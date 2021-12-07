Bam Adebayo out until January

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat announce that Bam Adebayo underwent surgery yesterday to repair the torn ligament in his right thumb. Official timeline, as reported earlier, is 4-6 weeks. – 2:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat’s Bam Adebayo undergoes successful surgery on thumb. The latest on a return timetable miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat announce successful thumb surgery for Bam Adebayo. Estimated absence according to team is four to six weeks from Monday’s surgery. Such a timetable could have him back as soon as Jan. 12 game in Atlanta. – 2:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Heat: “Bam Adebayo underwent successful surgery yesterday to repair a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb, performed by Dr. Steven Shin at the Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center in Los Angeles. He is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks.” – 2:05 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Bam Adebayo is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks after undergoing thumb surgery, Heat say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 2:03 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Bam Adebayo underwent successful surgery yesterday to repair a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb in Los Angeles. He is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks. – 2:02 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo underwent surgery yesterday to repair a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks. – 2:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Heat at a loss, Erik Spoelstra insists, “I definitely have to do a better job.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… With Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler ailing, Kyle Lowry says, “I’m still in that flux of trying to figure out if I need to shoot more, shoot more, or shoot more.” – 9:06 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Third quarter takeaway
Life without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo is tough – 9:29 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The fact Miami’s trailing 48-33 and they’re only losing the rebounding battle by 2 is wild
Just life without Bam Adebayo on the defensive end – 8:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler (bruised tailbone) is warming up with the intention to play in tonight’s game against visiting Grizzlies.
Out for Heat: Bam Adebayo (thumb), Markieff Morris (neck), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Marcus Garrett (G League). – 5:47 PM
Anthony Chiang: Bam Adebayo said he learned about the torn ligament in his thumb this morning. Called today “a downer.” -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / December 2, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The expected timeline on a return for Miami’s Bam Adebayo with looming thumb surgery: four-to-six weeks. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 1, 2021
Marc Stein: The Heat announce that Bam Adebayo will require surgery and is out indefinitely after sustaining a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / December 1, 2021