Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (16-7) play against the Dallas Mavericks (11-11) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday December 7, 2021
Brooklyn Nets 23, Dallas Mavericks 29 (Q2 11:04)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Earlier in the broadcast Miller offered this advice to Doncic, speaking from experience: pic.twitter.com/JJTnHs7S12 – 7:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Just realized Nic Claxton has shed the blonde. Was a good run. – 7:59 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Don’t give ’em space 🤷♂️
3 threes in Q1 pic.twitter.com/FnXcPrdG21 – 7:59 PM
Don’t give ’em space 🤷♂️
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton and James Johnson checking in to start the second quarter. – 7:58 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
With those back-to-back 3s, Dorian Finney-Smith
— passed Devin Harris for 11th on Mavs’ all-time 3-pointers list with 431
— gave Mavs a 27-21 lead Nets after Q1
Fun facts all around. – 7:57 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks were up by seven early. Fell back into a tie at 17 but ended the first quarter with a nice push for a 27-21 advantage. Dorian Finney-Smith is 3-of-5 from the field — all from 3-point range in the corner. – 7:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Mavs lead the Nets 27-21. Brooklyn shot it well, but has yet to hit a 3. – 7:56 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 21, Mavericks 27
LaMarcus Aldridge (7 PTS), Kevin Durant (6 PTS) and the Nets are down bad on the perimeter. They haven’t connected on a three ball yet, going 0-of-7 from deep. At least they’re holding Dallas to 3-of-13 shooting from there though. – 7:55 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Reggie Miller with some HSOs during the broadcast:
“To me, looking at him, this is the heaviest I’ve probably ever seen Luka look, right now. And I know he’s had a long year with the Olympics, but look how he’s plodding up and down; he’s not really running.
1/2 – 7:52 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
James sends it up, LaMarcus tips it in ➕1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/7xxTA4BUZ9 – 7:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starting to cook. Patty Mills ties it at 17 with 2:36 left in the first quarter. LaMarcus Aldridge, a Dallas native, has seven points. Cam Thomas hit a baseline j earlier, too. Timeout Jason Kidd. – 7:49 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
He only has one assist to show for it so far, but Luka’s arsenal of nifty passes has been on full display so far. – 7:46 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Thibodeau on Luka Samanic: “He’s a good, young prospect. He has to keep working.” – 7:40 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka’s already wincing and moving gingerly at times. Seems determined to fight through it, though. Mavericks up 11-6 early. – 7:38 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Barkley’s pregame kiss of death: “The Mavericks will win, America.” – 7:33 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Two old Mavericks point guards meeting at mid court pregame. pic.twitter.com/vSE18t0jbU – 7:26 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Dallas. Nets-Mavs tips shortly. Brooklyn starting their road trip in what will be a three games in four night swing. Updates to come. – 7:25 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
To Kenny Smith’s question about who on the Mavs can to be more creative, Doncic says: “I think JB’s that guy. He’s been amazing this season… I think this season he’s learning a lot about passing and creating for everybody. I’ve got to play some off the ball. 1/2 – 7:25 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic, to Barkley’s contention that Porzingis plays more aggressive when Doncic isn’t in the game: “I think it’s the whole team, not just us. A lot of games when we don’t play aggressive, we get our ass kicked. But then the games we play aggressive we do a pretty great job.” – 7:19 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Knicks reporters naturally wanted to know Pop’s thoughts on Luka.
“He’s got a lot of talent,” Pop said. “Sky is the limit for him if he just sticks with it and does the things he has to to improve defensively and being consistent. He’s a good kid…The future is bright for him.” – 7:17 PM
Knicks reporters naturally wanted to know Pop’s thoughts on Luka.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic on TNT pregame show, when asked by @Shaquille O’Neal why @Kristaps Porzingis doesn’t play in the post more often: “He is. That’s what he needs to do. I think this season, we talk a lot more than the last year, and I think he’s doing really an amazing job this year.” – 7:16 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets start Harden, Mills, Durant, Bembry and Aldridge tonight vs. the #Mavericks. – 7:15 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Former Spur Luka Samanic named G League Player of the Week after averaging 30.0 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists to lead the Westchester Knicks to a 2-1 mark. – 7:15 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs starters tonight vs. Nets: Luka, Bullock, DFS, KP, Powell
I can already hear the qualms even though I’m underneath the arena lol – 7:08 PM
Mavs starters tonight vs. Nets: Luka, Bullock, DFS, KP, Powell
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Steve Nash calls Luka Doncic “a combination of Dirk and a point guard” to fit Mavs history perfectly: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in Dallas: Harden, Mills, Durant, Bembry and Aldridge. – 7:05 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Bullock, Doncic
BKN Starters: Durant, Bembry, Aldridge, Mills, Harden
6:32 tip @theeagledallas – 7:03 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first 🖐 on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/5HQCpEe4aE – 7:01 PM
Your first 🖐 on the floor tonight.
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Mavericks:
👨🏿🍳James Harden
👷🏾♂️Patty Mills
🔒DeAndre’ Bembry
🪣Kevin Durant
🎯LaMarcus Aldridge – 7:01 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Mavericks Game:
▪️Nic Claxton (5.2 PPG, 4.4 ROG) has only logged 3 minutes since returning to the lineup.
▪️Luka Dončić is averaging a 5 turnovers a game, the most he’s given it up in his career.
▪️Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris are out. – 6:59 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Drip drop ya don’t stop 💧
@TISSOT | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/sGWZuUEHfK – 6:49 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Add forward Danuel House Jr. to the Rockets injury list for tomorrow against the Nets. He’s out with a sprained left ankle. Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Usman Garuba, John Wall remain out as well. – 6:38 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka and Porzingis will play tonight against the Nets. Luka missed the last game with left ankle soreness, and Porzingis sat out the past two games with a left knee contusion. – 6:20 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
DeAndre’ busting out the tricks in warmups 📹 pic.twitter.com/ZbZaKT3PGV – 6:13 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash says,
“We sit at the top of the East — I’m proud of them (Nets). I’m proud of the way they’ve defended … We’re knocking on the door of developing our play … I love this group.” – 6:06 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Nets coach Steve Nash said he spent time yesterday and today with close friend and former Mavs teammate Dirk Nowitzki.
What’s he think about Dirk’s jersey retirement coming up?
“I’m kind of tired of all the accolades, to be honest.” – 6:05 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He’s one of the hardest guys to guard.”
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Steve Nash calls Luka Doncic “a combination of Dirk and a point guard.” – 6:04 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Last week on The Putback, we talked about the Sixers, James Harden, the Knicks and more with @mgrads, @cpthefanchise and @cwilliamson44
Full show here: https://t.co/yeLILgsZpT pic.twitter.com/zYWmCSzph7 – 5:50 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness/left thumb sprain). Tim Hardaway Jr. (right knee contusion) and Kristaps Porzingis (left knee contusion) are all playing tonight against Brooklyn, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd says.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:48 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd confirms Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. will all play tonight vs. Nets.
Sterling Brown (left foot soreness) is out. – 5:48 PM
Jason Kidd confirms Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. will all play tonight vs. Nets.
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness, left thumb sprain), Tim Hardaway Jr. (right knee contusion) and Kristaps Porzingis (left knee contusion) will be available for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn.
Sterling Brown (left foot soreness) and Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) are out. – 5:47 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Interesting timing with former Spurs first-rounder Luka Samanic being named G League Player of Week with Knicks in Alamo City. – 5:39 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The energy has been craaaazy in H-Town!
We need y’all to bring it for our big matchup against the Brooklyn Nets tomorrow night 🤘
🎟 https://t.co/pi0Hgdk4wc pic.twitter.com/1YR8mL758l – 4:49 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
It’s a battle of the Mavs point guards 🤝 pic.twitter.com/91Y1J6hXqL – 4:36 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Tomorrow will be the first time since March 2, 2016 Eric Gordon and James Harden will play against each other in an NBA game. Gordon was in a starting lineup that included Anthony Davis, Norris Cole, Dante Cunningham&Kendrick Perkins. Jrue Holiday&Ryan Anderson came off the bench – 3:26 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
TUNE IN: @Charlotte Hornets forward @Miles Bridges joins NBA Today on @espn live at 3:40pm ET to talk about his breakout campaign and @Charlotte Hornets early season success #AllFly – 3:21 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
KP Instagram posts > injury reports
Looks like the big guy is really ready to go tonight vs. Nets. pic.twitter.com/LyZiFkvmT0 – 3:05 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs-Nets 6:32 tip tonight. There’s no local TV Broadcast as it is a @NBAonTNT exclusive, but there are a lot of ways to get our broadcast so you can get your Mavs. @theeagledallas, @iHeartRadio app, @Sirius XM NBA Ch 86, @SIRIUSXM app and NBA.com – 2:47 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Let’s bounce back.
🆚 @Brooklyn Nets
⌚️ EARLY TIP-OFF: 6:30PM CT
📺 @nbaontnt
📻 @theeagledallas & 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/sl9xtX3gyz – 2:00 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Dallas has upgraded Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness/left thumb sprain) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (right knee contusion) to probable for tonight’s @NBAonTNT game against Brooklyn. Kristaps Porzingis (left knee contusion) was already probable.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 1:55 PM
Dallas has upgraded Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness/left thumb sprain) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (right knee contusion) to probable for tonight’s @NBAonTNT game against Brooklyn. Kristaps Porzingis (left knee contusion) was already probable.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Congratulations to all @NBAFoundation grant recipients! We’re excited to recognize the 3 organizations with Charlotte presence. Thank you for investing in our community! 💜
#SwarmToServe | @HornetsGive pic.twitter.com/Mv0LXVpW63 – 1:48 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs. PHI 12/8
LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee, Terry Rozier, Ish Smith are all listed as OUT in NBA Health and Safety Protocols #AllFly – 1:36 PM
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs. PHI 12/8
