Kemba Walker addresses demotion in Knicks rotation

Barbara Barker: Kemba says demotion has been hard. “Adversity happens to everyone.” pic.twitter.com/zhvpU5BMNK
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Asked Kemba if he would like to come off bench or go someplace else where he could start. Seems like he is still figuring things out: “Not sure. We’ll see….it depends on how things go moving forward. only the future knows.” pic.twitter.com/1ffTjY5JyC – 12:16 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kemba says demotion has been hard. “Adversity happens to everyone.” pic.twitter.com/zhvpU5BMNK – 12:02 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Tom Thibodeau wants “bigger sample size” before Kemba reversal or more tinkering #Knicks #Spurs nypost.com/2021/12/05/tom… – 10:02 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Even with the Knicks down 30, no playing time for Kemba Walker – but more changes could come for struggling team newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:40 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks Sunday column: As team struggles, Kemba Walker stays positive despite demotion newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 9:40 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tom Thibodeau says Kemba Walker won’t see action unless he’s a starter nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:10 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks bench scored one point in four minutes to start the second half and offense looks terrible. Wonder if Thibs is reconsidering Kemba’s DNP status. – 1:45 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks Sunday column: Homecoming goes sour, but Kemba Walker stays positive newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 8:10 AM
Barbara Barker: Kemba when asked if he was “blindsided” when Thibs gave him news he was out of rotation . “Yeah, anyone would have been. It’s not easy on his end or anyone’s end. It’s not something easy to tell anyone.” pic.twitter.com/1qSwMtRVWz -via Twitter @meanbarb / December 6, 2021