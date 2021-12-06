Damian Lillard would like to play with Ben Simmons

Lillard intends to give the Trail Blazers organization time to find its next leader of basketball operations. But beyond the front office component, the face of the franchise still wants significant changes to the roster. Multiple sources have told The Athletic that Lillard would like to play with Philadelphia 76ers three-time All-Star Ben Simmons. The Trail Blazers’ league-worst defense would instantly improve, and sharing a backcourt with a non-shooter could work given Lillard’s high-volume usage.
Source: Shams Charania, Sam Amick, Shams Charania and Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Would/could the Heat enter a Damian Lillard derby? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:31 AM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
All you people pleading for Ben Simmons better not be complaining about his shooting two weeks after he arrives — if such a deal is made. – 11:22 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Damian Lillard would like to play alongside Ben Simmons #NBA
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Lillard wants to play with Simmons, changes to Trail Blazers roster nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/06/rep… – 11:07 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Neil Olshey is out, but the struggling Trail Blazers still have a Damian Lillard dilemma that will determine their uncertain future. The latest in this superstar situation, with @Shams Charania, at @TheAthletic
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
What?? Lillard literally told the outlet that published this that he wanted Billups as head coach.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Personal opinion:
C.J. McCollum, a first-round pick and Nassir Little or Anfernee Simons is more than enough in trade for Ben Simmons.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
A couple of years ago I was working on an article about NBA Trade Machines (got squashed). I asked people from different sites about the most popular teams used, players & the most popular combinations of trades.
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Thursday: “There’s something fishy going on with Lillard in Portland.”
Friday: “They should fire Neil Olshey and trade CJ McCollum today.”
Also Friday: Olshey fired.
Monday: Lillard would like to play with Ben Simmons.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Inside Portland’s firing of longtime GM Neil Olshey and what comes next with the Trail Blazers and franchise cornerstone Damian Lillard — at @TheAthletic with @Sam Amick: theathletic.com/2999270/2021/1… – 9:01 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
The next Blazers GM really can’t be content with tinkering around the main three players, nor should they be. Put Nurkic and McCollum out there or eventually Dame might put HIMSELF on the table. ziller.substack.com/p/tinkering-is… – 8:32 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Would/could Heat enter a Damian Lillard derby? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:12 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Nassir Little (ankle) upgraded to questionable for Monday’s game against the LA Clippers. Anfernee Simons (ankle) and Damian Lillard (abdomen) are still out. CJ McCollum (rib contusion) is probable. – 9:37 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
CJ McCollum (rib contusion) is probable.
Nassir Little (left ankle sprain) is questionable.
Casey Holdahl @CHold
CJ McCollum (rib contusion) is probable; F Nassir Little (left ankle sprain) is questionable and Anfernee Simons (right ankle sprain) Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy) are out for Monday’s game vs. Clippers. – 6:55 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Dame and CJ are magic on offense but tragic on defense. Now is the time for the Blazers to break them up. #TheVoidNBA pic.twitter.com/D4r8Z2SqgR – 1:04 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
“To me, the big move is blatantly obvious: It’s doing what it takes to go get Ben Simmons by building a significant trade package around CJ McCollum.” —@Kevin O’Connor
Sources say the Trail Blazers, under Olshey, discussed the framework of a trade for Simmons, moving CJ McCollum, a first-round draft pick and a young player such as Nassir Little or Anfernee Simons to Philadelphia. The 76ers, sources said, at one point asked the Trail Blazers for McCollum and multiple draft picks and multiple draft swaps, which Portland rejected. Olshey maintained significant confidence in the roster he constructed. Now, it’s unclear if there’s a deal to be had with the 76ers. But with Olshey out, who among chair Jody Allen, vice chair Bert Kolde and Cronin would be the one making the call on a Simmons trade or any acquisition designed to alleviate Lillard’s concerns? -via The Athletic / December 6, 2021
Justin Grasso: Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons before tonight’s game vs. #Celtics: “I literally don’t even talk about it. I coach the team and the guys that I can see every day. I let Daryl and Elton deal with all of the other stuff.” #Sixers -via Twitter @JGrasso_ / December 1, 2021
Keith Pompey: #Sixers PG Ben Simmons is at the Wells Fargo Center, according to sources. No word if he’ll remain here for tonight’s game. -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / November 27, 2021