam Reddish (left wrist sprain) will be OUT for tonight’s game. – 7:10 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
To recap what we’ve learned on the Timberwolves injuries tonight…
IN: Towns, McDaniels
OUT: Beverley, Russell, Nowell
Notes: Bolmaro will start (per Finch), McLaughlin will be in the rotation (per Finch) – 6:44 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
“That does mean that he’s getting close,” Nate McMillan says of Onyeka Okongwu’s recovery timeline, with Okongwu slated to practice and potentially play a game or two with the College Park Skyhawks. – 6:35 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan mentioned that Onyeka Okongwu might play a “game or two” with the College Park Skyhawks, in addition to practicing with the team. – 6:34 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Cam Reddish (left wrist sprain) will be a game-time decision, per Nate McMillan. – 6:33 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Cam Reddish is a game time decision for tonight’s game against Minnesota, Nate McMillan said. – 6:32 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaylen Nowell is also out tonight with back spasms.
Chris Finch says Jordan McLaughlin will most definitely be in the rotation tonight. – 6:22 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Leandro Bolmaro will make his first start of his career tonight, says Chris Finch.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Leandro Bolmaro starting tonight. Finch says they like his size against Young – 6:19 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
D’Angelo Russell and Patrick Beverley are OUT. Karl-Anthony Towns is IN tonight vs. Atlanta. – 6:17 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Beverley OUT, Russell OUT, Towns IN tonight for the Timberwolves, per Chris Finch – 6:17 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Over six career games against Minnesota, Trae Young is averaging 31.7 PPG – his highest PPG against any team. Young, who’s notched four points-assists double-doubles against the Timberwolves, dropped 43 PTS in his last outing at Minnesota on a career-high tying 8 3FGM (1/22/21). – 6:00 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Tonight’s game should be interesting. Has all the makings of a schedule loss and Philadelphia hasn’t played since Friday night in Atlanta. The 76ers have been in Charlotte since early Saturday and they don’t leave until after Wednesday’s game. Will #Hornets youth prevail? pic.twitter.com/7L5vPqTa1x – 6:00 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
James Borrego didn’t say who will start at point guard tonight but the early guess is Cody Martin. He mentioned the need for secondary ball-handlers and Martin handled the ball a lot last night in Atlanta. Could also see Gordon Hayward bringing the ball up the court. pic.twitter.com/Ggrtao5Mrf – 5:34 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta enters tonight’s game having won six of its last eight over Minnesota, including a two-game regular season series sweep last year. Over those two outings in 2020-21, the Hawks won by +14.5 PPG (112.0-97.5).
Game 25 Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 5:31 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
The @Minnesota Timberwolves open a three-game homestand @TargetCenterMN tonight against the Atlanta Hawks at 7 pm CT.
TV: @BallySportsNOR (@davebenz, @JimPeteHoops, @KatieStorm)
Radio: @wccoradio (@WolvesRadio, @CAL_soderquist)
Wolves game notes:
https://t.co/49XLLfqVe3 pic.twitter.com/rNyxy78qaN – 5:21 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
This is getting to a tipping point, you think the Hawks are happy they played the Hornets who have obviously had a COVID outbreak? You think Doc Rivers wants his team to play them tonight? NBA should consider suspending these games but they won’t due to $ – 5:16 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Happy Star Wars Night from The Vandolorian and Obi-Wan Okogie
May the Force be with you. pic.twitter.com/dx9GYSNFGi – 5:03 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Went to go look up how Atlanta guarded KAT last time the Wolves played the Hawks… and found this was the Wolves starting 5 in that game…
Towns
Josh Okogie
Andrew Wiggins
Kelan Martin
Jarrett Culver
KAT and four shooting guards… Those were dark times. – 4:32 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Karl-Anthony Towns focused on defense, both on the court and with vaccines nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/06/kar… – 4:18 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
It’ll be big to have Patrick Beverley back for the Wolves this week. He’s listed as questionable for tonight.
The Beverley and D’Angelo Russell 2-man pairing has been the 4th-most effective 2-man pairing in the NBA this season (minimum 200 minutes played). pic.twitter.com/KHdV1i8uDz – 4:06 PM
John Collins @jcollins20_
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tonight’s game:
Cam Reddish (left wrist sprain) is questionable.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain) is out.
Solomon Hill (right hamstring injury) is out.
De’Andre Hunter (right wrist tendon surgery) is out.
Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out. – 2:01 PM
