Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-16) play against the Detroit Pistons (18-18) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday December 6, 2021
Oklahoma City Thunder 28, Detroit Pistons 37 (End Q1)
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Feels GOOD to be home in the 313.
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 11 PTS / 2 REB / 3-4 3PT
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 10 PTS / 2 AST / 4-6 FG
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 9 PTS / 3 AST / 4-6 FG pic.twitter.com/YJZyQPp4KC – 7:39 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA scored 11 points and assisted on 9 points in the 1st quarter.
He accounted for 20 of the Thunder’s 28 points.
OKC might’ve missed this guy against the Grizz. – 7:38 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
End 1Q: Pistons 37, Thunder 28
– Bey, Grant, Cunningham have 11, 10 and 9 respectively
– SGA has 11 points, four assists, 5-7 FTs
– Pistons 5-8 from three – 7:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Pistons 37, Thunder 28
Bey: 11 points
Grant: 10 points
Cunningham: 9 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists
Twenty of OKCs points have come in the paint. – 7:37 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Pistons 37, Thunder 28. Detroit shot 53.8% overall and hit 5 of 8 3-point attempts.
Bey: 11 points, 3-4 from 3
Grant: 10 points, 4-6 overall
Cunningham: 9 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds – 7:37 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Pistons 37, #Thunder 28
Bey: 11 pts, 2 rebs
Grant: 10 pts, 2 rebs, 2 assts
Cunningham: 9 pts, 4 rebs, 4 assts
DET was 14-of-26 (54%) FG and 5-of-8 (63%) on 3FG. – 7:37 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Pistons fan screams during SGA free throws: “You lost by 73, and you’re losing to the Pistons.”
Can’t argue facts. – 7:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant, Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey are a combined 11 of 17 for 30 points.
Pistons lead 35-22. – 7:32 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Saben Lee just checked in for Killian with 2:25 to play. Cory Joseph is out tonight – 7:31 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham: 9 pts, 4 rebs, 4 assts … if you’re watching for such things. – 7:30 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
MotorCade in a different gear for Q1 🔥
@BallySportsDET | @Cade Cunningham pic.twitter.com/4De2R5ObgR – 7:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons 30, Thunder 17.
Saddiq Bey 11 points; Cunningham 9 points; Grant 5 points
Detroit is 5-of-6 from 3 – 7:26 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Saddiq Bey is 3-of-3 from 3 and he has 11 pts in 7 mins.
DET is also doing nefarious neighborhood activities, and they lead, 30-17, 4:27 1Q. – 7:25 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 19, Thunder 11 after the transition dunk by Cade. 7:28 left in the first. Cade has 9 points on 4-5 shooting – 7:18 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The #Pistons have 19 pts in the first 4:30 of the game, and this feels like a disturbance in The Force.
DET 19, OKC 11, 7:28 1Q – 7:18 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant and Cade Cunningham are taking turns tonight. They have 14 of the Pistons’ 19 points. Cunningham leads with 9 himself.
19-11, Detroit. – 7:18 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Great finish by Bazley, great in transition defense to get a steal off the make, leads to a beautiful SGA pass to a cutting Giddey for an open layup. Fantastic. – 7:16 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Strong start for Cade. He has seven of Detroit’s 11 points. 3-3 from the floor, including the 3-pointer he just hit – 7:14 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham is 3-of-3, and with that 3-pointer, he gives DET an 11-2 lead, 9:34 1Q. – 7:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham with seven points in less than three minutes. Pistons lead the Thunder, 11-2. – 7:14 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
LOL Josh Giddey fitting that pass in for Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is still jaw dropping. Shot did not fall, but that looked very hard to do. – 7:14 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lu Dort is starting on Cade Cunningham. Cunningham is guarding Josh Giddey on the other end. Fun rookie matchup tonight. – 7:12 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Tonight’s starters.
Presented by @EnableMidstream pic.twitter.com/B70OBlPs5D – 6:59 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons are wearing “Oxford Wildcats” t-shirts during warmups to honor the victims of last week’s school shooting. pic.twitter.com/yQ1SYXsbi8 – 6:55 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Fan holding sign at Little Caesars arena before Pistons-Thunder pic.twitter.com/dM6FcBIsEd – 6:53 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Pistons are warming up in Oxford Wildcats shirts, paying tribute to the victims of last week’s school shooting pic.twitter.com/6eoFUkyBHB – 6:52 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons are wearing Oxford Wildcats t-shirts during warmups to honor the victims of last week’s shooting. – 6:51 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are warming up in Oxford High School shirts to honor the victims in the school shooting pic.twitter.com/T4zAEkD3PL – 6:51 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
This isn’t the same Thunder team that lost by 73 last week. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey are back and starting pic.twitter.com/CMP5q69SrR – 6:50 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First five on the floor tonight ⤵️
1️⃣ @Killian Hayes
2️⃣ @Cade Cunningham
3️⃣ @SaddiqBey
4️⃣ @Jerami Grant
5️⃣ @Isaiah Stewart
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/TQz1UctxFI – 6:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Same starting lineup per usual for the Pistons: Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart – 6:44 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
This is Jacob Sanchez’s Christmas list. Lifetime Thunder fan from Tulsa who lives in Ann Arbor. pic.twitter.com/pIxYmYhqea – 6:40 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder’s Vit Krejci is day-to-day with a hamstring injury, per a Thunder spokesman. Nothing serious. – 6:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is BACK, and other pregame notes: thunderousintentions.com/2021/12/06/sha… – 6:20 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA taking care of the fans in Detroit pic.twitter.com/eJKUUSCHRh – 6:10 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA working on his mid-range game. He’s back in the lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/m3KQVbhHIM – 6:05 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder: pic.twitter.com/B5hSjnMEQ0 – 6:00 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Aaron Wiggins doing great vs Jaden Hardy “[Hardy] is a talent, and it was a chance to have [Wiggins] guard a high volume player.” Says “We were really encouraged defensively by him, the thing we talked to him about was being aggressive offensively.” – 5:51 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault didn’t have any information on Vit Krejci’s injury. Krejci got hurt in his last game with the Blue. – 5:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Vit Krejci “He left the game in the first half, I don’t have a lot to report there. It was injury related, I’m waiting to hear what’s going on there.” – 5:48 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault starters:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Darius Bazley
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 5:47 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters at Pistons
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Bazley
– JRE – 5:46 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on team’s drive and kick success “that’s a good thing, part of why we want to drive the lane to create open 3’s. Being willing to spray it out…a lot of they is Shai, a lot of that is Giddey.” – 5:46 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on the Pistons “They’re a physical team, that shows up in a lot of areas, and the help defense creates a lot of turnovers.” Says you have to keep the ball ahead of their defense. – 5:45 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey on OKC: “They play hard. They beat the Lakers twice, which is something we didn’t do.” Said he has paid no mind to the big deficit PKC suffered a few days ago and expects it to be a battle between two young teams. – 5:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey isn’t underestimating the Thunder coming off of a historic loss. “It was a back-to-back, best two players were out. We’re looking at them as a team that’s going to play hard …we have no reason or right to take them lightly whatsoever. We have the same record, basically.” – 5:34 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says they have no reason to take the #Thunder lightly: “We have the same record, basically. We’re two young teams.” – 5:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said the doctors will have a mask for Hamidou Diallo, who is out tonight with a right face fracture. “It’s just a precaution more than anything. No concussion. But the doctors recommended he didn’t play. I don’t think it’s going to be longterm.” – 5:33 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Hamidou Diallo injury: “Cade got him in the cheek; it’s more a precaution than anything. There’s no concussion and the doctors recommended he not play.” – 5:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The #Thunder remain committed to Darius Bazley despite his struggles, on a weird season for Bazley and where things go from here: thunderousintentions.com/2021/12/06/okc… – 5:24 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
📊 NBA ROOKIE RANKINGS 📊
There’s a two-player race for the top spot, and Cade Cunningham is starting to find his way after a slow start 📈
From @KrystenPeek ⤵️ – 4:34 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
The Detroit Pistons have recalled Saben Lee, Luka Garza and Isaiah Livers from the Motor City Cruise. – 3:57 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Following a rare three-day respite between contests, the Thunder heads north for a road matchup with the Pistons.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/RFkOvGpaKA pic.twitter.com/UCyXKvpDcg – 2:10 PM
Following a rare three-day respite between contests, the Thunder heads north for a road matchup with the Pistons.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/RFkOvGpaKA pic.twitter.com/UCyXKvpDcg – 2:10 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Returning today:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Kenrich Williams
Derrick Favors
Brent Venables – 1:46 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
“The feeling that you would try to generate with the film already exists.
“Letting it breathe I think is almost more powerful than to dwell on the actual visuals of it.”
How Thunder is responding to historic 73-point loss: oklahoman.com/story/sports/2… – 1:18 PM
