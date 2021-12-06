Ishmael Smith enters health and safety protocols

Rod Boone: More rough news for the #Hornets: Ish Smith has been added to the health and safety protocols list and is now out for tonight’s game against Philadelphia.
Shams Charania: Bulls star DeMar DeRozan has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Denver. DeRozan could miss several games in protocols. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 6, 2021
Law Murray: Clippers say Nicolas Batum is out for tomorrow at Portland. But not because of health and safety protocols — “return to competition reconditioning.” -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / December 5, 2021
Rod Boone: James Borrego also suggested #Hornets aren’t getting LaMelo, Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee or Jalen McDaniels back until after the conclusion of the 3-game homestand that begins tomorrow against Philadelphia. Sounds like they won’t be available until potentially Dec. 13 in Dallas. -via Twitter @rodboone / December 5, 2021