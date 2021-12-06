Warriors were interested in Ricky Rubio

In fact, the perception of the Cavs around the NBA at the time was so poor — and Rubio, at this stage of his career, seemed like such an odd fit for a rebuilding Cleveland franchise — that other teams thought he was going to negotiate a buyout. The Golden State Warriors, sources say, were keenly interested in Rubio hitting the market and partnering him with Stephen Curry.
Source: Joe Vardon, Kelsey Russo, Joe Vardon and Kelsey Russo @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Rubio: Even though we’re young, we never give up sportando.basketball/en/rubio-even-… – 9:03 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Ricky Rubio was upset when he was traded to the Cavs. The Warriors were hoping he’d negotiate a quick buyout. Instead, he bought into Cleveland, and is at the center of a budding renaissance. W/ @Kelsey Russo @The Athletic theathletic.com/3000148/2021/1… – 8:53 AM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Has this photo made its way to Twitter? Anyway, Ricky Rubio and some fans pic.twitter.com/gXetWBjvKQ – 9:23 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
For #Cavs: Garland, second straight 30+ game, 31pts, 11-19FG, 5-8 3ptFG, 5asst, 4stl; Allen, 7th straight dbl-dbl, 17pts, 11reb, 3blk, 2stl; Rubio, 15pts, 4reb, 2asst; Mobley, 14pts, 12reb, 3asst, huge 4Q blk; Cedi, 11pts, 4-7FG, 5reb, 4asst, 2stl. – 5:50 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Cedi Osman willing the #Cavs back into this game with his steal and then two threes.
Then Ricky Rubio just tied the game at 97 each. Cavs outscoring the Jazz 15-6 here in the fourth. 8:42 left in the game. – 5:23 PM
Cedi Osman willing the #Cavs back into this game with his steal and then two threes.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz had a 15-point lead… and then the Cavs go on a 10-0 run. A couple sloppy plays (easy OReb putback for Markkanen, that Conley turnover), a couple unlikely threes (Okoro, Rubio). – 5:20 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Bickerstaff said the biggest benefit of having Ricky Rubio is that his willingness to accept a bench role “allows me to hold everyone accountable. … He’s a starting PG in the NBA — on a good team. If he’s willing to do that, there’s no reason for anyone not to sacrifice.” – 1:52 PM
More on this storyline
Rather than a buyout, Rubio bought in on the Cavs. The result is a budding renaissance in Cleveland, with Rubio at its core. “I’m good, happy here,” he told The Athletic after the Cavs lost, 109-108, Sunday to the Utah Jazz, one of the best teams in the league, in a game they trailed by as many as 15 points early in the fourth quarter. Rubio, who finished with 15 points, was on the court for Cleveland’s fourth-quarter run that gave the Cavs a chance to win. -via The Athletic / December 6, 2021
Antoni Daimiel: “We may be heading towards Ricky Rubio’s last year in the NBA. If he finishes the season in Cleveland, there’s a chance he will return to Spain”. -via SER / October 12, 2021