Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (13-10) play against the Miami Heat (10-10) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday December 6, 2021
Memphis Grizzlies 67, Miami Heat 56 (Q3 07:02)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
After opening the game in a 14-point hole, the Heat still trail the Grizzlies by 11 at halftime despite some surges. Grizzlies are shooting 51.2% overall with 26 of their points coming in the paint. No first-half mins for Yurtseven, Haslem or Okpala. – 8:45 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Don’t let up on the energy, #HEATNation. Gonna need y’all in the second half. pic.twitter.com/YY4fm0lvl4 – 8:45 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
De’Anthony Melton finishes the half with a buzzer beater and Memphis has a 60-49 lead over Miami. – 8:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Grizzlies 60, Heat 49. Memphis with 19 points off 15 Miami turnovers. – 8:42 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Melton’s final shot goes and the Grizz lead the Heat by 11 at the half. – 8:42 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Contract year Tyus Jones rediscovering his three point stroke pic.twitter.com/vRutX1zSoB – 8:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Here’s your daily tweet that Caleb Martin is giving this type of production on a two-way contract – 8:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler is still feeling that tail bone contusion. He continues to play through it tonight, though. – 8:39 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Sigh of relief on that possession with the Desmond Bane three! – 8:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
That wasn’t actually the Grizzlies’ second delay of game. So that technical free throw the Heat made was taken off the board. Grizzlies lead stands at eight. – 8:37 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The officials deducted a free throw from the Heat because the delay of game on Memphis was its first, not its second. – 8:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Officials deduct Heat free throw on Grizzlies delay of game, since it was only their first (a warning) and should not have been a technical. – 8:37 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Caleb Martin plays with so much energy. Has all season. But he appears to be in more control lately. Has had a positive impact lately despite being thrust into major minutes with Butler out. Heat outscoring Memphis by eight with him on the floor tonight. – 8:35 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Per Second Spectrum: Heat opponents lead the league in games of keep-away this season. – 8:32 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat going small again with Tucker at center. Still no Yurtseven, Haslem or Okpala in this game with 5:09 to go in the second quarter. – 8:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The fact Miami’s trailing 48-33 and they’re only losing the rebounding battle by 2 is wild
The fact Miami’s trailing 48-33 and they’re only losing the rebounding battle by 2 is wild
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Steven Adams! Wow! He’s taking advantage of the Heat’s size. – 8:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat with eight assists and 12 turnovers. Not a great start for the offense. – 8:27 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
That’s the fifth time in the last six quarters that Miami has turned the ball over because of a travel or a step out of bounds on the catch. – 8:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Grizzlies: Ziaire Williams (Left Ankle Sprain) will not return tonight at Miami. – 8:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat again going small with Dedmon on the bench. Tucker at center. – 8:25 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Now Steven Adams is down for Memphis. He looks O.K.
Now Steven Adams is down for Memphis. He looks O.K.
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
scoop and score.
scoop and score.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
There was a proposal at the Heat game just now. Think what you will of jumbotron proposals, but they probably shouldn’t happen when your team is down 10. – 8:20 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
If Ziaire is done for the game that leaves Killian Tillie, Yves Pons and Jarrett Culver as the only other players they can use in the rotation. – 8:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro have combined for 16 shot attempts so far
Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro have combined for 16 shot attempts so far
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Hoping for the best for Ziaire Williams! He looked to be in a lot of pain after rolling his ankle and needing assistance going to the bench – 8:17 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
That fall did not look good for Ziaire Williams… Steven Adams helped him all the way to the visitor locker room. – 8:16 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Xavier Tillman Sr. Has been impressive on both ends of the floor! – 8:15 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler is clearly playing through some pain tonight, but he’s responsible for Miami’s last four points since he checked in less than a minute ago. – 8:15 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
DB & Des: 25 points
DB & Des: 25 points
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Dewayne Dedmon’s third defensive rebound was the 1,900th of his career. – 8:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat went small in that first quarter, playing nearly half of the period with P.J. Tucker at center. – 8:10 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Heat were outscored by 14 before Tyler Herro checked in midway through the first quarter. After that, they outscored the Grizzlies by seven. They trail 34-25 after the first quarter but this is a game again. – 8:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Grizzlies 34, Heat 25. Memphis led by as many as 14 points. Kyle Lowry with 10 points and Tyler Herro with nine points for Miami. – 8:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry with 10 in first period, Herro 9, but Heat down 34-25 to Grizzlies entering second period. Bane with 11 for Memphis. – 8:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Grizzlies already with 12 points on six Heat turnovers. Memphis has been living off of opponents’ mistakes with Ja Morant out, averaging 19.5 points off turnovers in the last four games. – 8:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With 1:25 to play in opening period. Grizzlies reach 30 points, fourth time in five games opponent has scored 30 or more in first quarter against the Heat. – 8:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler back in means Kyle Lowry-Tyler Herro get more playing time together
Jimmy Butler back in means Kyle Lowry-Tyler Herro get more playing time together
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Tyler came off the bench and knew exactly what needed to be done. pic.twitter.com/hQqlXa1rgp – 8:05 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
This is an interesting combo of bigs for the Grizzlies. Aldama and Tillman.
This is an interesting combo of bigs for the Grizzlies. Aldama and Tillman.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks is talking his talk to the crowd in Miami.
Dillon Brooks is talking his talk to the crowd in Miami.
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
when the people get in our mentions with bad energy……….. pic.twitter.com/ddsgMVCsCP – 8:00 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Two quick buckets for the Heat and Taylor “Gregg Popovich” Jenkins calls time. 10 point lead for the good guys. – 8:00 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyler Herro checks in and the Heat immediately go on a 4-0 run in 32 seconds. Grizzlies call a timeout. – 7:59 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
We’re less than three weeks from Christmas but if current trends continue the Memphis Grizzlies may be a good basketball team.
We’re less than three weeks from Christmas but if current trends continue the Memphis Grizzlies may be a good basketball team.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler 0 for 5 to start this one
The Heat have 1 made field goal through the first 6 minutes of play – 7:56 PM
The Heat have 1 made field goal through the first 6 minutes of play – 7:56 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies have a 20-6 lead in the first quarter and Jimmy Butler is 0-for-5 from the floor. He and Dillon Brooks (as expected) are going at each other. – 7:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat open 1 of 10 from the field, down 20-6. Memphis has not trailed at any point now in its last five games. – 7:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat has started 1 of 10 from the field, including 0 of 3 on threes. Grizzlies ahead 20-6. – 7:55 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler is able to get up after taking a hard fall on his backside. He returned today from a tailbone contusion. pic.twitter.com/FifhO5ooA2 – 7:51 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jimmy Butler was down on the other end and is limping down the court…and he has been given a technical foul after jawing with the refs – 7:50 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jaren Jackson Jr. splashes a three and Desmond Bane splashes a three. A Dillon Brooks drive and finishes means eight quick points and a 14-4 advantage. – 7:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
It took a bit for Jimmy Butler to get up after that hard fall. He missed the last four games with a bruised tailbone.
It took a bit for Jimmy Butler to get up after that hard fall. He missed the last four games with a bruised tailbone.
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
des is cookin’ cookin’ again in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/qXnGJXnCxb – 7:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler is down and looks like the tailbone again, after returning from a four-game absence with the injury. Now walking gingerly toward referee, being restrained, and then called for technical foul. – 7:50 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jimmy Butler is down on the court. He fell right on the previously injured tailbone. – 7:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tonight’s game is the 172nd consecutive regular-season appearance for Duncan Robinson, the second-longest streak in the franchise’s 34 seasons. The record is 174 by Glen Rice, from 1992 to ’94. Robinson can tie it Saturday vs. visiting Bulls. – 7:39 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hi friends. @JoeMullinax back with you. Send me your best GIFS of what you’d look like after a night in Miami. I’ll start. pic.twitter.com/srh8vpH5Yo – 7:38 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five 🆚 @Miami Heat
🐻 @Tyus Jones
🐻 @Dillon Brooks
🐻 @Desmond Bane
🐻 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🐻 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/deeMn7FAgt – 7:14 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies owner Robert Pera is in the building tonight and seated courtside next to Zach Kleiman before the game. – 7:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From earlier: What the Heat likes about the Kyle Lowry-Gabe Vincent pairing that has been a constant in recent weeks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… And Jimmy Butler is back – 7:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler is back in the Heat’s starting lineup, which is not a surprise at this point. – 7:07 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The day after Miami fired Blake James, the administration tried to leak that no decision had been made on Manny Diaz’s future. That was hilarious. – 7:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler back in the Heat starting lineup, alongside Dewayne Dedmon, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker. Tyler Herro back to sixth man. – 7:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Markieff Morris on the court shooting pregame. pic.twitter.com/iBHNlEUXPL – 7:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Markieff Morris on the court shooting pregame. With Heat likely to hold first home practice of regular season on Tuesday, Wednesday vs. Bucks could be in play. Likely will come down to how he comes out of practice. – 6:57 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Markieff Morris is on the court warming up. Hasn’t played since Nov. 8 with a neck injury. pic.twitter.com/diapX8cm7q – 6:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Markieff Morris putting shots up before tonight’s game. A positive sign. pic.twitter.com/GiMXPixy7J – 6:55 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Markieff Morris on the court. The Heat are hopeful for Wednesday @5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/Hqdd299n2y – 6:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler (tailbone) has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game vs. Grizzlies. – 6:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Grizzlies: Ziaire Williams (Left Knee Soreness) is available for tonight’s game at @Miami Heat. Brandon Clarke (Right Knee Soreness) is out. – 6:48 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Early observation from Miami:
Early observation from Miami:
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Mario Cristobal knew he could recruit top 10 classes to Oregon.
But he also knows that he can recruit better actual talent to Miami.
There is a difference between star ratings and star players.
Not all 4-star recruits are created equal. – 6:12 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ziaire Williams has been upgraded to AVAILABLE tonight, per Coach Jenkins. – 6:07 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Ziaire Williams is back tonight after missing past week with knee soreness. – 6:07 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins has arrived. Coach says that the Grizzlies have displayed great resilience during this four game winning streak without Ja Morant. “…the commitment to having better activity, better game plan discipline…a lot of things going in the right direction…” – 6:04 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
“We are not entertaining any such idea.” – Miami superintendent Alberto Carvalho on the notion of building a stadium for UM football at Coral Gables Senior High. – 6:03 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
I somehow missed this wonderful piece in Smithsonian about the Memphis Public Library. Don’t make the same mistake. #starthere: smithsonianmag.com/innovation/mem… – 5:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler is warming up with the intention to play tonight vs. Grizzlies. – 5:50 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
INJURY UPDATE: Coach Spo says Jimmy Butler (tailbone) will warm up with the intent to play in tonight’s game vs the Grizzlies. – 5:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler is warming up with the intention to play tonight vs Memphis
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler is warming up with the intention to play tonight vs Memphis
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler (bruised tailbone) is warming up with the intention to play in tonight’s game against visiting Grizzlies.
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler (bruised tailbone) is warming up with the intention to play in tonight’s game against visiting Grizzlies.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This should be another trial run for Omer Yurtseven tonight, since Miami may be pushed away from total small lineups
This should be another trial run for Omer Yurtseven tonight, since Miami may be pushed away from total small lineups
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies need another good start tonight for a chance to win. Miami is 10-2 this season when leading after the first quarter.
Grizzlies need another good start tonight for a chance to win. Miami is 10-2 this season when leading after the first quarter.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Would/could Heat enter a Damian Lillard derby? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier: Heat’s Omer Yurtseven looking for a (specific) friend, as work continues behind the scenes. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:16 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Went to go look up how Atlanta guarded KAT last time the Wolves played the Hawks… and found this was the Wolves starting 5 in that game…
Towns
Josh Okogie
Andrew Wiggins
Kelan Martin
Jarrett Culver
KAT and four shooting guards… Those were dark times. – 4:32 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
set your reminders. 7pm. tomorrow. live on youtube.
#50ForDaCity | @Zach Randolph pic.twitter.com/1WxtTpArv7 – 4:00 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
According to TeamRankings.com projections, the Grizzlies have a 72.6% chance to make the playoffs. – 3:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
What the Heat likes about the Kyle Lowry-Gabe Vincent pairing that has been a constant in recent weeks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:01 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks: “I do my research. When I yell, I know what the f*** I’m talking about. Usually people say s***, but they say it real low because they don’t know. But me, I’m very sure.” dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 2:39 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Another story featuring gems from Dillon Brooks, who watches ‘Gladiator’ and ‘300’ to remind himself basketball is a war. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 2:37 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Canes planning Cristobal press conference for tomorrow morning, per source. He’s coming into Miami after agreeing to a deal, which has now been announced by all parties. – 2:11 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
More views from @Memphis Grizzlies shootaround in Miami today in prep for tonight’s game against the Heat. Grizz looking to extend winning streak. pic.twitter.com/NdZpHdXS5n – 2:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Over the last 4 games without Jimmy Butler, the Heat are 29th in defensive rating, 28th in net rating, 30th in total possessions, and 29th in free throw attempts
Over the last 4 games without Jimmy Butler, the Heat are 29th in defensive rating, 28th in net rating, 30th in total possessions, and 29th in free throw attempts
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Cristobal: “My family and I are excited to return home to the University of Miami, which has been so instrumental in shaping me as a person, player, and coach. This program has an unparalleled tradition and an exciting future ahead of it. I can’t wait… – 1:56 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
UM announces Cristobal: “We are incredibly excited to welcome Mario, his wife, Jessica, and their sons Mario Mateo and Rocco home to Miami,” Julio Frenk said. “Mario’s legacy as a student-athlete at the U is well established…. – 1:53 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
“The University of Miami made it clear – I won’t comment on the ways – that Mario was a person of interest.” – Rob Mullens, who never got a call from Miami himself, which he says is a typical courtesy. – 1:43 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Shooting his way into the history books 👌 pic.twitter.com/563eDArl65 – 1:37 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Ducks won’t know who their interim coach is until the dust settles on which coaches are coming with Mario Cristobal to Miami. – 1:34 PM
