Klay Thompson not traveling with Warriors on upcoming road trip

Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson will not travel on the Warriors’ upcoming five-game road trip, per Kerr. Team returns home for a Dec. 20th game against the Kings.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson will not travel with the team on their five-game road trip. Their first games home after this trip are on the 20th and 23rd… two dates that have been reported as return targets. – 8:30 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson will not travel on the Warriors’ upcoming five-game road trip, per Kerr. Team returns home for a Dec. 20th game against the Kings. – 8:28 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kerr says that Klay continues do more scrimmage work and has looked good — but he will not travel on the upcoming east coast swing.
James Wiseman still has not been cleared for scrimmaging. – 8:27 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Klay Thompson says return could be in few weeks, maybe a month nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/06/kla… – 7:45 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“With Book out, we don’t have Klay, it’ll look different Christmas Day. It’ll look different March when we play them and possibly different in a playoff series.”
“We arguably played the best team in the league. Them or us. We’re not quite sure who it is.” https://t.co/iMQqPgtK0B pic.twitter.com/JrKSemK5xK – 4:30 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2016, the @Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson scored 60 points in just 29 minutes played in a 142-106 win over the Pacers.
Thompson, who did not appear in the fourth quarter, is the only player in NBA history to record a 60-point game while playing less than 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/NFLhIVbGMt – 11:01 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
New story: Klay Thompson is returning soon to a Warriors team that has the best record in the league.
It makes you wonder — Have we even seen this team’s potential yet?
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ho… – 2:55 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry gives some of his Klay Thompson scrimmage impressions pic.twitter.com/nGdSVT7o9H – 11:53 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Klay didn’t play for the Warriors. Booker didn’t play for the Suns. Both teams have the ammo to make meaningful in-season trades. We haven’t come close to seeing the best between these two teams yet. – 12:43 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I hope we have a healthy Devin Booker, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala for Part 3 of Suns-Warriors on Christmas. Got a very fun little rivalry brewing here – 12:30 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
RIP the streak. Warriors are so freaking good. Hope Book and Klay play on Christmas. – 12:19 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Klay Thompson works out pre-game (in full uniform) in the Anta KT6 Low, as he gets closer to a return.
Earlier today on IG Live, he said he’s worn a headband throughout both of his rehabs and will wear one all season long. pic.twitter.com/XgmXOZhXwo – 10:11 PM
Ron Kroichick: Steph Curry on Klay Thompson’s eventual return: “Thank God he still remembers how to shoot the ball. That hasn’t changed at all. It seems like he has good pep in his step, good energy.” #Warriors -via Twitter / December 4, 2021
Melissa Rohlin: Stephen Curry when asked about Klay Thompson’s progress. “Thank God he still remembers how to shoot the ball,” he said. -via Twitter @melissarohlin / December 4, 2021
Melissa Rohlin: Steve Kerr confirmed that it’s still the plan for Klay Thompson to make his return at home after missing the last two seasons. “If it doesn’t happen, am I in trouble?” he said, flashing a smile. -via Twitter @melissarohlin / December 3, 2021