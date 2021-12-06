Wolves giving Patrick Beverley a contract extension?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley (groin) and Karl-Anthony Towns (tailbone) are both listed as questionable to play on Monday against Atlanta.
Beverley’s timeline had been targeting this week as a return, and Towns almost played last game. – 6:02 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Wolves say Karl-Anthony Towns (tailbone contusion) is out against Nets. So is Patrick Beverley (Left Adductor Strain) and Jaden McDaniels (Flu-like Symptoms). – 7:11 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns is out tonight (tailbone).
Jaden McDaniels (flu) and Patrick Beverley (groin) are also out.
Naz Reid will start in KAT’s place, next to Jarred Vanderbilt, Taurean Price, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell. – 7:09 PM
Given the way that (Patrick Beverley) has set a tone, given the way that he’s kind of changed a lot of the mentality and how well he has played especially defensively, I do think it’s a priority for them to try and keep him long-term. -via TalkNorth / December 6, 2021