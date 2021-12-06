Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (12-12) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (13-13) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday December 6, 2021
Los Angeles Clippers 27, Portland Trail Blazers 26 (End Q1)
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers 27, Blazers 26 | End 1 | In his first start, Luke Kennard has 8 points in 8 minutes on 2-3 shooting (from 3). Brandon Boston with a couple of those buckets from deep for six points. – 10:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Amazing Sladek is following the Clippers, apparently. Was in Sacramento on Saturday, and has brought his chairs to Portland tonight. – 10:39 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Close one after 1.
Close one after 1.
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Clippers 27, Blazers 26: end of first quarter. 12 points, 1 rebound for @Norman Powell. 6 points, 1 rebound for @Jusuf Nurkic. 2 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds for @Dennis Smith. POR shooting 48 percent, LAC 44 percent. – 10:38 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The rookie makin’ it rain.
The rookie makin’ it rain.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Denied by @Ivica Zubac ➡️ @Luke Kennard for three.
Denied by @Ivica Zubac ➡️ @Luke Kennard for three.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Back-to-back 3s from Brandon Boston and the Clippers are up 22-15 (3:37, 1st). – 10:28 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Brandon Boston Jr. has five quick points for the Clippers. Like that move by Ty to substitute Luke’s offensive potential for Boston, while playing the rook alongside Zubac, Morris, PG, to mitigate his defensive shortcomings. – 10:28 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Facing a Trail Blazers roster with only a handful of healthy players has been, so far, just what a sputtering Clippers offense has needed. 10-0 LAC run to lead 14-8. Clippers 6-8 shooting. – 10:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are on a 10-0 run, and Jusuf Nurkic (scorer of first two Portland field goals) is in foul trouble.
Clippers are on a 10-0 run, and Jusuf Nurkic (scorer of first two Portland field goals) is in foul trouble.
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nurk picks up two fouls — one on each end — in under a minute and that’ll bring in Cody Zeller early in the first quarter – 10:19 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Surprised they didn’t review this last Nurkic offensive foul. Caught Morris right in the face with an elbow. Wonder if league will upgrade to a flagrant-1 when they look at the tape tomorrow; replay looked … not great. – 10:17 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Norman Powell just threw his mask on the floor three minutes into the game. Going without. – 10:16 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Gotta love the deflated reaction that happens when the pre-game hype video is immediately followed by the home team introducing Tony Snell and Dennis Smith Jr as the starting backcourt. Feels like there ought to be a seven-syllable German word for this. – 10:11 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Pregame with PG.
Pregame with PG.
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Next man up mentality.
1⃣0⃣ @Dennis Smith
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
1⃣7⃣ @Tony Snell
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
Next man up mentality.
1⃣0⃣ @Dennis Smith
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
1⃣7⃣ @Tony Snell
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid was as dominant as he has been all season on Monday, and the Sixers escaped with a win over Charlotte as a result.
Joel Embiid was as dominant as he has been all season on Monday, and the Sixers escaped with a win over Charlotte as a result.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This will be the first time all season that either Mann or Kennard will start a game.
That means tonight’s second unit will be: Bledsoe, Boston, Mann, Ibaka, Hartenstein.
This will be the first time all season that either Mann or Kennard will start a game.
That means tonight’s second unit will be: Bledsoe, Boston, Mann, Ibaka, Hartenstein.
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Los Angeles Clippers
⌚️ 7:00PM
📺 ROOT SPORTS Plus | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
🏀 #RipCity vs @Los Angeles Clippers
⌚️ 7:00PM
📺 ROOT SPORTS Plus | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers break up the Terance Mann-Luke Kennard combo, start Jackson, Kennard, George, Morris, Zubac.
Clippers break up the Terance Mann-Luke Kennard combo, start Jackson, Kennard, George, Morris, Zubac.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clips at Blazers, Game No. 25, (3-5 on the road)
LAC
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Reggie Jackson
POR
Tony Snell
Robert Covington
Jusuf Nurkic
Norman Powell
Clips at Blazers, Game No. 25, (3-5 on the road)
LAC
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Reggie Jackson
POR
Tony Snell
Robert Covington
Jusuf Nurkic
Norman Powell
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Blazers will be without Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little tonight against the Clippers. – 9:31 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Gettin’ loose.
Gettin’ loose.
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Get privy to the matchup vs. Portland.
Get privy to the matchup vs. Portland.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue on matchup 4 of Clippers-Trail Blazers:
Tyronn Lue on matchup 4 of Clippers-Trail Blazers:
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue on Bledsoe’s reaction to coming off the bench: “He was great, he’s professional, he wants to win. Said, ‘Whatever you want to do, Coach, I’m on board.’ ” – 8:35 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Good to see you on the court, @Damian Lillard! pic.twitter.com/Hg9BWSEGET – 8:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Chauncey Billups says that he “hopes” CJ McCollum (rib) plays tonight, but that he’s not sure. – 8:24 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Billups: “We’re hoping CJ plays, but right now we’re not sure.” Also notes, it’s hard playing with Dame and Ant, who both will be out. – 8:24 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Back here in Portlandia, where the Blazers and Clippers will meet for the 17th time this season. pic.twitter.com/T13fJze2UQ – 8:19 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Anfernee Simons is out for tonight’s game with a right ankle sprain, though he is going through a workout pregame. Wasn’t the case (as far as I know) before the Boston game. – 8:01 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
📍 City of Roses
📍 City of Roses
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
All-Defensive teams to start the year:
First Team
G – Alex Caruso
G – Mikal Bridges (idc idc idc)
F – Draymond Green
F – Giannis
C – Rudy Gobert
Second Team
G – Matisse Thybulle
G – Chris Paul
F – Paul George
F – Evan Mobley
C – Nikola Jokić
All-Defensive teams to start the year:
First Team
G – Alex Caruso
G – Mikal Bridges (idc idc idc)
F – Draymond Green
F – Giannis
C – Rudy Gobert
Second Team
G – Matisse Thybulle
G – Chris Paul
F – Paul George
F – Evan Mobley
C – Nikola Jokić
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I expect Portland to come out and play with an attitude tonight.
145 American points allowed Saturday against the Celtics.
I expect Portland to come out and play with an attitude tonight.
145 American points allowed Saturday against the Celtics.
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight’s Gameday Poster:
Tonight’s Gameday Poster:
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns next three:
Today vs. #Spurs (w/o Devin Booker: hamstring).
Friday vs. #Celtics.
Monday at #Clippers.
Toughest: Spurs. Won 4 straight, beat Warriors. 5-1 since Suns loss.
Easiest: Clippers. Rematch of WCF Suns won in 6.
Prediction: 2-1.
#Suns next three:
Today vs. #Spurs (w/o Devin Booker: hamstring).
Friday vs. #Celtics.
Monday at #Clippers.
Toughest: Spurs. Won 4 straight, beat Warriors. 5-1 since Suns loss.
Easiest: Clippers. Rematch of WCF Suns won in 6.
Prediction: 2-1.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Would/could Heat enter a Damian Lillard derby? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:16 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Monday night hoops.
Monday night hoops.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
A trade package built around CJ McCollum for Ben Simmons makes perfect sense for the Trail Blazers: pic.twitter.com/3oAUycSy7M – 5:01 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
C’s continue to list Jaylen Brown as questionable heading into Lakers/Clippers swing. Udoka: “See how he feels after going harder today than he has in awhile, since he played in the games. Big picture approach, being cautious with it and getting him back at 100, not 85, 90.” – 4:45 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Column: Paul Allen’s Blazers have collapsed piece by piece. Jody Allen’s Blazers stand at the crossroads, staring at the possibility of a lost season when they can least afford it @PostSports https://t.co/KHm1F6cgD2 pic.twitter.com/ZVdnyHzng5 – 4:43 PM
