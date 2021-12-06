Trevor Ariza back to scrimmaging

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says Trevor Ariza participated in a live action scrimmage for the first time since his ankle surgery today. He said Ariza is not experiencing pain but is still working on strengthening the ankle before determining a return date to game action. – 4:17 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Trevor Ariza participated in live action for the first time today. Vogel said he’s still going to need some ramp up time as he gets his legs back underneath him. – 4:17 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Trevor Ariza: “He participated in live action” for the first time in a scrimmage. Still says Ariza is “a ways away” from returning. – 4:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: Waiting was hardest part with NBA’s Lowry investigation. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: A waiting game, as well, for Dragic; Rubio as Dragic; Ariza also waits; TV time lost; plus oodles more. – 9:01 AM
More on this storyline
Kyle Goon: Trevor Ariza participated in the non-contact portion of practice today, which was most of practice, Vogel said. -via Twitter @kylegoon / December 2, 2021
Harrison Faigen: Frank Vogel says Trevor Ariza is “getting closer” but he’s “still a ways away” and the team is not putting a timetable on it. -via Twitter @hmfaigen / November 29, 2021
Mike Trudell: Ariza: “I bring a completely different element to this team … for example, throughout my career, I’ve been a piece that you can plug in (to all kinds of lineup combos).” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / November 29, 2021