Denver Nuggets vs. Chicago Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (11-11) play against the Chicago Bulls (8-8) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday December 6, 2021
Denver Nuggets 48, Chicago Bulls 46 (Q2 00:04)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls would’ve closed first half on 10-0 run if not for this Jones foul on Jokic and subsequent FTs with 4.7 seconds left. – 9:05 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Not guarding the 3-point line has been a poor strategy for #Bulls tonight. Nuggets are 8-15 and back out to a 9-point lead after the Bulls pulled even. – 9:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch Nuggets/Bulls with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/den-vs-ch… – 9:00 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
With 5 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists in 14 minutes, Nikola Jokic is on triple-double watch early. – 8:58 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Hey, Bulls Nation..I love you–Thanks for keeping me company..solo..@670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy Bulls down 40-36. Ball and LaVine=22pts – 8:54 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Michael Singer @msinger
I know they’ve doubled him at times, but it’s weird that Jokic has taken only 3 shots, the fewest of any starter. – 8:51 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
That was a complete fail all the way around by the Nuggets bench unit. Just a pitiful stint. – 8:50 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch DEN/CHI with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/den-vs-ch… – 8:50 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets‘ second unit has scored three points this quarter. Nikola Jokic, AG and Jeff Green coming back in. – 8:48 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
This is second straight game that Tony Bradley has made impact off bench with rebounding. – 8:48 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Three points for the Nuggets bench tonight. Bulls do a better job of contesting threes than the Knicks do, and that has made the difference. – 8:44 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls have battled back..trail by 3…30-27 9:20 le3ft 2nd. Ball with 3-3s…game high 11. – 8:43 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone loved the defensive effort in that first quarter for Denver. Gave up just 18 points and held Chicago to just 33% from the field. – 8:39 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
After 1…Denver 27-18. Bulls 2-11-3s. Vooch with 7pts. LaVine 4pts. Ball 5-3-1. Denver: Barton: 8 Jokic 5-4-4- – 8:36 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
This Ayo / Ball / Troy Brown Jr. / Matt Thomas / Tony Bradley lineup ain’t it. – 8:36 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The Bulls broadcast just showed the Jordan statue doing His Airness thing – so Nuggets fans, what moment should Jokic’s future statue in Denver immortalize? – 8:32 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Nikola Jokic with a 5-4-4 game.. Bulls down 25-15. Denver 5-7-3s. Bulls 1-7. – 8:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The ball’s got energy. That’s 8 assists on 9 FGs. That Joker put-back was the first unassisted bucket of the night for Nuggets. – 8:27 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
I knew the rotation would be different. I didn’t know Matt Thomas would play in the 1st quarter. – 8:25 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today’s cast for DEN/CHI live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBACast, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux nba.com/game/den-vs-ch… – 8:25 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets are doing a great job of taking what the defense gives them. Chicago is doubling Jokić, and unsurprisingly, he has three assists. – 8:19 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Will Barton III hits his second 3 to put the Nuggets up 15-7 early in Chicago. Denver’s on an 8-0 run. – 8:19 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Nuggets/Bulls with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/den-vs-ch… – 8:08 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Lonzo Ball’s breakout season in New Orleans featured a number of career-best performances. Here are his top five games of the year. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/lonzo-ba… – 8:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for DEN/CHI! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/den-vs-ch… – 8:00 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Wrote yesterday about how game is slowing down for Ayo Dosunmu. Will that hold as the rookie makes his first NBA start? nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 7:44 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Bulls and Nuggets are missing a combined 11 players tonight but this I know..Billy Donovan and Michael Malone are two superb coaches and their teams will compete. Period. – 7:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tonight’s game is the 172nd consecutive regular-season appearance for Duncan Robinson, the second-longest streak in the franchise’s 34 seasons. The record is 174 by Glen Rice, from 1992 to ’94. Robinson can tie it Saturday vs. visiting Bulls. – 7:39 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Rookie Ayo Dosunmu gets his first career start tonight for the Bulls. – 7:32 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Katy Winge @katywinge
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Ayo Dosunmu will make his first career start tonight for the Bulls. – 7:31 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Mondays are better with #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/qYjDdLZRxr – 7:01 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone pregame in Chicago on Zeke Nnaji: “Zeke has stayed ready, emotionally, physically and he’s taken full advantage of the opportunity. The guy has a tremendous work ethic. He lives in the gym.” – 6:35 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
So to sum up- Coby White and Javonte Green out with the Covid. DeRozan possibly out – out tonight for sure. Caruso out at least a week. Fun times! – 6:32 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan says Alex Caruso will be re-evaluated in a week ( hamstring). – 6:29 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Caruso (hamstring) will be reevaluated next week, so he’ll miss 3-4 games. Donovan says it’s “not significant,” want to get him healthy. #Bulls – 6:28 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Alex Caruso (hamstring) will be out at least a week, per Billy Donovan. – 6:28 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Alex Caruso (hamstring) will be reevaluated in a week, Donovan says. – 6:28 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso is also sidelined as he continues to recover from that hamstring strain. He will be re-evaluated in a week. Donovan doesn’t have a clear path for his recovery, but says “it’s not significant.” – 6:28 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan says Alex Caruso is out vs. Nuggets and will be reevaluated in a week – 6:28 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso is out vs. Nuggets and will be re-evaluated in a week, per Billy Donovan – 6:27 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
It’s unclear at this time whether DeMar DeRozan will travel to Cleveland with the Bulls tomorrow for Wednesday’s game, Bulls coach Billy Donovan says. – 6:27 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan says DeMar DeRozan was a full participant in shootaround this morning. Entered protocol this afternoon. Said Bulls are back to testing multiple times per day – 6:26 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
DeRozan participated in today’s shoootaround, Donovan said. News came from #NBA a couple hours ago. #Bulls – 6:25 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bulls coach Billy Donovan says he “doesn’t know yet” whether DeRozan has tested positive. Team will know more in the next day or so – 6:20 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan has nothing more to say than DeRozan is in health and safety protocols. Doesn’t know much else. #Bulls – 6:19 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
LIVE: Coach Billy Donovan prior to tonight’s game against Denver twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:18 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
According to Billy Donovan, team doesn’t know if DeMar DeRozan returned false positive yet or not. – 6:18 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls- Injury report. DeMar DeRozan has enter the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. – 5:57 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Davon Reed getting in early work at the UC. pic.twitter.com/eXUigVvKVK – 5:48 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
DeMar DeRozan has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and could be out for multiple games, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/MfRXvbYNd9 – 5:46 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
No DeMar DeRozan tonight for the Bulls against Denver. Health and safety protocols. More to come. But he’s the fourth Bulls player to land in the protocols this season. – 5:40 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
On the just-released injury report, Bulls list DeMar DeRozan out vs. Nuggets after entering league’s health and safety protocols. – 5:35 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
DeMar DeRozan will miss tonight’s game to enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols – 5:35 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan has entered into the league’s Covid-19 health and safety protocols, sources tell ESPN. DeRozan was the NBA’s Player of the Week in the Eastern Conference, averaging 30 points in a 3-0 week. – 5:34 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Denver. DeRozan could miss several games in protocols. – 5:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I wrote about Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green and how they might have saved Denver’s season together. denverstiffs.com/2021/12/6/2282… – 5:20 PM
Davon Reed @ClutchREED_5
All Praise Due To The Most High God 🙏 What better way to celebrate your birthday PopPop, I miss you and I love you 💙‼️ #1of1 @ Madison Square Garden instagram.com/p/CXKE12Eru1x/… – 5:02 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
DeRozan averaged more than 30 points per game as the Bulls won all three of their games last week. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/12/06/dem… – 4:58 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Donovan Mitchell, DeMar DeRozan named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/donovan-mit… – 4:53 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Alex Caruso didn’t participate in Bulls’ shootaround this morning and is listed as doubtful vs. Nuggets with right hamstring strain – 4:21 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
StatMuse @statmuse
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Johnson sat out against the Chicago Bulls with left shoulder soreness but is available for tomorrow’s game in Dallas against the Mavericks. #Nets – 3:56 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Donovan Mitchell is the western conference player of the week. #Rockets Jae’Sean Tate & Christian Wood were among the nominees, also Nikola Jokić (DEN), Dejounte Murray (SAS). – 3:35 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Sean Highkin @highkin
This week’s Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week have been announced via email press release (also the Bulls are back) – 3:30 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
DeMar DeRozan is Eastern Conference player of the week. #Bulls – 3:30 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
NBA Players of the Week for Week 7: Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell and Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan. – 3:30 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Getting tonight’s #Nuggets game to the 4th quarter with a chance to beat the Bulls is one thing. Dealing with the most lethal closing-quarter duo in the NBA once you get there, is another. Breaking down Zach Lavine and DeMar DeRozan in the clutch instagram.com/tv/CXIG9bOFvqL… – 2:56 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Alex Caruso is listed as doubtful with hamstring injury for tonight’s game vs. Denver. #Bulls – 2:52 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Katy Winge @katywinge
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
