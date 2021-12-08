Daily statistical milestones: Paul Millsap moves past Clyde Lee and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Paul Millsap No. 80 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Clyde Lee with 7,627 rebounds. He’s now 11 away from Antonio McDyess
Carmelo Anthony No. 95 in steals now
Moved ahead of Dan Majerle with 1,195 steals. He’s now 2 away from Chris Webber
Russell Westbrook No. 103 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Ray Scott with 7,155 rebounds. He’s now 14 away from Dominique Wilkins
Kevin Durant No. 137 in assists now
Moved ahead of Derek Fisher with 3,805 assists. He’s now 17 away from Wes Unseld
Kevin Durant No. 151 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of DeMarcus Cousins with 6,416 rebounds. He’s now 8 away from Rony Seikaly
Anthony Davis No. 175 in points now
Moved ahead of David West with 14,041 points. He’s now 2 away from Manu Ginóbili
Anthony Davis No. 177 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of James Edwards and Joe Graboski with 6,015 rebounds. He’s now 25 away from Jonas Valanciunas
James Johnson No. 207 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala with 619 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Nikola Vucevic
Al Horford No. 223 in assists now
Moved ahead of Rolando Blackman with 2,983 assists. He’s now 9 away from Doug Christie
Kristaps Porzingis No. 227 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Grant Hill with 577 blocks. He’s now tied with Marvin Williams
Al Horford No. 233 in points now
Moved ahead of Otis Birdsong with 12,551 points. He’s now 105 away from Jrue Holiday
Jayson Tatum No. 246 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Lamar Odom and Kenny Smith with 664 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Isaiah Rider
What's the buzz on Twitter?
✅ 24 PTS
✅ 11 AST
✅ 9-16 FG
It’s the 246th time Westbrook has recorded at least 20 points and 10 assists in a game.
The only players in NBA history with more such games are Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson. pic.twitter.com/IJHdBbq5ZN – 10:16 AM
🏀 Lakers Big 3 gets the win over the Celtics
🏀 Kevin Durant rallies the Nets against the Mavs
🏀 Myles Turner the most impactful player traded this year?
Since he entered the NBA in 2003, no one else has come close.
30-Point Games vs. Boston
(2003-2022)
LeBron James – 26
Dwyane Wade – 10
DeMar DeRozan – 9
Giannis, Beal, AD – 8 – 3:22 AM
And in the last 19:30 of the game, Dallas was outscored 30-28 by just Kevin Durant and James Harden – 1:43 AM
23.5 PPG
6.9 RPG
8.9 APG
50/36/72%
He is +39 in that span, the highest +/- by a Lakers starter. pic.twitter.com/vz38lnGb30 – 12:35 AM
Tatum – 34 points
R. Williams – 13 points
Richardson – 11 points
Celtics – 9 missed free throws
Celtics – 13 turnovers
James – 30 points
Westbrook – 24 points, 11 assists
Davis – 17 points, 16 rebounds
Lakers – 51.6% shooting
Lakers – 16 turnovers – 12:30 AM
#Celtics 24-for-61 FG after hot 1Q. – 12:29 AM
-Lebron 30pts 5ast 4rebs
-Russ 24pts 11ast
-AD 17pts 16rebs 2stls 2blks
-THT 12pts 6rebs 2stls
Next up, in Memphis vs the Grizz on Thursday…
@ESPNLosAngeles – 12:28 AM
The Lakers improve to 13-12. LeBron James had 30 points. Anthony Davis had 17 points and 16 rebounds. Russell Westbrook had 24 points and 11 assists. This was one of LA’s best two-way wins of the season.
Up next: at Memphis on Thursday. – 12:27 AM
With the game essentially over, Boston’s bench nonetheless went on an 8-0 garbage time run, cutting the margin to 10 with 1:39 left. – 12:27 AM
Russ 24/3/11 on 56 FG%
AD 17/16/3/2/2 on 54 FG%
The best game the Lakers Big 3 have played this season. pic.twitter.com/wWJcm8qoEg – 12:27 AM
Westbrook (15 points) and Davis (8 points, 4 boards, 2 assists, 1 block) keyed the push, after LeBron led the way in the 1st half. – 11:59 PM
Tatum – 23 points
R. Williams – 13 points
Richardson – 11 points
Celtics – 42.4% shooting
Celtics – 12 turnovers
James – 24 points
Westbrook – 23 points
Davis – 15 points
Lakers – 56.5% shooting
Lakers – 14 turnovers – 11:59 PM
Westbrook *created* 21 points in that 3rd quarter (15 points, 3 assists for 6 more points) – 11:59 PM
Tatum is 3-for-8 since a 14pt 1Q. – 11:58 PM
A brilliant third quarter from Russell Westbrook, who scored 15 points and dominated the paint. He’s up to 23 points and 9 assists. LeBron James has 24 points. Every Laker has a positive plus-minus. – 11:58 PM
He had 8 points at the half, and is now up to 23, 1 shy of LeBron’s 24. – 11:53 PM
Milestones, Al Horford, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony, James Johnson, Kevin Durant, Kristaps Porzingis, Paul Millsap, Russell Westbrook