USA Today Sports

Ishmael Smith enters health and safety protocols

Ishmael Smith enters health and safety protocols

Main Rumors

Ishmael Smith enters health and safety protocols

December 6, 2021- by

By |

More on this storyline

Shams Charania: Bulls star DeMar DeRozan has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Denver. DeRozan could miss several games in protocols. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 6, 2021

Main Rumors

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home