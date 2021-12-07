Daily statistical milestones: Thaddeus Young moves past Rajon Rondo and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Thaddeus Young No. 49 in steals now
Moved ahead of Rajon Rondo with 1,500 steals. He’s now 5 away from Reggie Miller
Kevin Love No. 54 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Allan Houston with 1,310 three-pointers. He’s now 15 away from Ryan Anderson
Stephen Curry No. 69 in steals now
Moved ahead of Paul Millsap with 1,323 steals. He’s now 14 away from Quinn Buckner
Nikola Vucevic No. 108 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Olden Polynice with 7,117 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Bob Boozer
Myles Turner No. 109 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Rasho Nesterovic and Sam Perkins with 937 blocks. He’s now 10 away from Scottie Pippen
Jrue Holiday No. 110 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Derek Harper with 1,072 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Lindsey Hunter
Jimmy Butler No. 143 in steals now
Moved ahead of Joe Johnson with 1,072 steals. He’s now tied with Derrick McKey
Paul George No. 144 in points now
Moved ahead of James Edwards and Monta Ellis with 14,874 points. He’s now 30 away from Richard Jefferson
DeMarcus Cousins No. 151 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Marcin Gortat with 6,409 rebounds. He’s now tied with Kevin Durant
Zach LaVine No. 159 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Brandon Jennings and Rasual Butler with 917 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Tobias Harris
Reggie Jackson No. 176 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Sam Perkins and Devin Booker with 850 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Arron Afflalo
Draymond Green No. 180 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Stromile Swift with 684 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Kelvin Cato
Bradley Beal No. 186 in points now
Moved ahead of Bill Laimbeer with 13,797 points. He’s now 7 away from Deron Williams
Clint Capela No. 189 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Nerlens Noel and Spencer Hawes with 656 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Andrew Bynum
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 209 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Brian Grant with 5,631 rebounds. He’s now 23 away from Ray Felix
Danny Green No. 212 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Carmelo Anthony and Armen Gilliam with 608 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Derrick McKey
Draymond Green No. 213 in steals now
Moved ahead of Sidney Moncrief and George McGinnis with 926 steals. He’s now tied with Vern Fleming
Andrew Wiggins No. 214 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Toni Kukoc, Ben McLemore, Victor Oladipo, Hubert Davis, Steve Kerr and John Salmons with 732 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Mark Jackson
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 214 in points now
Moved ahead of Kendall Gill with 12,926 points. He’s now 38 away from Bob Boozer
Karl-Anthony Towns No. 215 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Jamaal Magloire with 604 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Carmelo Anthony and Armen Gilliam
Jerami Grant No. 222 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Steven Adams and Kent Benson with 588 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Greg Anderson
Steven Adams No. 223 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Kent Benson with 587 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Jerami Grant
Jeff Green No. 223 in points now
Moved ahead of Mickey Johnson and Johnny Newman with 12,749 points. He’s now 32 away from Lamar Odom
Karl-Anthony Towns No. 232 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Bobby Jackson, Chandler Parsons and Mike James with 690 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Rodney Rogers
DeMarcus Cousins No. 243 in points now
Moved ahead of Kevin Martin and Darrell Griffith with 12,397 points. He’s now 20 away from Charles Oakley
Wesley Matthews No. 248 in steals now
Moved ahead of Deron Williams and Bernard King with 867 steals. He’s now tied with Rodney Rogers
Nikola Jokic No. 250 in assists now
Moved ahead of Eddie Jones with 2,820 assists. He’s now 10 away from Adrian Dantley
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
1. Stephen Curry: 15.01
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.06
3. Kevin Durant: 14.02
4. Nikola Jokic: 13.62
5. Trae Young: 13.36
6. DeMar DeRozan: 13.01
7. Jimmy Butler: 12.11
8. James Harden: 11.71 pic.twitter.com/q0Q9utTTUV – 11:20 AM
41.60% — Wiggins
41.58% — Curry
Wiggins leads the Warriors in 3P%. pic.twitter.com/Snl3szR1IY – 10:54 AM
– J. Embiid: 43 pts, 15 reb, 7 ast
– Z. LaVine: 32 pts, 8 ast, +17
– K. Towns: 31 pts, 16 reb, 6 ast
– S. Curry: 31 pts, 8 ast, 2 stl
– S. Gil-Alexander: 30 pts, 13 ast, 2 blk
– D. Sabonis: 30 pts, 10 reb, 6 ast
– T. Young: 29 pts, 7 reb, 11 ast – 10:20 AM
The Warriors have one more home game (Wednesday vs. Portland), before embarking on a 5-game road trip.
So if he wants to break the record in front of the home fans… – 9:16 AM
“He should be a household name”
@Brian Scalabrine & @Frank Isola love what they see in Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/1mphQ2EXnn – 8:24 AM
1. Jimmy Butler returns, but again exits bruised.
2. Lost at the start, again.
3. Turnovers take toll.
4. Small ball doesn’t measure up.
5. A Markieff Morris sighting. – 8:09 AM
-Happy birthday Giannis!
-Big three all click against Cavs
-Giannis takes over the fourth
-Early impression on Boogie and Wes
-A Donte update!
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6NR8p
📺 https://t.co/mAMM3Ozqlw pic.twitter.com/WdS6bl3QXO – 7:59 AM
apnews.com/article/nba-sp… – 7:50 AM
“I know the situation”
(Vid via @CAlvarezABC7) pic.twitter.com/VzxDIr8pjh – 1:43 AM
-Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry’s pursuit of Ray Allen’s career 3p record
Warriors leave for 5gm roadie this weekend – 1:19 AM
On the Nuggets loss to the Chicago Bulls:
-Denver had no answer for Zach LaVine
-Jokić didn’t have his A game
-JaMychal Green needs to turn things around quickly because there’s nobody else denverstiffs.com/2021/12/6/2282… – 1:15 AM
The Clippers outscored Portland by 20 points in his 32:23 (outscored by 8 when Jackson sat).
Only other game this season where Jackson had a higher +/-: October win vs Portland (+28 in 30-point win) – 12:51 AM
Curry needs 16 to break. His career high for 1 game is 13. Record is 14.
Blazers rank last in team defense. – 12:51 AM
Clippers take season series 3-1 and move to 13-12. 3-game homestand awaits them, along with imminent return of Nicolas Batum.
Paul George: 21 points, 9/18 FGs, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals. And a dunk! – 12:26 AM
