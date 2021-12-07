New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (11-12) play against the San Antonio Spurs (14-14) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Tuesday December 7, 2021
New York Knicks 56, San Antonio Spurs 52 (Q2 02:22)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Noel just went down in traffic – got up holding his right knee. Stays in the game. – 9:29 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Spurs have been struggling ever since the Coyote urged the crowd to cheer the Alamo and boo the Empire State Building.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
15th double digit deficit for the Spurs in 23 games.
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
More trenchant analysis: The team that got into San Antonio before midnight last night appears to have more energy in this one. – 9:18 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
On the day he was yanked from the starting lineup, Mitchell Robinson enjoying his best half in a while. – 9:17 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks up 39-34 early second quarter. Alec Burks was on pace to play all 48 minutes. Thibs still making sure he’s part of second unit as wing while doubling as starting PG. Burks played game’s first 15 minutes before being removed now. – 9:15 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
MCBUCKETS FOR 3!!!
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
When I watch the Spurs in their white and black uniforms, I always get frustrated that more of their players don’t wear the Jordan 11 Concords – 9:09 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs & Knicks tie at 28
McDermott 6 pts | Burks, Barrett 7 pts each
Spurs winning 3PT line by 6 points after McDermott’s late 3s in the quarter – 9:08 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Clyde brought some drip to San Antonio tonight pic.twitter.com/3BUkUyDung – 9:06 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Allan Houston in Tennessee gear watching his alma mater at MSG, while presumably also scouting Kennedy Chandler for a Knicks team that once again needs a PG. Tough game for Chandler, just 3-of-9, 5 TOs, 4 assists. – 9:06 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
San Antonio’s Keldon Johnson left for the locker room holding his hand. – 9:02 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
🗣LET’S GOOOOOOOOOO
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Knicks keep challenging Poeltl at the rim and it simply isn’t working. Again, this seems like something more players should understand is a bad idea. Three straight possessions, one block, two bad misses. – 8:55 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Good read by Lonnie. Noel and Randle were both on the opposite end of the court and with no bigs, Lonnie threw the alley-oop to Murray for the finish.
Tied game at 13 – 8:54 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Well, we’re 4:22 into the game and the Spurs are showing fans chugging beers on the scoreboard so this should go well for the next few hours. – 8:50 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
The ball movement on that one🔥
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs throw a trap at the
Steve Popper @StevePopper
In case you’re tuning in and wondering: Mitchell Robinson gets bench role with Nerlens Noel starting for Knicks newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:45 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And on the first play a Fournier pass bounces off Noel hands and we’re off. – 8:40 PM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
Continuing my #NBA attendance checkup… tonight i’m back in SA to see #Spurs #Knicks
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson replaced in the starting lineup by Nerlens Noel nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:30 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
It’s gotta be the shoes. #spurs Keldon Johnson lookin good in green. pic.twitter.com/GBJ1cSjqJS – 8:30 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It’s about that time ya’ll! ⏰ Enter the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @SociosHoops for your chance to win some Spurs Pay! pic.twitter.com/aKQebK0dGH – 8:26 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
One thing that I’ll be watching for tonight:
Mitchell Robinson has talked pretty openly about his conditioning issues. Well, the Knicks’ second unit likes to run. How does he fit in running with the reserves, even if it’s for fewer minutes than he receives while starting? – 8:21 PM
One thing that I’ll be watching for tonight:
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Nerlens Noel starting, Mitchell Robinson on the bench tonight. I like it for the Knicks. Nerlens doesn’t have the same length and highlight blocks as Mitch, but he is so smart defensively and gives the Knicks more consistent minutes. – 8:10 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Nerlens Noel will replace Mitchell Robinson in the starting lineup tonight – 8:06 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nerlens Noel will start in place of Mitchell Robinson vs SAS, NYK says. – 8:03 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Nerlens Noel is starting over Mitchell Robinson for the Knicks tonight. – 8:02 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Thibodeau on Luka Samanic: “He’s a good, young prospect. He has to keep working.” – 7:40 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop says Spurs want Primo to have more time in Austin than with big club “for obvious reasons”:
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
slight drip for the home crowd💦
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Knicks reporters naturally wanted to know Pop’s thoughts on Luka.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Former Spur Luka Samanic named G League Player of the Week after averaging 30.0 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists to lead the Westchester Knicks to a 2-1 mark. – 7:15 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Tuning into my man @Keith_McPherson on @WFAN660. First caller I hear calls him “Chris” and proceeds to go into a 5-minute Brian Cashman rant. It’s December and baseball is in a lockout.
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Josh made defensive history last night 🔒👏
New York Knicks @nyknicks
When in Texas…
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“I thought he was excellent for such a young guy, starting to figure out what it is like to be in the NBA.”
Every time Josh Primo returns from the G League for an NBA cameo, he shows something new. On the teenager’s latest growth spurt:
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Last week on The Putback, we talked about the Sixers, James Harden, the Knicks and more with @mgrads, @cpthefanchise and @cwilliamson44
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
High-risk cancer patients are getting vaccinated at rates much lower than the rest of the greater San Antonio community, a new survey reveals. news4sanantonio.com/news/local/hig… – 5:45 PM
Michael Beasley @Michael8easley
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Interesting timing with former Spurs first-rounder Luka Samanic being named G League Player of Week with Knicks in Alamo City. – 5:39 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson admits his conditioning is holding him back nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:23 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Vassell (right quad contusion) is out again tonight vs. NYK. After tonight, he will have sat out 5 of the last 6 games, including the last 3 in a row. – 5:13 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Pizza debates are dumb. If you’re like me and you love pizza, it’s all delicious!
But if you want to read a review of the best pizza in New York City, I was just there last week and I’ve got you ⤵️
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
Two of the UT Health San Antonio doctor/authors of a Mays Cancer Center study on low Covid-19 vaccination rates for cancer patients weigh in on the surprising results. Details at 6 on @News4SA pic.twitter.com/l2fgHkCE6e – 4:11 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Back home tonight! Bring the energy, Spurs Fam 🗣
🆚 @New York Knicks
⏰ 7:30pm CT
📍 @attcenter
📺 @BallySportsSA
🎟 https://t.co/TONX3QK9zF
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/YNJQl5g3W9 – 3:29 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Hello, it’s me, a wet blanket, and I don’t think there’s a realistic Sabonis trade out there that makes sense for both the Pacers and Spurs. Trades between two teams in rebuild mode are inherently complicated given that they’re both essentially looking for the same things. – 3:25 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Tom Thibodeau close to benching center Mitchell Robinson, who admits he needs to step up with stamina #NBA #Knicks nypost.com/2021/12/07/tom… – 3:16 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs Twitter: *roasts any potential trade offer by fans of other teams for Dejounte Murray over a fire, ties them to a rocket and blasts them into the sun*
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Tom Thibodeau’s next #Knicks change could be Nerlens Noel over Mitchell Robinson nypost.com/2021/12/07/tom… – 2:39 PM
