Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (14-10) play against the Indiana Pacers (16-16) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday December 6, 2021
Washington Wizards 18, Indiana Pacers 28 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 1st Quarter: Pacers 28, Wizards 18
Beal: 6 pts., 1 reb.
Brissett: 7 pts., 1 reb.
3-pointers: Pacers 3/7, Wizards 1/2
FTAs: Pacers 7/8, Wizards 3/5
FG%: Pacers 41%, Wizards 33% – 7:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards trail the Pacers 28-18 after one. The Wiz went without a FG for the final 3:58 of the quarter as Indiana went on a 14-3 run. – 7:38 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
A lineup I didn’t expect to see this season: Wanamaker, Lamb, Martin, Brissett, Sabonis.
I’ve wanted to see more of Lamb and Brissett. Torrey Craig yet to play. He needed fluids via I.V. before a recent game. (He’s fine now.)
Pacers up 28-18 on the Wizards after 1. – 7:36 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
When the analysts talk about wingspan…
This is why. pic.twitter.com/qRodRcnUzp – 7:22 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
plus the foul 💪
@Myles Turner | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/nZtKQ6dlmu – 7:19 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
N🚫PE.
#DCAboveAll | @Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/bsZOR9VS6L – 7:18 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards are 5.5 points underdogs at Pacers 👀
Aaron Holiday back starting in the arena he spent three years in, he’ll have something to prove – 6:33 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Keeping the body right 💪
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/uZKfGV0MCU – 6:18 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Familiar territory.
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/10lsw06YrQ – 6:07 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Washington:
T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist)
Justin Holiday – Out (health and safety protocols)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/AB9qLTZFEr – 6:07 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Back at it in 60 minutes.
📍 Indianapolis
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With Spencer Dinwiddie being rested on the second night of a back-to-back, tonight’s Wizards starters in Indianapolis will be Aaron Holiday, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 5:41 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Former Pacers first-round pick Aaron Holiday, who was dealt to the Wizards in the offseason, will start tonight in Indy. – 5:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Aaron Holiday will start in Spencer Dinwiddie’s place tonight. Dinwiddie is resting as part of his road back from ACL surgery. – 5:35 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Show us why you’re our Fan of the Year!!
Rules: bit.ly/3HmoGg1
Enter below for your chance to win ⬇️
#DCAboveAll | @TicketMaster – 5:35 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Beanie weather.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Lu4RdHcWe2 – 5:16 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
All kinds of crazy things happen in recruiting, but two of Indiana’s iconic coaches, Tony Hinkle and John Wooden, went about it a different way. Imagine telling Rick Mount he might not be a good fit, for example. My story in the latest IBJ.
ibj.com/articles/sport… – 4:53 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Went to go look up how Atlanta guarded KAT last time the Wolves played the Hawks… and found this was the Wolves starting 5 in that game…
Towns
Josh Okogie
Andrew Wiggins
Kelan Martin
Jarrett Culver
KAT and four shooting guards… Those were dark times. – 4:32 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Air Trezz, taking flight!
Our @NATCA Flight of the Week 👇 pic.twitter.com/bEtAIM1y4o – 4:25 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Denied at the rim!
Gaff’s block is our @Clorox Clutch Play of the Week! pic.twitter.com/afLU4hugwp – 3:50 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
We recorded a season-high 128.6 offensive rating vs. Indiana on October 22.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/AdabMIOZs8 – 3:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Getting to the charity stripe consistently.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/uzVLUvvGGu – 2:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📝 GAME PREVIEW
Some pregame reading for tonight’s matchup with the Pacers.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 2:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The matchup to watch in Indy tonight will be the big men!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/n0O5ewg6hb – 2:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee injury maintenance) will not play tonight vs. Indiana. – 1:40 PM
