USA Today Sports

Daily statistical milestones: Paul Millsap moves past Clyde Lee and more

Daily statistical milestones: Paul Millsap moves past Clyde Lee and more

Milestones

Daily statistical milestones: Paul Millsap moves past Clyde Lee and more

December 8, 2021- by

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Paul Millsap No. 80 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Clyde Lee with 7,627 rebounds. He’s now 11 away from Antonio McDyess

Carmelo Anthony No. 95 in steals now

Moved ahead of Dan Majerle with 1,195 steals. He’s now 2 away from Chris Webber

Russell Westbrook No. 103 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Ray Scott with 7,155 rebounds. He’s now 14 away from Dominique Wilkins

Kevin Durant No. 137 in assists now

Moved ahead of Derek Fisher with 3,805 assists. He’s now 17 away from Wes Unseld

Kevin Durant No. 151 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of DeMarcus Cousins with 6,416 rebounds. He’s now 8 away from Rony Seikaly

Anthony Davis No. 175 in points now

Moved ahead of David West with 14,041 points. He’s now 2 away from Manu Ginóbili

Anthony Davis No. 177 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of James Edwards and Joe Graboski with 6,015 rebounds. He’s now 25 away from Jonas Valanciunas

James Johnson No. 207 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala with 619 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Nikola Vucevic

Al Horford No. 223 in assists now

Moved ahead of Rolando Blackman with 2,983 assists. He’s now 9 away from Doug Christie

Kristaps Porzingis No. 227 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Grant Hill with 577 blocks. He’s now tied with Marvin Williams

Al Horford No. 233 in points now

Moved ahead of Otis Birdsong with 12,551 points. He’s now 105 away from Jrue Holiday

Jayson Tatum No. 246 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Lamar Odom and Kenny Smith with 664 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Isaiah Rider


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux Dunc’d On Prime: Dunc’d On Live 12.7.21 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/5OPUiDJoj411:30 AM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux Dunc’d On: 15 in 60 Mailbag! Part 2 (Western Conference 12.7.21) w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on…11:00 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Russell Westbrook last night:
✅ 24 PTS
✅ 11 AST
✅ 9-16 FG
It’s the 246th time Westbrook has recorded at least 20 points and 10 assists in a game.
The only players in NBA history with more such games are Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson. pic.twitter.com/IJHdBbq5ZN10:16 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA Free pod: 15 in 60 Mailbag! Part 2 (Western Conference 12.7.21) w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/o4i4WSD4l3
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/cGgTUQv0l39:00 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk LeBron drops 30, Westbrook 24, Lakers handle Celtics to earn season split nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/08/leb…8:48 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz From PM: Cristobal pursuit is part of change in how UM does business. Details and UM’s new power brokers and an AD update: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…8:40 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake New Locked On NBA w/ @Kamenetzky Brothers!
🏀 Lakers Big 3 gets the win over the Celtics
🏀 Kevin Durant rallies the Nets against the Mavs
🏀 Myles Turner the most impactful player traded this year?
🎧 https://t.co/L8SmPbBG5H
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/bL8FVJkxqC pic.twitter.com/E0weqMnOhQ8:30 AM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux Dunc’d On Prime: Dunc’d On Live 12.7.21 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/PZcCYkEVFN8:30 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk Durant dismisses concerns about minutes, “I want to play basketball” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/08/dur…8:13 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Good morning from Dallas Love Airport. Before Tuesday’s game, Steve Nash said the Nets were ready to take another step in their level of play. They responded by bottling Luka Doncic in an epic fourth quarter rally, led by Durant and Harden. Story: theathletic.com/3004237/2021/1…8:07 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby Anthony Davis, you know I like you as a person. – 8:07 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux Dunc’d On: 15 in 60 Mailbag! Part 2 (Western Conference 12.7.21)
w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on…8:00 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet Durant and the Nets take down Doncic and the Mavs
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12…4:32 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP Tuesday was the 26th time in 56 regular season games Lebron James scored 30 against the Celtics.
Since he entered the NBA in 2003, no one else has come close.
30-Point Games vs. Boston
(2003-2022)
LeBron James – 26
Dwyane Wade – 10
DeMar DeRozan – 9
Giannis, Beal, AD – 8 – 3:22 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Kevin Durant, James Harden’s heavy #Nets minutes likely won’t get them day off vs #Rockets nypost.com/2021/12/08/dur… via @nypostsports2:05 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Russell Westbrook has been a force in the third quarter recently, averaging 10 points in that period over the last seven games. And on Tuesday, he was that spark against the Boston Celtics, helping the Lakers charge to their best win yet: ocregister.com/2021/12/07/lak…1:51 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Dallas was up 71-54 with 7:30 left in the third quarter tonight vs Nets
And in the last 19:30 of the game, Dallas was outscored 30-28 by just Kevin Durant and James Harden – 1:43 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Russell Westbrook on if Lakers’ win over Celtics provided a blueprint on how he, LeBron & AD can play together: “The game will always tell you what to do. We have a unique team, as you guys know. We have guys that can take over a game at any point.” – 1:28 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Russell Westbrook on what it meant to beat the Celtics pic.twitter.com/ILk6RKod611:12 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA Frank Vogel on most consistent thing with Russell Westbrook this season: “Pace and paint attack. … He’s relentless on attacking the basket.” – 12:47 AM
StatMuse @statmuse Russell Westbrook last 8 games:
23.5 PPG
6.9 RPG
8.9 APG
50/36/72%
He is +39 in that span, the highest +/- by a Lakers starter. pic.twitter.com/vz38lnGb3012:35 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Lakers win 117-102
Tatum – 34 points
R. Williams – 13 points
Richardson – 11 points
Celtics – 9 missed free throws
Celtics – 13 turnovers
James – 30 points
Westbrook – 24 points, 11 assists
Davis – 17 points, 16 rebounds
Lakers – 51.6% shooting
Lakers – 16 turnovers – 12:30 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe #Celtics lose to #Lakers 117-102 in a game they lost control of in the 3Q. Tatum 34, RWilliams 13, Richardson 11; James 30, Westbrook 24, Davis 17.
#Celtics 24-for-61 FG after hot 1Q. – 12:29 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa Lakers over the Celtics, 117-102 the Final…Much needed W and a solid performance on the Defensive side
-Lebron 30pts 5ast 4rebs
-Russ 24pts 11ast
-AD 17pts 16rebs 2stls 2blks
-THT 12pts 6rebs 2stls
Next up, in Memphis vs the Grizz on Thursday…
@ESPNLosAngeles12:28 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten Lakers, playing for just the second time in seven days, looked spry in perhaps their most complete win of the season, 117-102, over Boston. LeBron 30p on 13-of-19; Westbrook 24p 11a; AD 17p 16r 2s 2b; THT 12p 6r; Monk 10p. – 12:28 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner LeBron James had 30 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, Russell Westbrook 24 points, 11 assists and Anthony Davis 17 points and 16 rebounds in the Lakers’ 117-102 win over the Celtics. – 12:28 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Final: Lakers 117, Celtics 102
The Lakers improve to 13-12. LeBron James had 30 points. Anthony Davis had 17 points and 16 rebounds. Russell Westbrook had 24 points and 11 assists. This was one of LA’s best two-way wins of the season.
Up next: at Memphis on Thursday. – 12:27 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LeBron, AD and Westbrook went to the bench with LAL up 112-94, and 3:10 left in the game.
With the game essentially over, Boston’s bench nonetheless went on an 8-0 garbage time run, cutting the margin to 10 with 1:39 left. – 12:27 AM
StatMuse @statmuse Bron 30/4/5 on 68 FG%
Russ 24/3/11 on 56 FG%
AD 17/16/3/2/2 on 54 FG%
The best game the Lakers Big 3 have played this season. pic.twitter.com/wWJcm8qoEg12:27 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter LAL outscored Boston 31-20 in the 3rd Q to take a 91-75 lead into the 4th.
Westbrook (15 points) and Davis (8 points, 4 boards, 2 assists, 1 block) keyed the push, after LeBron led the way in the 1st half. – 11:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Lakers lead 91-75 after three
Tatum – 23 points
R. Williams – 13 points
Richardson – 11 points
Celtics – 42.4% shooting
Celtics – 12 turnovers
James – 24 points
Westbrook – 23 points
Davis – 15 points
Lakers – 56.5% shooting
Lakers – 14 turnovers – 11:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Celtics scored 20 points in that 3rd quarter
Westbrook *created* 21 points in that 3rd quarter (15 points, 3 assists for 6 more points) – 11:59 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe #Celtics trail #Lakers 91-75 after a rough 3Q for BOS. Tatum 23, RWilliams 13, Richardson 11; James 24, Westbrook 23, Davis 15.
Tatum is 3-for-8 since a 14pt 1Q. – 11:58 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Third quarter: Lakers 91, Celtics 75
A brilliant third quarter from Russell Westbrook, who scored 15 points and dominated the paint. He’s up to 23 points and 9 assists. LeBron James has 24 points. Every Laker has a positive plus-minus. – 11:58 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon Lakers held Boston to 20 points in that quarter. In the game, they’ve made 14 more shots than the Celtics. LeBron with 24, Russ with 23, AD with a 15-11 double-double, and Lakers lead 91-75 with a quarter left. – 11:57 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Westbrook just hammered home a dunk with one hand, his 6th field goal of the 3rd Q, as he continues to assault the Boston rim.
He had 8 points at the half, and is now up to 23, 1 shy of LeBron’s 24. – 11:53 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis The Lakers are doing to the Celtics what the Celtics should be doing to the Lakers. 50 points in the paint now. No resistance. Westbrook is getting easy runs to the rim – 11:52 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing Russell Westbrook has been killing the Celtics. – 11:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Westbrook went coast-to-coast with ease. That is awful defense. – 11:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Couple of big hoops by Horford to keep the Celtics within striking distance here. Cut it to 10 or fewer by the end of the quarter and it’ll be a game late. – 11:44 PM

Milestones

, , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home