Daily statistical milestones: Thaddeus Young moves past Rajon Rondo and more

Milestones

December 7, 2021- by

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Thaddeus Young No. 49 in steals now

Moved ahead of Rajon Rondo with 1,500 steals. He’s now 5 away from Reggie Miller

Kevin Love No. 54 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Allan Houston with 1,310 three-pointers. He’s now 15 away from Ryan Anderson

Stephen Curry No. 69 in steals now

Moved ahead of Paul Millsap with 1,323 steals. He’s now 14 away from Quinn Buckner

Nikola Vucevic No. 108 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Olden Polynice with 7,117 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Bob Boozer

Myles Turner No. 109 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Rasho Nesterovic and Sam Perkins with 937 blocks. He’s now 10 away from Scottie Pippen

Jrue Holiday No. 110 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Derek Harper with 1,072 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Lindsey Hunter

Jimmy Butler No. 143 in steals now

Moved ahead of Joe Johnson with 1,072 steals. He’s now tied with Derrick McKey

Paul George No. 144 in points now

Moved ahead of James Edwards and Monta Ellis with 14,874 points. He’s now 30 away from Richard Jefferson

DeMarcus Cousins No. 151 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Marcin Gortat with 6,409 rebounds. He’s now tied with Kevin Durant

Zach LaVine No. 159 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Brandon Jennings and Rasual Butler with 917 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Tobias Harris

Reggie Jackson No. 176 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Sam Perkins and Devin Booker with 850 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Arron Afflalo

Draymond Green No. 180 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Stromile Swift with 684 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Kelvin Cato

Bradley Beal No. 186 in points now

Moved ahead of Bill Laimbeer with 13,797 points. He’s now 7 away from Deron Williams

Clint Capela No. 189 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Nerlens Noel and Spencer Hawes with 656 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Andrew Bynum

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 209 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Brian Grant with 5,631 rebounds. He’s now 23 away from Ray Felix

Danny Green No. 212 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Carmelo Anthony and Armen Gilliam with 608 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Derrick McKey

Draymond Green No. 213 in steals now

Moved ahead of Sidney Moncrief and George McGinnis with 926 steals. He’s now tied with Vern Fleming

Andrew Wiggins No. 214 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Toni Kukoc, Ben McLemore, Victor Oladipo, Hubert Davis, Steve Kerr and John Salmons with 732 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Mark Jackson

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 214 in points now

Moved ahead of Kendall Gill with 12,926 points. He’s now 38 away from Bob Boozer

Karl-Anthony Towns No. 215 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Jamaal Magloire with 604 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Carmelo Anthony and Armen Gilliam

Jerami Grant No. 222 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Steven Adams and Kent Benson with 588 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Greg Anderson

Steven Adams No. 223 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Kent Benson with 587 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Jerami Grant

Jeff Green No. 223 in points now

Moved ahead of Mickey Johnson and Johnny Newman with 12,749 points. He’s now 32 away from Lamar Odom

Karl-Anthony Towns No. 232 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Bobby Jackson, Chandler Parsons and Mike James with 690 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Rodney Rogers

DeMarcus Cousins No. 243 in points now

Moved ahead of Kevin Martin and Darrell Griffith with 12,397 points. He’s now 20 away from Charles Oakley

Wesley Matthews No. 248 in steals now

Moved ahead of Deron Williams and Bernard King with 867 steals. He’s now tied with Rodney Rogers

Nikola Jokic No. 250 in assists now

Moved ahead of Eddie Jones with 2,820 assists. He’s now 10 away from Adrian Dantley


Kurt Helin @basketballtalk Heat’s Jimmy Butler suffers tailbone injury (again), eventually leaves game nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/07/hea…11:27 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by team success and Rolling Player Ratings:
1. Stephen Curry: 15.01
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.06
3. Kevin Durant: 14.02
4. Nikola Jokic: 13.62
5. Trae Young: 13.36
6. DeMar DeRozan: 13.01
7. Jimmy Butler: 12.11
8. James Harden: 11.71 pic.twitter.com/q0Q9utTTUV11:20 AM

StatMuse @statmuse Fun fact: Andrew Wiggins has a higher 3P% than Steph Curry this season.
41.60% — Wiggins
41.58% — Curry
Wiggins leads the Warriors in 3P%. pic.twitter.com/Snl3szR1IY10:54 AM

David Locke @DLocke09 LOCKED ON JAZZ – How great is Rudy Gobert – We try to figure out to put a number on his defensive performances – No surprise he is the Steph Curry and Kevin Durant of defense. lockedonjazz.net/jazz/how-great…10:24 AM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA NBA’s best from December 6:
– J. Embiid: 43 pts, 15 reb, 7 ast
– Z. LaVine: 32 pts, 8 ast, +17
– K. Towns: 31 pts, 16 reb, 6 ast
– S. Curry: 31 pts, 8 ast, 2 stl
– S. Gil-Alexander: 30 pts, 13 ast, 2 blk
– D. Sabonis: 30 pts, 10 reb, 6 ast
– T. Young: 29 pts, 7 reb, 11 ast – 10:20 AM
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople Steph Curry will likely get the 3-point record Saturday in Philly against Seth, Monday in Indy with Reggie Miller in the house, or Tuesday in New York. Win, win, win. – 9:56 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee Stephen Curry needs 16 3s to break Ray Allen’s all-time three-point record. When does he do it? – 9:52 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA Where will Steph Curry break Ray Allen’s career 3-point record? Curry is just 16 3-pointers away. – 9:24 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer Steph Curry is currently 15 three-pointers away from tying Ray Allen as the NBA’s all-time leader in made 3PT’s
The Warriors have one more home game (Wednesday vs. Portland), before embarking on a 5-game road trip.
So if he wants to break the record in front of the home fans… – 9:16 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat With Heat at a loss, Erik Spoelstra insists, “I definitely have to do a better job.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… With Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler ailing, Kyle Lowry says, “I’m still in that flux of trying to figure out if I need to shoot more, shoot more, or shoot more.” – 9:06 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s third straight home loss, as Jimmy Butler reaggravates injury miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… More on Butler’s injury, Heat’s turnover issues, ever-changing power rotation, an encouraging pregame sign and other stuff – 8:56 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA 🏀 32 PTS, 🏀 8 AST for Zach LaVine last night.
“He should be a household name”
@Brian Scalabrine & @Frank Isola love what they see in Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/1mphQ2EXnn8:24 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Five Degrees of Heat from Monday night’s 105-90 loss to the Grizzlies: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Jimmy Butler returns, but again exits bruised.
2. Lost at the start, again.
3. Turnovers take toll.
4. Small ball doesn’t measure up.
5. A Markieff Morris sighting. – 8:09 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman New @lockedonbucks w/@Frank Madden 🦌
-Happy birthday Giannis!
-Big three all click against Cavs
-Giannis takes over the fourth
-Early impression on Boogie and Wes
-A Donte update!
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6NR8p
📺 https://t.co/mAMM3Ozqlw pic.twitter.com/WdS6bl3QXO7:59 AM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds On Stephen Curry, the shooting GOAT:
apnews.com/article/nba-sp…7:50 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire Here is a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Twitter about Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and the Warriors’ bounce-back win over the Magic on Monday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit…7:00 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando Heat’s Jimmy Butler aggravated tailbone injury sportando.basketball/en/heats-jimmy…2:43 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Stephen Curry on trying to break Klay Thompson & Ray Allen’s record at the same time Wednesday at home: “I’m not shy about shooting the ball, so the game will dictate what that looks like. I’m not coming out with that as a true goal…” pic.twitter.com/LcctRuIqco2:40 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry is 16 made 3s from breaking Ray Allen’s NBA career record.
“I know the situation”
(Vid via @CAlvarezABC7) pic.twitter.com/VzxDIr8pjh1:43 AM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS ‘I’m fully aware he’s 15 away. I’m guessing he’s going to shoot a lot against Portland on Wednesday.’
-Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry’s pursuit of Ray Allen’s career 3p record
Warriors leave for 5gm roadie this weekend – 1:19 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:
On the Nuggets loss to the Chicago Bulls:
-Denver had no answer for Zach LaVine
-Jokić didn’t have his A game
-JaMychal Green needs to turn things around quickly because there’s nobody else denverstiffs.com/2021/12/6/2282…1:15 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Paul George on Zoom: “I thought we did a decent job (executing) … for the most part, I thought we did a better job especially when you compare tonight against the Sac game.” – 12:51 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Reggie Jackson had his most assists (6) without a turnover this season.
The Clippers outscored Portland by 20 points in his 32:23 (outscored by 8 when Jackson sat).
Only other game this season where Jackson had a higher +/-: October win vs Portland (+28 in 30-point win) – 12:51 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS So, yeah, Warriors coach Steve Kerr believes Stephen Curry can break the career 3-pt record on Wednesday vs POR.
Curry needs 16 to break. His career high for 1 game is 13. Record is 14.
Blazers rank last in team defense. – 12:51 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Paul George made as many 4th quarter field goals tonight (4/6) as the entire Portland team (4/19) – 12:44 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Clippers absorb 60 points from Nurkic/Powell to defeat Portland 102-90.
Clippers take season series 3-1 and move to 13-12. 3-game homestand awaits them, along with imminent return of Nicolas Batum.
Paul George: 21 points, 9/18 FGs, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals. And a dunk! – 12:26 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Paul George. Again. Good, NIGHT. pic.twitter.com/cbIXKF0v4K12:25 AM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger Quiet night for Paul George … but two big buckets late plus forced a turnover denying Norm Powell, and looks like Clippers are about to escape. Up 6 with 1:59 left, and we may have a flagrant coming here on Nurkic. – 12:16 AM

