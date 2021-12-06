DeMar DeRozan added to the COVID-19 health and safety protocols list

Shams Charania: Bulls star DeMar DeRozan has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Denver. DeRozan could miss several games in protocols.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls- Injury report. DeMar DeRozan has enter the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. – 5:57 PM
Bulls- Injury report. DeMar DeRozan has enter the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. – 5:57 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
DeMar DeRozan has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and could be out for multiple games, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/MfRXvbYNd9 – 5:46 PM
DeMar DeRozan has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and could be out for multiple games, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/MfRXvbYNd9 – 5:46 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
No DeMar DeRozan tonight for the Bulls against Denver. Health and safety protocols. More to come. But he’s the fourth Bulls player to land in the protocols this season. – 5:40 PM
No DeMar DeRozan tonight for the Bulls against Denver. Health and safety protocols. More to come. But he’s the fourth Bulls player to land in the protocols this season. – 5:40 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
On the just-released injury report, Bulls list DeMar DeRozan out vs. Nuggets after entering league’s health and safety protocols. – 5:35 PM
On the just-released injury report, Bulls list DeMar DeRozan out vs. Nuggets after entering league’s health and safety protocols. – 5:35 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
DeMar DeRozan will miss tonight’s game to enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols – 5:35 PM
DeMar DeRozan will miss tonight’s game to enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols – 5:35 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan has entered into the league’s Covid-19 health and safety protocols, sources tell ESPN. DeRozan was the NBA’s Player of the Week in the Eastern Conference, averaging 30 points in a 3-0 week. – 5:34 PM
Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan has entered into the league’s Covid-19 health and safety protocols, sources tell ESPN. DeRozan was the NBA’s Player of the Week in the Eastern Conference, averaging 30 points in a 3-0 week. – 5:34 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Denver. DeRozan could miss several games in protocols. – 5:33 PM
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Denver. DeRozan could miss several games in protocols. – 5:33 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Donovan Mitchell, DeMar DeRozan named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/donovan-mit… – 4:53 PM
Donovan Mitchell, DeMar DeRozan named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/donovan-mit… – 4:53 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
DeMar DeRozan is Eastern Conference player of the week. #Bulls – 3:30 PM
DeMar DeRozan is Eastern Conference player of the week. #Bulls – 3:30 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
NBA Players of the Week for Week 7: Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell and Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan. – 3:30 PM
NBA Players of the Week for Week 7: Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell and Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan. – 3:30 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Getting tonight’s #Nuggets game to the 4th quarter with a chance to beat the Bulls is one thing. Dealing with the most lethal closing-quarter duo in the NBA once you get there, is another. Breaking down Zach Lavine and DeMar DeRozan in the clutch instagram.com/tv/CXIG9bOFvqL… – 2:56 PM
Getting tonight’s #Nuggets game to the 4th quarter with a chance to beat the Bulls is one thing. Dealing with the most lethal closing-quarter duo in the NBA once you get there, is another. Breaking down Zach Lavine and DeMar DeRozan in the clutch instagram.com/tv/CXIG9bOFvqL… – 2:56 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan as the league’s best duo, Lonzo Ball’s strange 3-ball, Brooklyn’s best pizza, a lost cellphone and a near murder in broad daylight…
Nuggets from my notebook from the Bulls’ two-game trip to New York.
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3000569/2021/1… – 11:58 AM
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan as the league’s best duo, Lonzo Ball’s strange 3-ball, Brooklyn’s best pizza, a lost cellphone and a near murder in broad daylight…
Nuggets from my notebook from the Bulls’ two-game trip to New York.
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3000569/2021/1… – 11:58 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by team success and Rolling Player Ratings:
1. Stephen Curry: 14.89
2. Kevin Durant: 14.22
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.85
4. Nikola Jokic: 13.47
5. Trae Young: 13.2
6. DeMar DeRozan: 13.19
7. Jimmy Butler: 12.21 pic.twitter.com/wE31g22UsP – 11:00 AM
RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by team success and Rolling Player Ratings:
1. Stephen Curry: 14.89
2. Kevin Durant: 14.22
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.85
4. Nikola Jokic: 13.47
5. Trae Young: 13.2
6. DeMar DeRozan: 13.19
7. Jimmy Butler: 12.21 pic.twitter.com/wE31g22UsP – 11:00 AM
More on this storyline
Rod Boone: More rough news for the #Hornets: Ish Smith has been added to the health and safety protocols list and is now out for tonight’s game against Philadelphia. -via Twitter @rodboone / December 6, 2021
Law Murray: Clippers say Nicolas Batum is out for tomorrow at Portland. But not because of health and safety protocols — “return to competition reconditioning.” -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / December 5, 2021
Rod Boone: James Borrego also suggested #Hornets aren’t getting LaMelo, Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee or Jalen McDaniels back until after the conclusion of the 3-game homestand that begins tomorrow against Philadelphia. Sounds like they won’t be available until potentially Dec. 13 in Dallas. -via Twitter @rodboone / December 5, 2021