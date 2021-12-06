Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (9-9) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday December 6, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers 45, Milwaukee Bucks 56 (Q2 00:47)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
i swear boogie is intentionally tangling with cleveland’s bigs so he doesn’t have to run back lmao
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
It’s been a rough night for the Cavaliers offensively, but the Bucks haven’t been able to run away with this one quite yet.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
All-Defensive teams to start the year:
First Team
G – Alex Caruso
G – Mikal Bridges (idc idc idc)
F – Draymond Green
F – Giannis
C – Rudy Gobert
Second Team
G – Matisse Thybulle
G – Chris Paul
F – Paul George
F – Evan Mobley
C – Nikola Jokić
Let’s argue. – 7:34 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
