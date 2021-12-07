Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (13-11) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (12-12) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 7, 2021
Boston Celtics 55, Los Angeles Lakers 60 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Lakers are using LBJ is a free safety right now. He’s “guarding” Smart or Schroder, but really floating around and helping, especially on Tatum. – 11:05 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
My goodness Robert Williams is trying to rip one of these rims off to take home with him – 11:04 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Robert Williams just having a dunk contest at Cryto Conference Hall – 11:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum was a split-second let to get a hand up on Monk. That’s all the time Monk needs to drill it. – 11:01 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Tatum with the finish over Russ ‼️
Tatum with the finish over Russ ‼️
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston is content to let Westbrook shoot and let THT run no-pass possessions.
On the flip side, LA has been content to let Schroder and Richardson shoot.
If either side gets beat by the “other” guys, they’ll tip their cap. – 10:59 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
“Rob Williams is picking on Anthony Davis” is an odd but accurate thing to type. – 10:58 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Amazing how the Celtics are attacking Anthony Davis with Rob Williams – 10:57 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
schröder evidently heard anthony davis complain about his inability to throw lobs. that’s three on his head – 10:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
AD is playing at the rim. Rob is playing at the top of the square. – 10:56 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Feels like Boston is botching a lot of transition opportunities while the Lakers have cashed in on most of theirs – 10:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
On every AD screen, he wraps his inside arm around the defenders waist. Sneaky good tactic, because it’s hard for the refs to see. – 10:54 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Marcus Smart flexing after Jayson Tatum’s dunk is next level hype-man work. AK – 10:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum is being guarded by Melo and AB. Maybe get him a touch vs dribbling for 20 seconds? – 10:53 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Bennifer resurrected at The Crypt for Lakers vs. Celtics @JLo @BenAffleck pic.twitter.com/0CdA4R0Y7j – 10:49 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL’s biggest lead tonight comes courtesy of B2B 3’s from ‘Melo, his 4th FG in 5 attempts, and then Bradley, with his 2nd FG, to produce a 47-42 edge. – 10:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics need to clean up their rebounding. Lakers getting too many second chances after Boston gets the initial stop. – 10:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum got fouled by Howard. Recovered the ball and then THT fouled him. Zero free throws though. – 10:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good call by LeBron there. Ref agreed apparently, so we blew the whistle. – 10:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Great defense by Grant, but LeBron is doing that thing LeBron tends to do to the Celtics. – 10:42 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Celtics 33, Lakers 31
LeBron James leads the Lakers with 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting. He’s the only Laker with more than 4 points. Jayson Tatum scored the first 14 points of the quarter for Boston and then missed his next two shots and hasn’t scored since. – 10:36 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Another 30 point quarter for the Celtics but things coming a little too easily for the Lakers with 18 points in the paint. C’s need to limit their second chances – 10:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 33-31 after one
Tatum – 14 points
Richardson – 9 points
R. Williams – 8 points
Celtics – 57% shooting
Celtics – 4 turnovers
James – 16 points
Horton-Tucker – 4 points
Davis – 3 points
Lakers – 50% shooting
Lakers – 5 turnovers – 10:36 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James had 16 points, but Jayson Tatum’s 14 helped Celtics open a 33-31 lead over Lakers end of first. AD just 3 points – 10:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Boston takes a 33-31 lead out of the 1st Q after a 3-pointer from Richardson fell in the final seconds.
LAL had trailed by 8 early, due to Tatum’s 4 for 4 start from 3, before LeBron scored 16 points to help put LAL on top.
Good: LAL scored 18 points in the paint; bad: 5 TO’s. – 10:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nice kick from Schroder to Richardson there. Richardson has been really solid for the Celtics this season. – 10:34 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics offense stays hot in LA so far. 33-31 lead over Lakers after first. – 10:34 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
LeBron broke out the “Miami Nights” 8s tonight pic.twitter.com/jtaCFsApdl – 10:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I don’t really like to use this term, but it feels like the Celtics are bullying AD tonight. – 10:33 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Grant Williams with the block on AD: pic.twitter.com/GGIn3C1WrW – 10:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Anthony Davis having a tough times with Celtics named Williams to start this game – 10:30 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics giving up too many offensive rebounds. Need to clean that up and finish off these possessions – 10:29 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Did not expect to see Grant Williams stuffing Anthony Davis tonight – 10:29 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
LeBron takes the floor in the “Miami Nights” Nike LeBron 8 V2 Low! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/J5aZHxqkLw – 10:29 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Grant Williams just blocked AD at the rim and forced a jump. #Celtics #Lakers – 10:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If Boston can’t score on this Lakers lineup, that’s a problem. It’s AD and…well…AD out there on defense. – 10:29 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
SVG said Boston has to do a better job of building a wall against LeBron. Ian missed the opportunity to ask him, “What *kind* of wall?” – 10:28 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron’s red hot, and has now surpassed Tatum’s 14 points with 16 of his own, on 6 of 7 FG’s, including a pair of 3’s and a pair of FT’s, his latest 3 putting LAL up 26-24 before he took a seat at the 2:17 mark. – 10:28 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics have seen this LeBron plenty of times before. #Lakers – 10:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum-James shootout so far. Fun way to spend a Tuesday night! – 10:28 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
With the Lakers offering no rim protection, Robert Williams III preparing as if he’s in the dunk contest – 10:27 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Robert Williams got the mix-tape game going tonight with these above-the-rim flushes. – 10:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good timeout by Udoka. Celtics offense has gotten a little sloppy the last few possessions. – 10:23 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Celtics in their traditional away greens, Lakers in their traditional home yellows. Just so aesthetically pure. Was that really so difficult @NBA? Play the hits. – 10:22 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Russell Westbrook three straight WIDE OPEN 3s… pic.twitter.com/q4RN6AK2A5 – 10:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston isn’t even playing in the same state as Westbrook on these jumpers. The Celtics will let him shoot all the threes he wants. – 10:20 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Westbrook only took 8 shots last game against the Clippers, his season low, but with Boston backed way off him, he’s attempted 3 open triples already, all misses.
LeBron’s first 3 went down, meanwhile, as LAL trail 20-15. – 10:20 PM
Westbrook only took 8 shots last game against the Clippers, his season low, but with Boston backed way off him, he’s attempted 3 open triples already, all misses.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The Celtics are less daring Westbrook to shoot and more begging him – 10:20 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Robert Williams III just got himself a poster featuring Anthony Davis – 10:20 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics. Lakers. HERE.WE.GO!!! pic.twitter.com/aswcJPyntR – 10:20 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Fantastic pass here from Marcus Smart: pic.twitter.com/ePgfSYuMKQ – 10:18 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jayson Tatum is in show-no-mercy mode tonight, has 14 pts (all of Boston’s points thus far) on 5-for-5 shooting in less than four minutes, with the Celtics up 14-8 on the Lakers. – 10:16 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Me after Tatum takes his first 3: “I hope he doesn’t settle.”
Tatum banks in 2nd 3: “I’m going to tweet that he should get to the rim”
Tatum hits 3rd 3: …. I probably shouldn’t send this.
Tatum hits 4th: [delete delete delete] – 10:16 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Less than 4 minutes into Celtics/Lakers and Jayson Tatum has scored all 14 of Boston’s points… – 10:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
14 points for Jayson Tatum in the game’s first 3:50. He’s 5-for-5 overall and 4-for-4 from behind the arc. – 10:14 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Not even a minute into the game and @Marcus Smart‘s diving for loose balls pic.twitter.com/8xTsi9lqa2 – 10:14 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
All four of LAL’s buckets have been at Boston’s rim, despite this big Celtics lineup.
But on the other end, Tatum is 4 for 4 from 3 (including a banker), plus a dunk, for all 14 points as LAL trail by 6 at the 8:11 mark. – 10:14 PM
All four of LAL’s buckets have been at Boston’s rim, despite this big Celtics lineup.
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum started the game with an easy dunk and is now on fire. 14 points in the first 3:51. – 10:13 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Jayson Tatum has al 14 of Boston’s points, giving Celtics a 14-8 lead over Lakers with 8:11 left. – 10:13 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jayson Tatum opens the game with 14 straight points. He’s 5-of-5 from the floor in three minutes. – 10:13 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Any idea how often a team — the Lakers tonight— wins opening tip and still get shot clock violation on initial possession? – 10:13 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Had to turn off the audio for Lakers/Celtics, but now I have Lightnin’ Hopkins playing on vinyl and this is a much better way to live life. – 10:13 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Jayson Tatum can’t miss tonight. He’s scored four times from 3 and once on a dunk. And likely counting – 10:13 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum already in his bag with the #Celtics first 11 points. He likes playing at Staples Center. #Lakers – 10:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Smart went to the floor. James watched.
Williams grabbed the OR, Russ complained for a call.
Complain about Vogel, but the vets have to set the tone for the Lakers, not the coach. – 10:12 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Nice work by Al Horford here to force the loose ball, which of course sends Marcus Smart flying to the floor. pic.twitter.com/GDyRlvY7zq – 10:11 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Al Horford doing Al Horford-like things (force loose ball) followed by Marcus Smart doing Marcus Smart-like things (dives for loose ball) with Tatum doing Tatum (easy dunk). – 10:10 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Times have changed. Boos from Lakers fans were pretty mild during Celtics lineup intros pic.twitter.com/rZwWngZYyK – 10:05 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ starters vs. the Celtics tonight:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Talen Horton-Tucker
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 9:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Marcus Smart
Dennis Schroder
Lakers starters:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Talen Horton-Tucker
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 9:37 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Lakers – Staples Center – December 7, 2021 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Schroder, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Los Angeles – Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, LeBron James, Anthony Davis
OUT: Boston: Brown L.A.: Trevor Ariza, K. Nunn pic.twitter.com/y92rQAZxkJ – 9:35 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Avery 🔙
AD at the 5️⃣
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/MGAA14rJt1 – 9:35 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers are starting Anthony Davis at center. Talen Horton-Tucker remains a starter, while Avery Bradley enters the starting lineup again. pic.twitter.com/OVfX3qYoup – 9:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers will go back to AD at the 5 tonight with this starting lineup:
Westbrook, Bradley, Horton-Tucker, LeBron and AD – 9:30 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Is LeBron James still part of the NBA’s elite? @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor discuss on #TheMismatch. pic.twitter.com/69jGvmqpDc – 9:30 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Gold for the rivalry.
#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/JLRygC1bwa – 9:22 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Waiting for tip-off?
Get some shopping done at https://t.co/nViTeRGhJT pic.twitter.com/P8Q7Xc1o2G – 9:03 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
serving up some runway looks💧
#JetBlueRunway pic.twitter.com/8pYpMwQMH6 – 8:59 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, some Lakers-Celtics pregame listening on Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers. We broke down all aspects of this game and rivalry with @John Karalis from @LOCeltics. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lak… – 8:52 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Cristobal pursuit is part of change in how UM does business. Details, where the money comes from, answers from one of the key people conducting the search, AD update and UM’s new power brokers: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 8:48 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Ime Udoka says Romeo Langford is still a little sore, but he won’t be on a minutes limit. Just a pain tolerance thing. – 8:47 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Invest in Preparation
#LakeShow x @DWS_Group pic.twitter.com/SnKmFUkVib – 8:45 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said he’s not worried about his job security and he feels that the front office supports him. That being said, Vogel said he hasn’t had discussions with the front office about the future. Vogel: “Focused on the job.” – 8:39 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Rob Williams missed our matchup with the Lakers earlier this season but he’ll be active tonight and ready to make an impact. pic.twitter.com/LNhBd5Ez5y – 8:27 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
A CT scan revealed @CJ McCollum has a pneumothorax (collapsed right lung), per Blazers. McCollum suffered the injury on Saturday against Boston. – 8:18 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Blazers say a CT scan revealed that guard CJ McCollum has a pneumothorax (right lung). He sustained the injury against Boston on Dec. 4.
He will be further evaluated before a prognosis is determined. – 8:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nicolas Batum is officially questionable for tomorrow vs Celtics.
If he plays, it will be the first time since May that all three of Batum, Marcus Morris Sr., and Serge Ibaka are all available to play.
Leonard/Preston out injured, along with Johnson/Scrubb (G-League). – 8:13 PM
Nicolas Batum is officially questionable for tomorrow vs Celtics.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers’ personnel report ahead of their game against the Celtics tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/fexNyowzad – 8:10 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith getting some early shots up here at Staples Center pic.twitter.com/nIjpt3nQON – 8:07 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers list Nicolas Batum as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs Celtics. He’s cleared NBA health and safety protocols, but status uncertain amid conditioning concerns – 8:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Clippers say Nic Batum is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Celtics, while Kawhi Leonard, Jason Preston and Keon Johnson are all out. – 8:06 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers say Nico Batum is questionable to play tomorrow against Boston. He hasn’t played since Nov. 19 due to health and safety protocols and getting back up to speed. – 8:06 PM
Enes Kanter @EnesFreedom
I’m here to raise the voices of millions against a Dictatorship that made
6 million+ people flee #Venezuela
6 million+ people who are now looking for a chance to survive outside of their country & dreaming of returning home to hug their loved ones
We need to help #SaveVenezuela pic.twitter.com/RMy3cqCndj – 7:53 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
NEWEST EPISODE OF THE GAME THEORY PODCAST:
@Jovan Buha is here. You can watch us come up with fake trades for Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner. Then we dive deep into the Lakers weird start. Tap in, watch us, and subscribe:
https://t.co/Sm8vaa4AHG pic.twitter.com/ufpoR99GSX – 7:50 PM
NEWEST EPISODE OF THE GAME THEORY PODCAST:
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
The best time to wear a striped sweater is all the time. pic.twitter.com/ikDI4UAVRE – 7:29 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
To Kenny Smith’s question about who on the Mavs can to be more creative, Doncic says: “I think JB’s that guy. He’s been amazing this season… I think this season he’s learning a lot about passing and creating for everybody. I’ve got to play some off the ball. 1/2 – 7:25 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Correction: no Jaylen Brown tonight against the Lakers – was thinking of tomorrow’s game against the Clippers. In addition, Jabari Parker is out with a non-COVID illness and Bruno Fernando is out with back spasms. Romeo Langford, however, is available. – 7:20 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Romeo Langford is available tonight.
Jaylen was already out. Add Bruno Fernando (back) and Jabari (non-COVID illness) to the out list – 7:18 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown, Jabari Parker and Bruno Fernando are all out tonight for Celtics vs. Lakers. Romeo Langford is officially in per team. – 7:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown is OUT tonight.
Romeo Langford is available.
Bruno Fernando and Jabari Parker are also OUT. – 7:17 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say, in addition to Jaylen Brown, Jabari Parker (non-COVID illness) and Bruno Fernando (low back spasms) are out vs. Lakers.
Romeo Langford is available. – 7:17 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport update:
Jaylen Brown (right hamstring tightness) – OUT
Bruno Fernando (low back spasms) – OUT
Romeo Langford – AVAILABLE
Jabari Parker (illness, non-COVID) – OUT – 7:16 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Newest episode of the Game Theory Podcast with @Jovan Buha on the Lakers and the Pacers will go live on the YouTube channel here within the next 30 or so minutes.
Hit that subscribe button, and you’ll get it before everyone else!
https://t.co/42DCTcOIjw pic.twitter.com/qf7mweCi7x – 7:07 PM
Newest episode of the Game Theory Podcast with @Jovan Buha on the Lakers and the Pacers will go live on the YouTube channel here within the next 30 or so minutes.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Dennis Schroder talked to MassLive about his experience with the Lakers that came to a quick halt last offseason: “It was an honor to play with (AD and LeBron)…I’m grateful that I’ve seen it but for me, personally, it wasn’t the right fit.” masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 6:47 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
L.A. vs Boston
⏰: 7:00 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN & TNT
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @socios
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 4:21 PM
