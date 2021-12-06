San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (8-13) play against the Phoenix Suns (4-4) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Monday December 6, 2021
San Antonio Spurs 58, Phoenix Suns 74 (Q3 04:22)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Little limp from Deandre Ayton. Grabbing at his right knee and trying to get it loose. – 10:37 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have trailed by 15 points in 7 of their 22 games this season.
The Spurs have trailed by 15 points in 7 of their 22 games this season.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Landry Shamet with the Devin Booker long 2 with a toe on the line. What a heartfelt tribute to the Suns’ injured star – 10:35 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Down 11, this is the largest deficit the Spurs have faced since their last loss, which came against the Hawks on 11/24 – 10:32 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 14 of their 22 games this season.
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 14 of their 22 games this season.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
noted scorer off the bounce Jae Crowder is feasting. He just made his first 3 attempts on 2s. Up to 12 points. Suns’ lead now at 9. – 10:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder’s has 9 of the Suns’ first 12 points to start the second half. Suns finding some offensive flow finally here in the 3rd – 10:27 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs’ last field goal came at the 5:05 mark of the second quarter. It seems like this happens a lot. – 10:25 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Shooting numbers at the half between the Spurs and Suns pic.twitter.com/gjq4jtqveu – 10:14 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
There are only 3 elite NBA teams
1) Golden State
2) Phoenix
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Keldon Johnson accused Jae Crowder of flopping earlier.
I think Crowder made a mental note of it:
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 51 #Spurs 48 Half.
PHX: Ayton and McGee 10 each. Team: 2-of-11 from 3, 32 paint points.
SAS: Poeltl 10 and 6. K. Johnson 7. Team: 6-of-20 on 3s (Started 5-of-8). 24 paint points.
Biggest lead: Spurs 11. Suns 4.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Suns by 3
PHX takes the 2Q 25-15
San Antonio winning the 3PT line by 12, though they went cold in the 2Q
PHX winning paint by 8 (good option when both teams are struggling on jumpers) pic.twitter.com/ZiUbCxsNV2 – 10:09 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
A battle at the break. Second half coming up on @BallySportsSA!
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 51, SAS 48
Ayton: 10 Pts, 5-9 FG
McGee: 10 Pts, 6 Reb
Paul: 8 Pts, 6 Ast
Poeltl: 10 Pts, 6 Reb, 5-5 FG – 10:07 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Suns have erased the Spurs’ 11 point lead from earlier.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Spurs were 5-of-8 from 3.
Now they’re 6-of-20.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Block.
Bump.
Stare.
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
🗣 annnndd onnnnneeeee
@Derrick White takes it coast-to-coast for the tough finish! 🌊 pic.twitter.com/KgBC3cwbv7 – 10:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton gets a little wrap on arm after refs spotted blood.
#Suns down 47-42 with 2:49 left in first half. – 9:59 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
I am assuming Primo is getting a ton of first half minutes here because the Spurs are short-handed in backcourt guards + there’s another game tomorrow. He’s doing a lot of good things. – 9:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Chris Paul to Deandre Ayton pocket pass was there early, but the Spurs have been all over it since with the help defense. Smart team – 9:52 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
THIS HUSTLE 👌
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Primo’s made three puts the Spurs up 18-3 from the 3PT line.
SA holding the lead by 5, losing every area of the floor except the 3PT line – 9:48 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
The three D’s of basketball
drive ➡️ dish ➡️ dunk pic.twitter.com/UFUDSwhJEJ – 9:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cam Johnson and JaVale McGee leading #Suns comeback.
Johnson steal and layup in traffic cuts #Spurs lead down to one, 35-34.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McGee now with 10 and 5 as he finishes lob pass from Payne with dunk.
Before game, #Spurs coach Gregg Popovich once again thanked Devin Booker and McGee for playing Team USA in winning Olympic gold in Tokyo.
Probably not enjoying what McGee is doing to his Spurs tonight. #Suns – 9:40 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Through one in The Valley!
📺: @BallySportsSA pic.twitter.com/viUlweJF1h – 9:37 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Best floater game in Spurs history: Tony Parker or Jakob Poeltl? – 9:37 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 7
Jakob 8 pts | McGee, Ayton 8 pts each
Murray 6 pts
Spurs winning 3PT line 15-0 – 9:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McGee just smiled after giving up runner from Poeltl at horn.
#Suns down 33-26 in 1st quarter.
Monty Williams big on not allowing 30-point quarters.
His team just gave up one after having 2 days between Friday’s loss at Golden State.
Trust me.
Words are being said on bench. – 9:36 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Going to work early 🔥
6 PTS, 6 AST and 3 REB in 12 mins of action! pic.twitter.com/vNeBAjioTA – 9:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: SAS 33, PHX 26
Ayton: 8 Pts, 4-5 FG
McGee: 8 Pts, 4 Reb
Bridges: 4 Pts, 2-2 FG
Murray: 6 Pts, 6 Ast – 9:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I think I understand the Bobby Portis thing now that I’ve seen how quickly this crowd has latched onto McGee – 9:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
JaVale McGee supplying some much-needed energy right now. Great tip-in off that miss for the 3-point play – 9:33 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs have played a very good first quarter. They can’t keep JaVale McGee off the offensive glass, and this is a problem. – 9:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McGee looks like he’s going to be a problem on the glass for #Spurs.
Has two rebounds in his first minute of play. #Suns down seven. – 9:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cam Johnson with the drive and dish to JaVale McGee for the dunk.
#Wrinkle.
#Suns down nine. – 9:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Lonnie Walker 3. #Suns down 11.
#Spurs 5-of-8 from 3.
#Suns 0-for-3 from 3.
Mikal Bridges 4. Ayton 8. – 9:27 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs are winning the 3PT line 15-0
Murray 2 makes
Derrick 1 make
Lonnie 1 make
Bryn 1 make
Spurs by 11 overall – 9:27 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns’ defense is there at times but a stretch in which they are not making the Spurs “feel them” as they say. Phoenix down 11 nine minutes in. – 9:26 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
13th double digit lead for the Spurs in 22 games.
SA enters 8-4 when leading by 10.
The Spurs have led by double digits 5 games in a row – 9:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Spurs are shooting 12-for-19 from the floor, including 5-for-8 from 3. Getting whatever they want offensively, up 29-18 – 9:25 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Off & running in PHX!
Spurs up midway through the first. pic.twitter.com/UrffJ9RMR2 – 9:20 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs leading by 4 early.
Derrick with 5 points
Spurs winning the 3PT line 6-0. Derrick & Dejounte each with a 3PT make.
Ayton with 8 of the Suns’ 10 paint points – 9:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Good start for DA, who already has 8 points on 4-4 FG. Suns just not getting very many stops early on, down 16-12 – 9:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I have a #Christmas present for everybody.”
Devin Booker surprised @lcdprograms with more than just new equipment.
#Suns All-Star gave $100K to program as part of his Starting 5 Initiative. pic.twitter.com/GBVxVubZMo – 9:14 PM
“I have a #Christmas present for everybody.”
Devin Booker surprised @lcdprograms with more than just new equipment.
#Suns All-Star gave $100K to program as part of his Starting 5 Initiative. pic.twitter.com/GBVxVubZMo – 9:14 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
GAME TIME!
📺 @BallySportsSA
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/a8zS6Wyod1 – 9:11 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We’ve got some 💵 waiting for you in the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @SociosHoops!
Enter now for your chance to win, chat with other fans and more fun during tonight’s game ⤵️ – 9:08 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker held a press conference to take some hard-hitting questions from kids with Lights Camera Discover, a nonprofit that runs workshops for underserved youth to learn filmmaking and more.
He surprised them with new equipment and a $100,000 check as his latest Starting 5. pic.twitter.com/3DGTKoA0JD – 9:07 PM
Devin Booker held a press conference to take some hard-hitting questions from kids with Lights Camera Discover, a nonprofit that runs workshops for underserved youth to learn filmmaking and more.
He surprised them with new equipment and a $100,000 check as his latest Starting 5. pic.twitter.com/3DGTKoA0JD – 9:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker surprises “Lights Camera Discover” with $100K as part of his Starting 5 initiative. #Suns @lcdprograms pic.twitter.com/aoAohytIcm – 9:01 PM
Devin Booker surprises “Lights Camera Discover” with $100K as part of his Starting 5 initiative. #Suns @lcdprograms pic.twitter.com/aoAohytIcm – 9:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker surprised Lights Camera Discover, a year-round nonprofit teaching students filmmaking, photography, animation and more, with new equipment. He also presented them with a $100,000 check as his final selection for the “Devin Booker Starting Five” pic.twitter.com/6ft9tLgsFE – 8:57 PM
Devin Booker surprised Lights Camera Discover, a year-round nonprofit teaching students filmmaking, photography, animation and more, with new equipment. He also presented them with a $100,000 check as his final selection for the “Devin Booker Starting Five” pic.twitter.com/6ft9tLgsFE – 8:57 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Murray, White, Johnson, McDermott, Poeltl
Suns: Paul, Shamet, Bridges, Crowder, Ayton – 8:45 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Even if you didn’t get in on $9 Monday at
@WagerTalk
, I’m in the giving mood for the holidays and hooking up my favorite total for the masses. The Suns and Spurs hook up in Phoenix and I’m looking to see defense rule the night. From the #NBA Tip-Off Show: #ValleyProud #PorVida pic.twitter.com/ML2lse6KGX – 8:31 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It’s been a historic road trip for the squad 👀
Looking to make it three straight tonight for the first time in NBA history! #PorVida pic.twitter.com/sPamjj9SMc – 8:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“This is true. He told the truth.”
#Spurs coach Gregg Popovich confirming Monty Williams story on how he’d curse him out in practice and then invite him to dinner. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ZX692begxN – 8:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae has a bit more clarity on the bigger picture than a lot of guys.”
Monty Williams on Jae Crowder and what he brings to #Suns. pic.twitter.com/2X62aVWfvs – 8:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“She’s a good lady. A really good coach.” Monty Williams on Sandy Brondello as Mercury have parted ways with her after a trip to 2021 #WNBA Finals. #Suns pic.twitter.com/gbpfQWSFOK – 8:07 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We out here! Spurs Basketball coming 🔜
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/RT6SlkrlOv – 8:01 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Suns Coach Monty Williams on the Spurs making the game go to crunch time last time the two teams faced each other. Williams also discusses why it’s difficult on offense against the Spurs’ defense pic.twitter.com/iwXTwS8HJD – 8:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I should’ve been jailed.”
#Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on how he coached Tony Parker in talking about coaching Dejounte Murray.
Popovich said Murray asked to stay on him. He said Parker was more like “get off me.” – 8:00 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“We’ve got our starting lineup back. Jakob Poeltl is our base. Having Derrick White become Derrick White again.” – Coach Pop on what’s helped the Spurs find success lately.
Pop notes how Poeltl had to miss time and how Derrick has dealt with injuries in past. – 7:45 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
All-Defensive teams to start the year:
First Team
G – Alex Caruso
G – Mikal Bridges (idc idc idc)
F – Draymond Green
F – Giannis
C – Rudy Gobert
Second Team
G – Matisse Thybulle
G – Chris Paul
F – Paul George
F – Evan Mobley
C – Nikola Jokić
Let’s argue. – 7:34 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
The doors are open Suns fans!
@Opendoor | #ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/fnxeS07Ku3 – 7:30 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“They are disruptive.” – Coach Monty Williams says of the Spurs’ defense.
Coach Williams says the Spurs have a lot of athletes where they’re able to switch, play zone, and throw all sorts of different defensive looks at an offense. – 7:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Update on Devin Booker?
“No sir.”
What’s he been doing?
“Just in rehab right now.”
#Suns All-Star will miss 3rd straight name with left hamstring strain. pic.twitter.com/JVRzEaUZVs – 7:26 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“When I think of the Spurs culture, the first thing that comes to mind is selfless.” – Suns Coach Monty Williams – 7:25 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
Supply chain issues force San Antonio chocolate maker to get creative as small businesses in the area struggle to obtain much-needed basics. news4sanantonio.com/news/local/sup… – 7:05 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
🚨 We are LIVE on GIPHY 🚨
Show us your favorite reaction in our replies » https://t.co/0pNolpmhAQ pic.twitter.com/nDh2dP9qAx – 6:41 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Going for five straight tonight!
🆚 @Phoenix Suns
⏰ 8pm CT
📍 Footprint Center
📺 @BallySportsSA
🎲 https://t.co/9tnP05yFRW
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/sHYUF0kvvh – 5:46 PM
Going for five straight tonight!
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns next three:
Today vs. #Spurs (w/o Devin Booker: hamstring).
Friday vs. #Celtics.
Monday at #Clippers.
Toughest: Spurs. Won 4 straight, beat Warriors. 5-1 since Suns loss.
Easiest: Clippers. Rematch of WCF Suns won in 6.
Prediction: 2-1.
Agree? https://t.co/FhxB0esNiX pic.twitter.com/ZY5i8C6CYO – 5:30 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“I just tell him to stay confident and be Lonnie Walker. You’re really good at basketball, but you’ve got to believe that.”
For Spurs’ Walker, coming off his best game of the season, the search for consistency could be mind over matter. expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 5:23 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 45 – @andrewbogut ‘s team of the WEEK is the @Phoenix Suns.
What was your #TOTW ?
Listen to the full episode here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyEs2S
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Phoenix #TOTW pic.twitter.com/iGeE6cAb7j – 5:09 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Tua climbing up NFL leaderboard: Where he ranks above many of his peers and where he’s poised to enter Dolphins record book. And audition for Deiter; Parker; other Fins morsels: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:43 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
So excited to announce my first book event for Blood in the Garden: Will be sitting down to discuss it with @Zach Lowe himself at The Strand bookstore in NYC on Jan. 19th. Can get tickets for the event here eventbrite.com/e/chris-herrin… – 4:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“When guys are dealing with that, I don’t want to put pressure on guys. The main thing is their health and safety and their families.”
Monty Williams as #Suns lead assistant Kevin Young has missed last three games under #NBA health and safety protocols. https://t.co/3GJBVorooa pic.twitter.com/W5ZaTsGXIR – 4:15 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Talked to Todd Ramasar — agent for Pascal Siakam, Josh Primo, Kevon Looney, & others — about what the job is like, how NIL has changed college recruiting for agents, how he approaches the draft and free agency, when he feels he’s being lied to most, & more theathletic.com/2995847/2021/1… – 4:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#NBA Top 5 Power Rankings 👀:
1. #Suns 19-4 (Next game today vs. #Spurs)
2. #Warriors 19-4 (Next game today vs. #Magic)
3. #Bulls 16-8 (Next game today vs. #Nuggets)
4. #Nets 16-7 (Next game Tuesday vs. #Mavs)
5. #Bucks 15-9 (Next game today vs. #Cavs)
https://t.co/xZZh3DfoTb pic.twitter.com/UHwk4OO5E4 – 4:11 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Jae’Sean stuffed the stat sheet last week! 🚀
📈 Against OKC 15PTS 6REB 8AST
📈 Versus OKC 32PTS 10REB 7AST 5BLK
📈 Against ORL 15PTS 7REB 4AST
📈 Versus NOP 11PTS 5REB 7AST pic.twitter.com/CZ69LhursA – 4:01 PM
Jae’Sean stuffed the stat sheet last week! 🚀
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Donovan Mitchell is the western conference player of the week. #Rockets Jae’Sean Tate & Christian Wood were among the nominees, also Nikola Jokić (DEN), Dejounte Murray (SAS). – 3:35 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Need some new Suns swag? Pickup tonight’s IOG and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!
👕 https://t.co/MhL3bemga0 pic.twitter.com/WAMDxf7GMy – 3:31 PM
