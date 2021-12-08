Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (17-7) play against the Houston Rockets (16-16) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 8, 2021
Brooklyn Nets 52, Houston Rockets 67 (Half)
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden has three baskets and six turnovers at the half. As you can expect, the threadbare #Nets – who’ve shot just .391 – trail the #Rockets 67-52 at the break. – 9:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – With no Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge for Nets, Rockets adjust game plan ift.tt/3ozM6Y2 – 9:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
And for a halftime show, John Wall and Kyrie Irving will go one-on-one.
Maybe not. – 9:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 67, Nets 52 at half. Half ends on a Harden airball. Rockets fans seeing the full Harden experience, 14 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 turnovers, toughness when hurt, drawing fouls …
Rockets shoot 56.1 %, 40.9 %, briefly led by 20. – 9:16 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime ragging on his former Brooklyn players when asked about switching in Brooklyn vs. Boston:
“Brooklyn relies on it heavily for different reasons, don’t want to work as hard on certain things, and so we can do a little bit of both.” – 9:15 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
James Harden after first half:
14 points
5 rebounds
4 assists
3-10 from the field
2-7 from 3-PT range
6-8 from the FT line
Rockets have thrown multiple bodies at Harden including Gordon, Christopher, and Tate. – 9:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
WiFi has been non-existent for me so hopefully this tweet goes through: Nets trail Rockets, 67-52, at the half. Offense has been hard to come by w/o KD and LMA, as expected. Blake Griffin is proving he should be in the rotation, and good moments from David Duke Jr. Not enough tho – 9:14 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
When in doubt. Throw it up to C-Wood. 😤 pic.twitter.com/3kTelDGmfT – 9:14 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
HALF: Nets 52, Rockets 67
James Harden (14 PTS, 5 REBS), Patty Mills (9 PTS, 3 3PM) & the Nets aren’t performing like a first seed. The defense for them is pretty much non-existent either, holding Houston to 56% accuracy from the field. Brooklyn has trailed by as many as 20. – 9:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Rockets lead the Nets 67-52. Similar to last night, Nets offense never really got into a groove. The defense, too. Granted Durant and Aldridge are key there. Harden has 14 points and six turnovers last I checked. Just bricked a 3 at the buzzer. – 9:14 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Harden air balls a 3 at the buzzer. Rockets lead 67-52 at the break – 9:13 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Big-time block by Wood on Harden, stopped and smiled at him afterwards. – 9:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Blake Griffin took a charge. Patty Mills put his hat and boots on for him. – 9:12 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Christian Wood smiles at Harden after swatting his shot. Harden did not look his way. – 9:11 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Blake Griffin has been good for the Nets. Seven points in six minutes on 3-for-3 shooting. – 9:11 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
James Harden and Blake Griffin running constant pick and roll to get switches so Griffin can bully mismatches in the deep-post. – 9:11 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Here’s the play where James Harden landed on a foot. Close to a landing zone foul here? pic.twitter.com/WP90HvqFUX – 9:09 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Just a couple @ASU boys hooping. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vDrLeWcX66 – 9:07 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
It looked like Harden hurt his ankle, but he was walking on his own. Doubt he sits of course. – 9:06 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Harden is grimacing walking to the bench. There seems to a problem with his left ankle. – 9:06 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
James Harden is down. He came down on Jae’Sean Tate’s foot after a missed 3. It’s his left ankle, but he’s walking on his own – 9:05 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
First NBA bucket for @David Duke! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/khM5tLmW1P – 9:05 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Harden looked shaken up, reaching to his left ankle after missing a 3. – 9:05 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
💨 @Bruce Brown off to the races and it’s a 12-0 BK run! pic.twitter.com/eMa862xg2p – 9:03 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
At no point while Armoni Brooks was bringing the ball up did I think he was going to make the layup. Impressive and-1 from him. – 9:02 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon said yesterday the key today would be to avoid lapses. This would be a lapse. Nets on 10-0, two-minute run, cut lead in half. – 9:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
David Duke’s first NBA basket is a 3 to cut the Rockets’ lead to 12. – 9:00 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
David Duke Jr. OFFICIALLY has his first NBA points courtesy of a three. – 8:59 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Eric Gordon scored 15 points in 10 first quarter minutes and the Rockets offense hasn’t missed a beat since he left the floor. They were +6 with him on the floor and they’ve outscored the Nets by 9 in the 7 minutes he’s been out – 8:56 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets big man Blake Griffin getting his first playing time since getting pulled on Nov. 22 against the #Cavs. – 8:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Blake Griffin has checked into the game for the first time since Nov. 22 – 8:53 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Josh Christopher has drained three three-pointers. Playing him next to D.J. Augustin has allowed him to play off the ball and not have to worry about getting the team into its offense – 8:53 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Birthday buckets. Josh Christopher going crazy right now, back-to-back-to-back triples. – 8:53 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets up 20, Josh Christopher is the leading scorer from Arizona State. – 8:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash is subbing in Blake Griffin for the first time since Nov. 22. – 8:52 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Oh wow. Shooting foul on Brooklyn gets upped to a Flagrant 1. Not sure if I agree with this.
Garrison Matthews swayed forward instead of it the traditional being a landing space foul. – 8:52 PM
Oh wow. Shooting foul on Brooklyn gets upped to a Flagrant 1. Not sure if I agree with this.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Nic Claxton gets hit with a flagrant 1 for stepping under Garrison Mathews on a 3-point attempt. The review took 25 minutes too long – 8:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton is beside himself after being called for a flagrant foul 1. Tough call. – 8:51 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Garrison Mathews must be so difficult to officiate. Naturally swings his right foot forward on 3s. It’s not to draw fouls. He does it in warmups. But who initiates contact? – 8:50 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Alperen Sengun has crazy footwork and post instincts. He reads and responds to the defender so well. There are a lot of similarities in that regard to a Kevin McHale or Luis Scola. – 8:48 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Have watched James Harden perform in this building a thousand times, but this is so strange. Hard to describe. – 8:48 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Josh Christopher just blocked James Harden on a drive to the rim. – 8:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
University of Houston football team honored during time out. UH chairman of the board Tilman Fertitta with comments, followed by Dana Holgorsen. – 8:44 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets give Kevin Durant a rest day, won’t play vs. Rockets nypost.com/2021/12/08/net… via @nypostsports – 8:44 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
It’s right about now when the Nets are rethinking that whole “Let’s rest KD” thing. – 8:44 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Steve Nash: Nets searching for answers on both ends of the floor. Eric Gordon torched them for 15 points in the first quarter. Rockets out to a 36-25 lead at the 10:26 mark in the 2nd quarter. Shorthanded on second leg of a back-to-back is never an easy game. – 8:42 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Josh Christopher doing a good job staying with Harden on his drives, has bothered him since checking into the game. Large 6’5 frame, strong base as a defender. Rockets up 36-25 with 10:26 to go in the half. – 8:42 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
EG dropped 15 in the 1st quarter! 😱 pic.twitter.com/NSgTBwGlFc – 8:41 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
KJ Martin gets a putback dunk and block at the rim in consecutive possessions. – 8:41 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Josh Christopher will start the 2nd quarter defending James Harden. Arizona State vs Arizona State – 8:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Harden checking back in so we get a few minutes of ASU vs. ASU, Christopher checking Harden. – 8:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 30, Nets 23 after 1. Gordon with 15, his most in a quarter this season, nine shy of season high (35 from career high.) Had made 50 % of shots in previous five games, is 6 of 7 tonight. Rest of Rockets 5 of 15. – 8:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Rockets lead the Nets 30-23. Paul Millsap with a tip-in officials are reviewing to see if he beat the buzzer. Patty Mills and Cam Thomas each have six. Eric Gordon with 15. – 8:37 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of 1. 🚀
Rockets: 30
Nets: 23
@kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/TJzK9UdzcI – 8:37 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Interesting first quarter for the Nets, who are searching for their second-unit offense when James Harden is off the floor and Kevin Durant (rest) is out. Cam Thomas has 7 off the bench, and Patty Mills has a pair of 3s.
Rockets 30, Nets 23. Going to be a chess match. – 8:36 PM
Interesting first quarter for the Nets, who are searching for their second-unit offense when James Harden is off the floor and Kevin Durant (rest) is out. Cam Thomas has 7 off the bench, and Patty Mills has a pair of 3s.
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Eric Gordon was 6-7 from the floor, 2-3 from three, for 15 points in ten minutes in the first quarter. – 8:36 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 23, Rockets 30
Patty Mills (6 PTS), Cam Thomas (6 PTS) & the Nets are getting loose. As a team, they have to find a way to slow down Eric Gordon (15 PTS, 6-7 FG). He just looks so unbothered out there. Brooklyn can’t allow him to continue heating up. – 8:36 PM
End of 1st QTR: Nets 23, Rockets 30
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
All love from @James Harden for H-Town. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/lGIcgkriSv – 8:35 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Paul Millsap turned back the clock and got one on K.J. Martin, who had his jump timed and everything – 8:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Millsap slams all over K.J. Martin for those (me) who did not think he could still do that. – 8:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Paul Millsap with an Odell Beckham (pre Browns) steal and then dunks on Kenyon Martin Jr. as if he’s still at Louisiana Tech. – 8:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Paul Millsap just absolutely posterized Christian Wood. I don’t even think he saw it coming. – 8:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#The Nets trail the #Rockets 25-19 with 2:02 left in the first. The good news is they’re leading Eric Gordon 19-to-15, though. – 8:31 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Eric Gordon:
15 points
6-7 from the field
2-3 from 3-PT range
1-1 from the FT line
+6 in 10 minutes – 8:31 PM
Eric Gordon:
15 points
6-7 from the field
2-3 from 3-PT range
1-1 from the FT line
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Nets outscoring Eric Gordon, but just barely. They lead Gordon, 19-15. (Rockets lead Nets, 25-19.) Gordon is 6 of 7 for 15 points in 10 minutes. Teammates won’t slap his hands in fear of getting burned. – 8:30 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets are playing small and Danuel House is unavailable so some first quarter minutes for David Nwaba, who hasn’t played in a long time – 8:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Former Net David Nwaba checks in for the Rockets. Tore his Achilles with Brooklyn at San Antonio in December 2016 just as he was getting going. Thought he would have been great with the MLE this offseason, but the defense has been elite without a guy like him. – 8:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
David Nwaba back in the rotation against his former team with Danuel House Jr. out. – 8:25 PM
David Nwaba back in the rotation against his former team with Danuel House Jr. out. – 8:25 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rockets show tribute video for James Harden.
Harden shows his appreciation to the fans and gestures a heart. pic.twitter.com/Wsnkhh7WU3 – 8:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Harden stays on with the Nets reserves. It’s him, Cam Thomas. Bruce Brown, Paul Millsap and James Johnson. – 8:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets trapping Harden after the time out. I think that might have been the intention on screens all along. – 8:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Rockets have a video tribute for Harden, who makes a heart with his hands and waves to the crowd. And now they’re back to booing him on the FT line. pic.twitter.com/UwfRq0DYed – 8:22 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
He’s hit a few of these in this building 💦 pic.twitter.com/RIgJZDjpIy – 8:22 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets acknowledge James Harden’s return and the crowd gives him a nice ovation. They did the same thing in March, but there were only 3,600 people in the building pic.twitter.com/MbjIvC8kEt – 8:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets break out the James Harden tribute video again. Imagine this won’t be an annual thing but more people are here tonight than last season. Many cheers when it gets to the community portion.
As with last season, he raises H’s and taps his heart, still smiling. – 8:20 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
We got you!
@Brooklyn Nets v @Houston Rockets on @YESNetwork #NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/lbaByB7P7v – 8:20 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
The #Rockets are showing a tribute video for James Harden. – 8:20 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
we’re absolutely making Patty Melt a thing, @Sarah Kustok pic.twitter.com/YRJBzwBU7C – 8:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Nets’ Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge to sit out vs. Rockets for rest ift.tt/3dwBnHg – 8:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mike D’Antoni, back in Toyota Center, thinking the Rockets sure do take a lot of 3s. Their past seven shots all from deep. One went in. – 8:17 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
EG getting us started! 🚀
@toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/A8rxIGYt34 – 8:17 PM
EG getting us started! 🚀
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Harden gets his first bucket of the game: a step-back on Christian Wood. – 8:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden booed heavily on that first possession. So much for the intro… – 8:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mix of boos and cheers for James Harden in his return to Houston pic.twitter.com/tN6ai8mBVF – 8:11 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
#Rockets starters vs Brooklyn. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Ayla85PhtS – 8:09 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Mostly cheers for James Harden in Houston, with scattered boos. #Nets #rockets pic.twitter.com/55AjKQ42yu – 8:08 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Mostly cheers for James Harden as he’s introduced to the Toyota Center crowd pic.twitter.com/4bUeMSwXyU – 8:07 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
James Harden receives a significant applause as he’s announced pregame. Some boos mixed in there, but mostly a positive reception. – 8:07 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With no Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge for Nets, Rockets adjust game plan houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Houston. Nets-Rockets tip shortly. How will the fans receive James Harden? It’s his show tonight as Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge rest. Do we see Blake Griffin? Updates to come. – 8:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Was shocked (and a little disappointed) that Harden did not do his customary running reverse flip thing on the way to the court for pregame warmups. Will he do the crash into the stanchion before the tip? Should we make sure it is him under the beard if he doesn’t? – 7:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Just sat down at the Toyota Center, where Nic Claxton will get the start against the Rockets. More importantly, Claxton will be challenged tonight by Christian Wood, one of the premier younger 5s in the NBA. More to come. pic.twitter.com/Clf3T8TDwZ – 7:57 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
What’s @James Harden got in store tonight? pic.twitter.com/H7WO7Kr07n – 7:53 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Mavericks can’t shoot right now. They were 9-of-46 from 3 last night against the Nets and shot 34 percent on Sunday. Jason Kidd said ‘We’re all being tested right now to see if our spirit and our faith is strong enough to stay together and stay the course.’ – 7:48 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
John Wall working out pregame. Stephen Silas says the team has not progressed on establishing a timeline for his return. It’s been 12 days since Wall’s initial meeting with Rafael Stone about returning to action pic.twitter.com/FID7up3o1a – 7:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in Houston: Harden, Mills, Bembry, Johnson and Claxton. – 7:35 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Rockets:
👨🏿🍳James Harden
👷🏾♂️Patty Mills
🔒DeAndre’ Bembry
💨James Johnson
📈Nicolas Claxton – 7:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Mathews, Tate, Wood, Brooks, Gordon.
Nets: Johnson, Bembry, Claxton, Mills, Harden. – 7:32 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden, Patty Mills, DeAndre’ Bembry, James Johnson and Nic Claxton to start for the #Nets. This will be that lineup’s first minutes of the season together. It’s Johnson’s first start of the season, and just the fifth career start for Claxton. #Rockets – 7:32 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Nets: Brooks, Gordon, Mathews, Tate, Wood.
Nets starters: Bembry, Claxton, Harden, James Johnson, Mills – 7:31 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Got a new-look five tonight ⤵️
HARDEN | MILLS | BEMBRY | JOHNSON | CLAXTON pic.twitter.com/zYkwdXZFzl – 7:31 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Rockets will start Brooks, Gordon, Mathews, Tate and Wood vs. Brooklyn. – 7:31 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Rockets Game:
▪️James Harden only averages 23 PPG on an impressive 60% shooting vs the Rockets since leaving.
▪️Houston has put up 119 PPG during their 6-game win streak.
▪️Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris & LaMarcus Aldridge are out. – 7:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
He’s got the night off, but here’s Kevin Durant practicing logo 3s. pic.twitter.com/zTfPXJ1onl – 7:27 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Nets Kevin Durant effortless excellence. He’s not playing tonight (rest) vs #Rockets pic.twitter.com/0O3B3iAdwp – 7:14 PM
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
Cuban basically hit ole buddy with “do you even hoop, bro?” and that’s hilarious – 7:05 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Punching the clock. ⏰
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/bnmPkxWfrI – 7:00 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Currently in the building:
Mike D’Antoni
John Lucas
James Harden
Danuel House
Gerald Green
Eric Gordon – 6:53 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Kevin Durant talking to Rockets coach John Lucas. pic.twitter.com/DuSzeckYus – 6:49 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Asked Steve Nash if tonight’s return to Houston means more to James Harden: “I think it definitely means something to James. I don’t want to overstate it, but I also don’t want to understate it. He had such a historic run here. This city means a ton to him.” #Nets #Rockets #NBA – 6:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says this game in Houston means a bit more to James Harden: “I definitely think it means something to James. I don’t want to overstate it, but I also don’t want to understate it.” – 6:41 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“I definitely think it means something to James (Harden) — He had a historic run here. I know this city means a lot to him.”
⁃Steve Nash on playing the Houston Rockets. – 6:40 PM
“I definitely think it means something to James (Harden) — He had a historic run here. I know this city means a lot to him.”
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Lots of Nic Claxton questions for Steve Nash ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Rockets. With LaMarcus Aldridge (rest) out, Claxton has strong chance to start at the center spot next to James Harden. Story soon for @NYDNSports. – 6:40 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He gives us that layer where he could guard multiple positions — It’s an excellent kind of option for us.”
⁃Steve Nash on Nic Claxton. – 6:39 PM
“He gives us that layer where he could guard multiple positions — It’s an excellent kind of option for us.”
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked Nash if there’s any thought in getting Harden more involved in the mid-range if the layups and 3s aren’t going. He said he doesn’t have many, if any rules for Harden. If he wants to shoot more there off the pick-and-roll he’s more than welcome. – 6:39 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“I don’t have a ton of rules for him — He wants to take more mid-range shots.”
⁃Steve Nash on James Harden. – 6:36 PM
“I don’t have a ton of rules for him — He wants to take more mid-range shots.”
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash admits he may not play Nic Claxton and LaMarcus Aldridge together in the future. – 6:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on why the #Nets are resting both Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge tonight vs. the #Rockets: “I told them you guys (the media) were really on me for rest.” – 6:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash says it’s possible Blake Griffin plays tonight with Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge resting. – 6:34 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“I just want James (Harden) to have fun and be himself.”
⁃Steve Nash on his expectations for James Harden this game. – 6:34 PM
“I just want James (Harden) to have fun and be himself.”
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
James Harden is back and he says hello to some old friends, including former Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni and Rockets trainer Jason Biles. Harden arrived at 5:30 for a 7:00 game just as always pic.twitter.com/TpnaNPZIEF – 6:34 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“They’ve had a lot of minutes recently — It was an opportunity to get a little rest.”
⁃Steve Nash on resting Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge. – 6:33 PM
“They’ve had a lot of minutes recently — It was an opportunity to get a little rest.”
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Asked Houston coach Stephen Silas what kind of reception he thinks James Harden will get tonight at Toyota Center: “I hope he gets a great reception. You know, he’s one of the best #Rockets ever. So I certainly hope he get a great reception.” #Nets – 6:31 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Stephen Silas on James Harden tonight: “I hope he gets a great reception. He’s one of the best Rockets ever.” – 6:26 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Stephen Silas on the reception James Harden might get tonight: “I hope he gets a great reception. He’s one of the best Rockets ever. I would assume he gets a great reception.” – 6:26 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
It’s been 12 days since John Wall’s initial meeting with Rafael Stone about rejoining the Rockets on the floor, but Stephen Silas says there’s been no progress on a timetable for when that will happen – 6:25 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Stephen Silas on James Harden: “I hope he gets a great reception. He’s one of the best #Rockets ever.” – 6:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Danuel House Jr.’s sprained ankle happened on Tuesday. He is day-to-day, Stephen Silas said, but out today. – 6:25 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Stephen Silas says he doesn’t know his starting lineup just yet. He wants to know what the Nets will run with first.
Danuel House twisted his ankle yesterday and is day to day. – 6:24 PM
Stephen Silas says he doesn’t know his starting lineup just yet. He wants to know what the Nets will run with first.
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas says Danuel House twisted his ankle in practice yesterday, he’s day to day – 6:24 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Stephen Silas says it’s possible someone else besides Eric Gordon guards James Harden now that Kevin Durant is out.
Will wait to see what lineup Brooklyn throws out before making the final call. – 6:22 PM
Stephen Silas says it’s possible someone else besides Eric Gordon guards James Harden now that Kevin Durant is out.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Be remiss if I didn’t wish my guy @Eric Walden a happy birthday. We tried hard to sing to him at shootaround but the look he gave us made us rethink that plan. I appreciate your friendship bro in good times and bad. Always love over here 💯 – 6:17 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kevin Durant has arrived inside Toyota Center, though he won’t play tonight pic.twitter.com/xevMf5obXW – 6:09 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
I’m doing a Nets mailbag this week. Send the goods this way: theathletic.com/3005395/2021/1… – 5:42 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We’re LIVE with Coach! 🐝🎙 #PHIvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:19 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Want to win an autographed jersey or a trip to a Rockets away game? Tune into the Rockets game on @ATTSportsNetSW tonight to see how you could win! pic.twitter.com/sKlDTIfEzz – 5:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Leading up to #NBAJerseyDay, we’ll be giving away jerseys to our favorite people (YOU!) 🙌 To start us off, one lucky fan will win this @thorrjt teal jersey. ⚡️
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Showdown in H-Town 🍿
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/wCqI4tEN3X – 4:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀 MVP
🏆 2x Champ
💎 NBA Top 75
Kevin Durant has already accomplished so much, so what still drives him?
His manager @Rich Kleiman talks KD’s motivation with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/HhPOSUc48l – 3:31 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
New Locked On NBA w/ @Kamenetzky Brothers!
🏀 Lakers Big 3 gets the win over the Celtics
🏀 Kevin Durant rallies the Nets against the Mavs
🏀 Myles Turner the most impactful player traded this year?
🎧 https://t.co/L8SmPbBG5H
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/bL8FVJkxqC pic.twitter.com/JjL9TTT3O4 – 3:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Just touched down in Houston, where I am officially free from the shackles of American Airlines. @AmericanAir cost me yesterday’s Nets @ Mavs game. @Delta would never. – 2:50 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
We are honoring legendary #Rockets announcer Bill Worrell January 7th!
🚀 Stay tuned for more details pic.twitter.com/jwEAt9ENo3 – 2:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ short-handed surge keyed by undrafted players and a two-way find ift.tt/3dxIe3j – 2:18 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
First Time Bob Watched Larry Bird Play + Is Kevin Durant Top 5 All Time? | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast w/ @Gary Tanguay presented by @calm & @LinkedIn twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:00 PM
