Bradley Beal on signing extension: I'm not gonna make a commitment and it doesn't work

With Beal’s decision on a contract extension looming, Washington and its General Manager Tommy Sheppard have made their pitch. On Friday, nearly two years after Beal signed a two-year, $72 million deal, the Wizards can officially present a four-year, $181.5 million extension. Sheppard said in an interview earlier this month the team plans to do so “at dawn.” Beal, however, will take slightly more time to figure out his future. “My biggest thing is getting us off going to a good start,” Beal said Monday, after noting the deal is for Sheppard, team owner Ted Leonsis and his agent Mark Bartelstein to figure out. “We worry about the contract money and all that later. I’ll let them deal with it when the time comes, for sure. I got all year to sign, too. So I’m not in a rush.” -via Washington Post / September 30, 2021