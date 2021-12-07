USA Today Sports

OG Anunoby, Khem Birch out for the foreseeable future

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
No update on Anunoby or Birch, per Nick Nurse. “They’re out for the foreseeable future” – 12:48 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
OG Anunoby and Khem Birch are “out for the foreseeable future,” in the words of Nick Nurse. – 12:48 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Nick Nurse says no updates on Raptors OG Anunoby or Khem Birch. “They’re out for the foreseeable future.” – 12:48 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
OG Anunoby and Khem Birch are both “out for the foreseeable future” – 12:48 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
OG Anunoby and Khem Birch are out vs. Wizards (hip and knee). Starters: Achiuwa, Barnes, Siakam, Trent Jr., & Fred VanVleet. – 4:46 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
OG Anunoby, Khem Birch and Goran Dragic are all out for Raptors vs. Wizards tomorrow. – 1:28 PM

Chris Miller: Raptors will be without OG Anunoby (hip pointer) Khem Birch (right knee) Goran Dragic (not with team) vs. Wizards tonight at 6 pm on @NBCSWashington -via Twitter @cmillsnbcs / December 5, 2021
Eric Koreen: OG Anunoby (hip pointer) and Gary Trent (calf) are out. No timeline for Anunoby. Looks to be just a deep painful bruise for Trent. -via Twitter @ekoreen / November 28, 2021

