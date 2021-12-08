Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (13-12) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (12-12) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Wednesday December 8, 2021
Boston Celtics 28, Los Angeles Clippers 24 (End Q1)
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics up 4 but but they gave up 7 Clippers points off 5 turnovers. Pretty balanced attack for Boston… everyone who played has scored. Richardson leads the way with 7 – 11:06 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
First quarter: Boston 28, Clippers 24
Terance Mann has eight points and four rebounds, both a team-high. Clippers with a 16-14 edge in points in the paint. – 11:05 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Very productive outing from Celtics bench so far with 14 first quarter points. – 11:05 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics come out with good energy, lead #Clippers 28-24 after 1Q. Richardson 7, Schroder 4; Mann 8, Jackson 6, Kennard 6. BOS commits five turnovers. – 11:05 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Terance Mann just bulled through Schroder for a layup and rocked the baby upcourt… – 11:03 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Coast-to-Coast: From Boston ➡️ LA.
📺 @BallySportWest | @Terance Mann pic.twitter.com/W4pFP22VAl – 11:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston is really pushing pace tonight. Schroder a big part of that. He’s getting it and going on every trip. – 11:02 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Romeo Langford has given the Celtics some really solid first-quarter minutes tonight. – 11:02 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Lots of balance in Celtics offense early on. All eight active players have scored a bucket. – 11:02 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Brandon Boston Jr. is in the game.
Along with Isaiah, Luke, Terance and Bled. – 11:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good first stint for Langford. A minute or so ago, he had Bledsoe locked down. And that’s sort of a tough cover for Langford off the bounce. – 10:58 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Romeo Langford works hard when he’s in the game. There is definitely much more to his game that can be unlocked over time – 10:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Big Boy basketball from Romeo Langford. That was some fight there. – 10:56 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clips’ George (elbow) ruled out against Celtics espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:54 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers remove Nico Batum to get rest after a six-minute stint, his first in more than two weeks. – 10:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Both teams with five field goals and no trips to the free throw line.
Difference in first five minutes is the Celtics making 2 3s. LA has yet to attempt a 3.
Celtics up 12-10 with 6:51 left in first quarter – 10:49 PM
Both teams with five field goals and no trips to the free throw line.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Reggie Jackson’s season-high for shot attempts? 23.
He’s got three so far in three minutes tonight … and many more coming. – 10:44 PM
Reggie Jackson’s season-high for shot attempts? 23.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Smart lobs to Rob in the opening minutes have become a staple of the Celtics offense. – 10:44 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
That first Celtics possession unfolded like a college play. Very deliberate. Too deliberate for a Schröder 15 footer – 10:43 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Lineup machinations aplenty here at Staples: Clippers’ Paul George is out, Nicolas Batum is in against Celtics ocregister.com/2021/12/08/cli… – 10:31 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Celtics released Garrison Mathews at the end of training camp. I watched the Celtics last night, Garrison Mathews is better then guys they gave minutes to – 10:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I just double-checked the Celtics game was recording, because it’s still almost 20 minutes to the tip and I’m deep in struggle city to keep my eyes open already. – 10:22 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
A good bit of Celtic green here for the Clippers’ game vs Boston at Staples Center pic.twitter.com/bBsz8gSvww – 10:18 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Clippers starters:
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
Paul George is out – 10:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This will be the second game that Paul George misses this season. Last week, Clippers struggled to defend the Kings, who were playing on zero days rest.
Tonight, watch for Nicolas Batum’s conditioning, how well Marcus Morris can handle scoring load, Terance Mann’s first start. – 10:07 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George is out. Nic Batum returns and starts in his place. – 10:07 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Nico Batum returns none too soon, called on to start in place of Paul George in his first game since Nov. 19, which is why Ty Lue tried to temper expectations: “We don’t expect him to come back and set the world on fire but … it’s just good to have him back on the floor.” – 10:07 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Nico will start in Paul George’s place tonight, Clippers say.
So: Batum, Mann, Morris, Zubac and Jackson. – 10:04 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers say that Paul George is out for tonight’s game vs Celtics. Nicolas Batum is starting in PG’s place. – 10:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George is out tonight.
Clippers starters vs. Boston:
Reggie Jackson
Terence Mann
Nico Batum
Marcus Morris
Ivica Zubac – 10:03 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Clippers – Staples Center – December 8, 2021 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Schroder, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Los Angeles – Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac
OUT: Boston: Brown L.A.: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George pic.twitter.com/Sh7kdAr59o – 10:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will start Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann,Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac vs Celtics.
Paul George is out (elbow) – 10:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Paul George has been downgraded to OUT for the Clippers vs Celtics tonight. – 10:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Marcus Smart
Dennis Schroder – 10:01 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We broke down the Lakers’ huge win over the Celtics, along with LeBron’s (likely intentionally) cryptic assessment of Frank Vogel as a coach. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
linktr.ee/LockedOnLakers – 9:57 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Almost go time.
🕢 7:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/QJlVgZ2XjZ – 9:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics rookie Sam Hauser turned 24 years old today.
Some perspective? Hauser is almost three months older than Jayson Tatum, who is in his fifth NBA season. – 9:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Ime Udoka about running Brooklyn’s defense last season and the success the Nets had against the Clippers, and how it may translate to his Celtics defense.
Interesting breakdown based on personnel… pic.twitter.com/KJ1t0NkksI – 9:41 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann shows something new every game.
Back to back steals for the #18 overall pick. – 9:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bruno Fernando and Jabari Parker have both been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game for Boston at the Clippers. – 9:19 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime ragging on his former Brooklyn players when asked about switching in Brooklyn vs. Boston:
“Brooklyn relies on it heavily for different reasons, don’t want to work as hard on certain things, and so we can do a little bit of both.” – 9:15 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Romeo Langford fills us in on how he moves on from last night’s game and prepares for a back-to-back on the road. pic.twitter.com/gjUDlSRg6n – 9:13 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
“He’s been one of our top guys creating for himself and others,” Coach Udoka says of Dennis Schröder. “A ton of credit to him being able to do it in both roles, off the bench and starting.” – 9:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown is at about 90%. Udoka said “He could play, if need be, but we’re looking at a big picture approach and getting him healthy for the rest of the season.” – 9:10 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime says Jaylen is at the 90% range and could play if need be, but they don’t want it to linger. “We’re looking at the big picture approach in the season.” – 9:10 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka say “I don’t think so” when asked if Jaylen Brown’s injury will linger and need to be monitored the whole season – 9:05 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Massachusetts native Terance Mann putting up 3s (look hard, he’s back there) before getting the start tonight against the Boston Celtics, his first this season. pic.twitter.com/9xcHgYu87H – 8:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue’s notable comments before facing Boston:
– Terence Mann starting in place of Kennard bc of his defense against a bigger Boston lineup.
– PG (elbow confusion) will warm up and test the injury.
– Nico Batum is back for his first game since Nov. 19. – 8:54 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue on Jason Preston’s progress: “Just working, he’s doing his weights, he’s progressing very well. Nine week checkup yesterday, he’s progressing in the right play … always asking, always engaged.’
Notes his one-legged shooting he’s been doing. – 8:49 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Paul George is a game-time decision tonight against Boston. He says he isn’t sure if PG will go. Terance Mann will start in place of Luke Kennard. Nic Batum will play, likely limited minutes. – 8:47 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Paul George is a game-time decision and Nicolas Batum is playing tonight vs. #Celtics. #Clippers. – 8:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nicolas Batum is playing
Paul George is a game time decision
Terance Mann will start – 8:45 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue takes a seat: Says he’s “not sure yet” if Paul George will play tonight.
Adds that one way or another, Terance Mann will start tonight in Luke’s place.
Also: Nico Batum will play. – 8:45 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
📍 Back in DTLA
🕢 7:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/FQLA33573w – 8:34 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Malik knows how to finish off a win over the Celtics 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JsJgudyvug – 8:11 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
Patrick Beverley, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Jaylen Nowell are AVAILABLE.
D’Angelo Russell (Right Ankle Soreness) is OUT. pic.twitter.com/KGroFiwbfd – 7:35 PM
Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11
I’ll be in Boulder tonight to see Jabari Walker and the Colorado Buffs as they host the Eastern Washington Eagles.
Through 9 games, Walker is averaging 14.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. He is currently ranked No. 40 on the @basketbllnews 2022 NBA Draft Big Board. pic.twitter.com/scFQiLKY3D – 6:41 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers have updated their availability report to reflect that Paul George (right elbow contusion) is now questionable to play tonight vs. Boston. pic.twitter.com/YHiEaGRX6w – 5:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers have added Paul George to the injury report with a right elbow contusion.
He is questionable for tonight vs Celtics. – 5:43 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Last time out, @Paul George went 4-for-4 in the last 5 minutes to seal the deal against Portland.
📼 Clippers CourtVision powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/X5gFoJEv2p – 5:32 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Jayson Tatum’s newest Air Jordan 36 PE celebrates one of his son Deuce’s favorite books — “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” — which they read together over FaceTime when Tatum was in the NBA Bubble. pic.twitter.com/2ZcGfXhHpI – 5:13 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Join me for a signing and discussion of my book, the Boston Celtics All-Time All-Stars at @unlikelybkstore in Plainville tomorrow night!
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jaylen Brown will miss his 4th straight game tonight with strained hamstring per the Celtics – 4:37 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport vs. LA Clippers:
Jaylen Brown (right hamstring tightness) – OUT
Bruno Fernando (low back spasms) – DOUBTFUL
Jabari Parker (illness, non-COVID) – QUESTIONABLE – 4:36 PM
