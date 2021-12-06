Tyreke Evans looking for an NBA comeback

JD Shaw: Free agent Tyreke Evans is hoping to be reinstated by the NBA soon, sources tell @HoopsRumors. Evans has been training in preparation for a return. He was dismissed in 2019 for violating the anti-drug program.
What's the buzz on Twitter?
Free agent Tyreke Evans is hoping to be reinstated by the NBA soon, sources tell @HoopsRumors. Evans has been training in preparation for a return. He was dismissed in 2019 for violating the anti-drug program. – 8:04 PM
