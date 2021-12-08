Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (17-8) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (12-12) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 8, 2021
Chicago Bulls 24, Cleveland Cavaliers 28 (Q1 00:30)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Not up in here.
@Jarrett Allen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/UPcZtjfmqS – 7:28 PM
Not up in here.
@Jarrett Allen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/UPcZtjfmqS – 7:28 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach attack ️️✨
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/HzFQneTlTG – 7:26 PM
Zach attack ️️✨
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/HzFQneTlTG – 7:26 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Mobley: 8
Chicago: 5
📺 #CavsBulls on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/Y6Bx0JOnG7 – 7:15 PM
Mobley: 8
Chicago: 5
📺 #CavsBulls on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/Y6Bx0JOnG7 – 7:15 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Evan Mobley is a roll offensively here early. He has eight of Cleveland’s 9 points in the first four minutes of the game. – 7:15 PM
#Cavs Evan Mobley is a roll offensively here early. He has eight of Cleveland’s 9 points in the first four minutes of the game. – 7:15 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
LaVine’s shot is too clean.
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/OJOPnSh0nR – 7:14 PM
LaVine’s shot is too clean.
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/OJOPnSh0nR – 7:14 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Very interesting defensive configuration for Bulls on first few possessions. Vucevic matched with Okoro (and helping off him aggressively), Ayo with Mobley, LaVine with Markkanen – 7:13 PM
Very interesting defensive configuration for Bulls on first few possessions. Vucevic matched with Okoro (and helping off him aggressively), Ayo with Mobley, LaVine with Markkanen – 7:13 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Airplane Mode loading…
@MOR_Docs | @Derrick Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/XrKxJpRyV2 – 7:02 PM
Airplane Mode loading…
@MOR_Docs | @Derrick Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/XrKxJpRyV2 – 7:02 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Here’s Alex Caruso getting some shots up before Bulls-Cavs. Billy Donovan said Caruso is “doing well” and team plans to ramp up his sprinting/cutting over next two days. Had been a Monday re-eval date, but Donovan added he’d know about Caruso’s avail vs. MIA “closer to game” pic.twitter.com/f9OJn5xgQY – 6:56 PM
Here’s Alex Caruso getting some shots up before Bulls-Cavs. Billy Donovan said Caruso is “doing well” and team plans to ramp up his sprinting/cutting over next two days. Had been a Monday re-eval date, but Donovan added he’d know about Caruso’s avail vs. MIA “closer to game” pic.twitter.com/f9OJn5xgQY – 6:56 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
“Will our first points tonight be in the paint?”
Answer right in the @ATT BullsIQ game found in the Bulls App and you could win a Vooch jersey! – 6:45 PM
“Will our first points tonight be in the paint?”
Answer right in the @ATT BullsIQ game found in the Bulls App and you could win a Vooch jersey! – 6:45 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls ball @Chicago Bulls is rollin @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy pic.twitter.com/uonv8ftsQC – 6:44 PM
Bulls ball @Chicago Bulls is rollin @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network @Audacy pic.twitter.com/uonv8ftsQC – 6:44 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Continue your Rep The Land pin collection tonight at #CavsBulls￼!
Stop by the @MountainDew Social Zone outside Portal 11 to pick up tonight’s exclusive pin and learn how to collect them all this season! pic.twitter.com/1Kesx1OEjK – 6:30 PM
Continue your Rep The Land pin collection tonight at #CavsBulls￼!
Stop by the @MountainDew Social Zone outside Portal 11 to pick up tonight’s exclusive pin and learn how to collect them all this season! pic.twitter.com/1Kesx1OEjK – 6:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Same starters tonight in Cleveland.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/RLBqlmuRhP – 6:30 PM
Same starters tonight in Cleveland.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/RLBqlmuRhP – 6:30 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls ball. @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. 5:45 pre pic.twitter.com/Q4HBNLB7SH – 6:09 PM
Bulls ball. @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. 5:45 pre pic.twitter.com/Q4HBNLB7SH – 6:09 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Someone got his pregame nap so he can be ready to watch #Cavs play the Bulls tonight! pic.twitter.com/Moe5SwjDyp – 5:36 PM
Someone got his pregame nap so he can be ready to watch #Cavs play the Bulls tonight! pic.twitter.com/Moe5SwjDyp – 5:36 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan, via Zoom from Cleveland, said the Bulls have been granted a hardship case for a roster spot from the league. Reported earlier via source: Stanley Johnson will meet team in Miami. – 5:34 PM
Billy Donovan, via Zoom from Cleveland, said the Bulls have been granted a hardship case for a roster spot from the league. Reported earlier via source: Stanley Johnson will meet team in Miami. – 5:34 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Caruso (hamstring) is feeling good, will ramp up activity. Possible but still questionable for Miami. #Bulls – 5:34 PM
Donovan says Caruso (hamstring) is feeling good, will ramp up activity. Possible but still questionable for Miami. #Bulls – 5:34 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan with some updates on the Bulls’ COVID-19 status:
DeMar DeRozan is still questionable for this weekend. He needs to clear two negative tests before he can return. Matt Thomas found out he tested positive at 6:30 a.m. today and will drive back to Chicago tonight. – 5:33 PM
Billy Donovan with some updates on the Bulls’ COVID-19 status:
DeMar DeRozan is still questionable for this weekend. He needs to clear two negative tests before he can return. Matt Thomas found out he tested positive at 6:30 a.m. today and will drive back to Chicago tonight. – 5:33 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Just seven points and two blocks away from becoming the second rookie in franchise history to record 300+ points and 40+ blocks in 22 games or fewer 👀
The first? John “Hot Rod” Williams in 1986. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/t6osRYpC4v – 5:31 PM
Just seven points and two blocks away from becoming the second rookie in franchise history to record 300+ points and 40+ blocks in 22 games or fewer 👀
The first? John “Hot Rod” Williams in 1986. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/t6osRYpC4v – 5:31 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I’m told #Cavs Dean Wade, who has been sidelined with a calf injury after getting kicked in the calf and feeling some effects of that (similar to Kevin Love), will be available tonight against Chicago. Wade may or may not get minutes tho because he hasn’t practiced. – 5:03 PM
I’m told #Cavs Dean Wade, who has been sidelined with a calf injury after getting kicked in the calf and feeling some effects of that (similar to Kevin Love), will be available tonight against Chicago. Wade may or may not get minutes tho because he hasn’t practiced. – 5:03 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
How bad is the Covid outbreak for the Bulls? Billy Donovan went and got a test independently the other day on the way to the facility just for peace of mind. Matt Thomas makes 4 as Bulls play Cavs in a few hours. – 4:30 PM
How bad is the Covid outbreak for the Bulls? Billy Donovan went and got a test independently the other day on the way to the facility just for peace of mind. Matt Thomas makes 4 as Bulls play Cavs in a few hours. – 4:30 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Let’s get a W at home!
🆚 @Chicago Bulls
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/IZGnGDvdKA – 4:00 PM
Let’s get a W at home!
🆚 @Chicago Bulls
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/IZGnGDvdKA – 4:00 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Was going through some stories from this past year for a writing contest and stumbled on this one foreshadowing #Cavs Darius Garland’s leap. It has aged pretty well I’d say …
cleveland.com/cavs/2021/06/d… – 3:46 PM
Was going through some stories from this past year for a writing contest and stumbled on this one foreshadowing #Cavs Darius Garland’s leap. It has aged pretty well I’d say …
cleveland.com/cavs/2021/06/d… – 3:46 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Our High School Hoops Spotlight with @TCPLighting continues with a look at #2 @OFalls_Bulldogs‘ 58-47 victory over @SJA_hoops at @RMFieldHouse! 🏀💡📸 – 3:15 PM
Our High School Hoops Spotlight with @TCPLighting continues with a look at #2 @OFalls_Bulldogs‘ 58-47 victory over @SJA_hoops at @RMFieldHouse! 🏀💡📸 – 3:15 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s three worst games this season, per Game Score:
– 18 pts, 15 rebs, 7 asts vs. ORL (12.5 GmSc)
– 11 pts, 16 rebs, 8 asts vs. DAL (16.3 GmSc)
– 17 pts, 12 rebs, 15 asts vs. CHI (19.4 GmSc) pic.twitter.com/2JfAkaeW7P – 2:03 PM
Nikola Jokic’s three worst games this season, per Game Score:
– 18 pts, 15 rebs, 7 asts vs. ORL (12.5 GmSc)
– 11 pts, 16 rebs, 8 asts vs. DAL (16.3 GmSc)
– 17 pts, 12 rebs, 15 asts vs. CHI (19.4 GmSc) pic.twitter.com/2JfAkaeW7P – 2:03 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Monday marked @Kevin Love‘s second game this season with 5+ 3FG and his fourth recording at least 15 PTS 🔥
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 2:00 PM
Monday marked @Kevin Love‘s second game this season with 5+ 3FG and his fourth recording at least 15 PTS 🔥
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 2:00 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
COVID-19 is becoming the toughest opponent for the Chicago Bulls after Matt Thomas became the fourth player in 8 days to enter the NBA’s protocol.
Updates on how the outbreak could affect the Bulls this week and in the future: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 1:46 PM
COVID-19 is becoming the toughest opponent for the Chicago Bulls after Matt Thomas became the fourth player in 8 days to enter the NBA’s protocol.
Updates on how the outbreak could affect the Bulls this week and in the future: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 1:46 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1992, the @Jaryd Wilson Dominique Wilkins set an NBA record for most FTM in a game without a miss, going 23-23 from the line in a 123-114 win over the Bulls.
Wilkins finished with 42 points. His mark was later bested by James Harden, who went 24-24 on Dec. 3, 2019. pic.twitter.com/bQ6APHL7AM – 1:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1992, the @Jaryd Wilson Dominique Wilkins set an NBA record for most FTM in a game without a miss, going 23-23 from the line in a 123-114 win over the Bulls.
Wilkins finished with 42 points. His mark was later bested by James Harden, who went 24-24 on Dec. 3, 2019. pic.twitter.com/bQ6APHL7AM – 1:01 PM