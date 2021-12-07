CJ McCollum to miss time with collapsed lung

Upon further examination, a CT scan revealed that Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has a pneumothorax (right lung), the team announced today. McCollum sustained the injury during the 4th quarter of Portland’s game versus Boston on December 4. He will be further evaluated before a prognosis is determined and his status will be updated accordingly.
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Anfernee Simons (right ankle), Ben McLemore (left hip), Nassir Little (left ankle) & Cody Zeller (right quad contusion) are questionable.
CJ McCollum (right pneumothorax) and Damian Lillard (injury management) are out for Wednesday’s game at Golden State – 9:09 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
In more injury news, Anfernee Simons (right ankle), Ben McLemore (left hip), Nassir Little (left ankle) and Cody Zeller (right quad) are questionable while CJ McCollum (right pneumothorax) and Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy) are out for Wednesday’s game vs. Golden State. – 8:42 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum is out indefinitely after a CT scan discovered he has a collapsed lung.
➡️ https://t.co/trhjJ5GhIL pic.twitter.com/TeFsLIEuS0 – 8:31 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers not interested in a Ben Simmons for CJ McCollum swap with Trail Blazers, keeping options open
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 8:30 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Best wishes to CJ McCollum. Glad the doctors caught that pneumothorax in a scan. – 8:28 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Hits keep coming as Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum will be sidelined with a collapsed lung. sports.yahoo.com/trail-blazers-… – 8:25 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
A CT scan revealed @CJ McCollum has a pneumothorax (collapsed right lung), per Blazers. McCollum suffered the injury on Saturday against Boston. – 8:18 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Blazers say a CT scan revealed that guard CJ McCollum has a pneumothorax (right lung). He sustained the injury against Boston on Dec. 4.
He will be further evaluated before a prognosis is determined. – 8:16 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
The team has announced that “a CT scan revealed that Trail Blazers guard @CJ McCollum has a pneumothorax (right lung)” and that “further evaluated before a prognosis is determined and his status will be updated accordingly.” – 8:15 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has a pneumothorax (collapsed right lung) and will be further evaluated, team says. – 8:14 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum did not travel with the team to San Francisco after a CT scan revealed he has a pneumothorax (right lung). – 8:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
From Quick’s story: Portland turned down Jrue Holiday for C.J. McCollum and three first-round picks.
I wouldn’t have done three. I probably would have done two if the Pelicans could’ve been negotiated down to there (with some protections). Jrue is Dame’s ideal backcourt partner. pic.twitter.com/rDO5sZREXU – 12:20 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Inside the mind of CJ McCollum: A conversation and a text message show the Blazers guard’s current struggle
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3002581/2021/1… – 11:07 AM
Jason Quick @jwquick
It sure felt like CJ McCollum was saying goodbye on Monday night.
“It’s not a goodbye. I’m still here,” he said.
His head? That’s trickier to pinpoint. A look at what’s going on between the ears of the Trail Blazers guard during these tumultuous times: theathletic.com/3002581/2021/1… – 10:19 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
With Lillard, McCollum and Simons all out, C.J. Elleby is getting some run as the Blazers’ **point guard**
It’s going about how you imagined. – 10:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers break up the Terance Mann-Luke Kennard combo, start Jackson, Kennard, George, Morris, Zubac.
Looks like CJ McCollum is out tonight with Portland starting Dennis Smith Jr., Norman Powell, Tony Snell, Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkic. – 9:34 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Blazers will be without Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little tonight against the Clippers. – 9:31 PM
McCollum did not travel with the team for Wednesday’s game at Golden State. -via NBA.com / December 7, 2021
Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum underwent X-Rays on his ribs and results came back negative, league sources tell @YahooSports. He suffered bruised ribs and will be re-evaluated tomorrow. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / December 5, 2021