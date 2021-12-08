Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (11-12) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (10-10) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 8, 2021
Dallas Mavericks 48, Memphis Grizzlies 52 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs down by as many as 12 in 1st half end it with 11-3 run to trail 52-48. Doncic with 10 but has also picked up his 6th technical which ties him with Rudy Gobert for the league lead. MEM 6 off rebs/15 2nd chance pts. Mavs 7 Off rebs/7 2nd chance. 2md half soon @theeagledallas – 9:20 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Believe that’s Doncic’s 6th tech, which ties him for the NBA lead with Rudy Gobert. – 9:15 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs are behind 52-48 at the half. Luka has 10-2-4, KP has 8 pts, Jalen has 7-4-3. – 9:14 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
If Luka hadn’t argued after his last Q2 shot, looks like he could’ve gotten the offensive rebound instead.
Instead he pushed past Jalen Brunson, trying to calm him down, and got T’d up at the end of the half.
Idk what all this talk is about — he’s in peak shape. – 9:11 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
That was a crazy way to end the half.
Luka comes over to the official to try to complain about the no-call on the offensive end. Jaren Jackson Jr. walks up next to him and says “no way!”
Luka loses his cool and gets hit with a tech. Jaren skips off with a smile. – 9:10 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
HALFTIME
Mavs 48
Grizzlies 52
Trip: 11 points, 1 block
Brooks: 10 points, 1 steal
Bane: 8 points
Melton: 6 points, 1 steal
Adams: 5 points, 5 rebounds – 9:10 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
stevo has holes in his pocket again 🪙 🥽 pic.twitter.com/Lx2HrUDVAV – 9:08 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Luka step-backs are lethal 🪄
@AcmeBrick | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/7CmwDZnmYt – 9:06 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
During the FAMILY FEUD game during timeout, Dillon Brooks had to give a state that started with the letter “A”.
Dillon’s answer: Albuquerque 🤣🤣🤣
***(Dillon is from Canada)🤷🏾♀️ – 9:04 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Dillon Brooks throwin the Mavs on skates and then screamin “THEY CANT F*** WITH ME!!!!” was somethin else haha pic.twitter.com/gEgO4svLI6 – 9:03 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks (proud Canadian) is asked Family Feud style to name a state that starts with the letter A.
He said Albuquerque, naturally. – 9:03 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks dances past Reggie Bullock on the dribble move and scores.
Then he hits his signature Dillon Dance™️ – 9:01 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Yup, Dillon Brooks had that look in his eyes and he delivered!! – 9:01 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Points in the paint: Memphis 30, Mavs 14. Fastbreak points: Memphis 9, Mavs 2.
Score: Memphis 49, Mavs 37. – 9:01 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Dillon Brooks trying out some new stuff at Reggie Bullock’s expense. – 9:01 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Grizzlies extend the lead to 10 after a totally sick drive from Desmond Bane – 8:59 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Said this at shootaround this morning:
I think the Grizzlies are better than the Mavs. Keyword: think. But if Memphis wins tonight against a full-strength Mavs team, I would be confident knowing that the Grizzlies are better than the Mavs. Keyword: know. – 8:56 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kristaps Porzingis just got a tech, seemingly delayed for clapping at an official while the Grizzlies ran back in transition.
He responds with a ferocious dunk on the next possession. – 8:54 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
WE GOT UNICORN ON UNICORN CRIME, TRIP BLOCKS PORZINGIS pic.twitter.com/bqAAoRYSRV – 8:53 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Kristaps Porzingis is hit with a technical foul. He was unhappy with the no-call on the Jaren block. – 8:53 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
TOMATO CHEST 🍅
5 straight points for @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/DruxnsrX33 – 8:52 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
JJJ not even phased with them not counting that three. Comes out & hits 5 straight PTS! – 8:48 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Those last two possessions were superstar sh*t from JJJ.
Took it right at Porzingis and there was nothing he could do about it. – 8:48 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies fans are applauding Steven Adams hustle after diving into the the bench. And Desmond Bane (Mr. Muscles) pulled the big 7-footer back to his feet. – 8:46 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
DOWN GOES A WATER COOLER, STEVEN ADAMS WITH THE HUSTLE PLAY TO KEEP THINGS ALIVE, THE CROWD LOVES IT – 8:45 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
After the 1st qtr, Grizzlies down 26-25.
Dallas won the rebound battle 16-9 and got to the free throw line 9 times.
But the Grizzlies got inside for 12PTS, forced 4 turnovers for 6 PTS and had 8 2nd chance PTS. – 8:42 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
-1 after the first 12.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | @929espn pic.twitter.com/vQnN2OnkLj – 8:42 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
The #Mavs lead 26-25 after the first quarter. Luka has 8-2-2, KP has 5 pts and 2 fouls. By the way, the @Dallas Mavericks led 7 different times in the first quarter. – 8:40 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
end of the 1st
Mavs 26
Grizzlies 25
Bane: 6 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist
Trip: 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist
Tillie: 3 points, 2 steals
Tillman: 3 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists – 8:40 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Looks like a good one brewing in Memphis. Mavericks up 26-25 after a quarter. Nobody has led by more than three points. – 8:39 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
JOHN KONCHAR FOR 3
[now imagine this says “jitty” 😎] pic.twitter.com/kXQGm5wvkB – 8:33 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
I’ve got my Chamomile tea, and Fisherman’s Friend cough drops. A little laryngitis is not keepin this PBP guy down. Mavs-Mem @theeagledallas – 8:32 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Before tonight’s Mavs-Grizzlies game, the Grizzlies didn’t trail in any of their previous 5 games. Tonight, they’ve been behind 5 times. And we’re still in the first quarter. – 8:31 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Desmond Bane’s improvements off the dribble have been a revelation, but he’s also improved quite a bit as a cutter and off-ball mover – 8:29 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
KILLIAN TILLIE FOR 3
[imagine this gif says Tillie Tillie] pic.twitter.com/rVvz6v0Sty – 8:29 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
big time swipe there from Killian Tillie on Luka, great instincts off the help – 8:27 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Liked Doncic pausing to give Brown a pointer there, looked like he was telling him to gather, fake and go up, something like that. – 8:27 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Getting some Killian Tillie minutes here, and that makes the rotation 10 tonight – 8:26 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
John Konchar has checked in for Tyus Jones — a little “point guard by committee” with Melton, Bane, and Konch – 8:22 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The following is such a bonkers stat that it defies reason: When Kristaps made an FT with 10:52 in Q1 for a 3-2 lead Dallas, it was the first time in more than five FULL games that the Grizzlies trailed…at any point! – 8:18 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Dillon Brooks maybe a little overhyped to be checking Luka. Two fouls in the first 2:27, both defending Luka. – 8:15 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Dillon Brooks now has 2 fouls… not ideal against a guy like Luka – 8:14 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
For the first time in a long time, an opponent of the Grizzlies had the lead. – 8:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steven Adams has won 11 straight opening tip jump balls.
He is better at this one specific thing than any other player at any other thing in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/jhaWRDGHOc – 8:13 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
This is the first time the Grizzlies have trailed in a game in a while. They did they trail at any point in their previous five games. – 8:12 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Breaking news: The Grizzlies are trailing.
It’s the first time that happened in five games and change. – 8:12 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kristaps Porzingis completes an early and-1 to give the Mavs a 3-2 lead, which is the first time the Grizzlies have trailed in 5-plus games.
Baby steps! – 8:12 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Mavericks now lead 3-2, which means the Grizzlies now trail for the 1st time in 5 games – 8:12 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
THE CRIB VIBES HIT DIFFERENT.
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/RUZAIyGt53 – 8:11 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jaren Jackson Jr. gets the Grizzlies on the board with a crafty take to the basket – 8:11 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The first basket has never felt more important. JJJ gets the first one. – 8:11 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Luke Doncic getting the start tonight apparently pic.twitter.com/4FcIRwgNdc – 8:10 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your officials for Grizz vs. Mavericks: John Goble, Sean Corbin, Matt Boland. SOrry @badunclep … things are tight here tonight . That’s the best you are going to do. – 8:01 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks is already putting in work with the officials. That’s a veteran right there. pic.twitter.com/pwAk7XBwsx – 7:59 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starting 5 on both sides
Mavs: Luka, Bullock, Finney-Smith, Porzingis, Powell
Grizzlies: Jones, Bane, Brooks, Jackson, Adams – 7:54 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first 5⃣ out vs. @Dallas Mavericks
〽️ @Tyus Jones
〽️ @Dillon Brooks
〽️ @Desmond Bane
〽️ @jarenjacksonjr
〽️ @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/qVELFJ82xx – 7:52 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Mavericks can’t shoot right now. They were 9-of-46 from 3 last night against the Nets and shot 34 percent on Sunday. Jason Kidd said ‘We’re all being tested right now to see if our spirit and our faith is strong enough to stay together and stay the course.’ – 7:48 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Luka will play tonight (he had been listed as questionable & then a game time decision). Mavs at Grizzlies coming up at 7p on BSSW. Only absences tonight are Sterling Brown (left foot) and Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons). – 7:45 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first 🖐 on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/e9ag1bVzpn – 7:41 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Luka Doncic (knee) will start tonight for Dallas against the Grizzlies. – 7:38 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis Powell, Bullock, Doncic.
MEM starters: Brooks, Jackson, Adams, Bane, Jones.
7:10 tip @theeagledallas – 7:33 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) will be available to play in tonight’s game at Memphis. – 7:31 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
when mom says your favorite cousin can spend the night: pic.twitter.com/lX2bAuIiLZ – 7:26 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Kyle Anderson out here for pregame work, but he’s out tonight due to back soreness — previously listed as doubtful. pic.twitter.com/A5Riujl65V – 7:20 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
901 rockstars 🎸
@Dillon Brooks | @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/g1lWWcst4o – 7:16 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Grizzlies PG Ja Morant has entered the COVID-19 health and safety protocol. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said: “He’s feeling well and the thing else to note is that he’s fully vaccinated and recently got his booster not too long ago.” The Mavs play the Grizzlies tonight at 7. – 6:50 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
lady legends 🧡
@WNBA | @Desmond Bane | @cintronworld pic.twitter.com/BmYWf72BZm – 6:47 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Luka Doncic is warming up. They will decide if he plays around game time. pic.twitter.com/vdHsWn5Eb6 – 6:45 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
For those curious, Kristaps Porzingis is expected to play tonight for the Mavericks on the second night of a back to back. Luka Doncic (knee) is a game-time decision, coach Jason Kidd said. The Mavs are in Memphis against red-hot Grizzlies. – 6:45 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic is a “game-time decision” tonight in Memphis.
Luka’s warming up on his left ankle right now. pic.twitter.com/gxmKQQKIKx – 6:43 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Steven Adams getting some PNR workout in before tonight’s game. Over his past 2 games, he’s averaging 14 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists pic.twitter.com/tuOz7NyXCY – 6:40 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Luka Doncic is going through his pregame work. He will be a game-time decision for ankle soreness, per Mavs HC Jason Kidd pic.twitter.com/SQdA1PLpc9 – 6:36 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Luka Dončić is warming up and is a game-time decision tonight, per Coach Jason Kidd. – 6:34 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) will be a game-time decision for tonight’s game in Memphis. – 6:33 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) will be a game-time decision for tonight’s game in Memphis.
Sterling Brown (left foot soreness) and Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) will miss tonight’s game. – 6:32 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Coach Jenkins couldn’t give much of an update on Ja Morant besides the fact that he is in health & safety protocols. Jenkins said Ja is doing well and they are following the league’s guidelines. – 6:26 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Coach Jenkins gave an update on Ziaire Williams during pregame and said Ziaire’s sprained ankle was a mild sprain. Jenkins added that Ziaire was walking without pain today and hopefully he is back sooner rather than later. – 6:24 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
No one will ever forget @Zach Randolph vs. @Kendrick Perkins.
Z-Bo shares what really happened. #50ForDaCity
Full documentary: https://t.co/MFE0WbKCQb pic.twitter.com/qcbvHhuqmG – 5:14 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies will miss having @Ja Morant on the sideline with them tonight. Maybe Taylor Jenkins can pick up the vibes by coaching in a tech suit?
“Ja can (convince him),” Jaren Jackson said. “Taylor is just waiting for someone to ask him.” dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 3:33 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Luka Doncic is one of the biggest complainers in the NBA. But is Jason Kidd correct that it’s hurting the Mavs? I took a look at every single defensive possession Dallas has had in transition.
This is one of my favorite blogs I’ve written in awhile: bit.ly/3lKLDjG #MFFL – 3:26 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Luka Doncic reportedly showed up to training camp at 260 lbs. Reggie Miller called him out for “plodding up and down the court.”
Luka: “I know I’ve got to do better. I had a long summer… took three weeks off, and I relaxed a little bit. Maybe too much.” basketballnews.com/stories/luka-d… – 3:25 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
“People haven’t seen me for 4 years. I barely played in Utah. Then I was in Memphis and they only get, like, one national TV game a year.”
Wrote about Grayson Allen—yes, THAT Grayson Allen—being an important part of the defending-champion Bucks
foxsports.com/stories/nba/gr… – 3:00 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last home game, Santi Aldama played 28 minutes and traveled 2.20 miles at an average of 4.41 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/Mr4tldgAkN – 2:30 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Luka Doncic is questionable tonight with ankle soreness, per the Mavericks injury report. – 2:27 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s three worst games this season, per Game Score:
– 18 pts, 15 rebs, 7 asts vs. ORL (12.5 GmSc)
– 11 pts, 16 rebs, 8 asts vs. DAL (16.3 GmSc)
– 17 pts, 12 rebs, 15 asts vs. CHI (19.4 GmSc) pic.twitter.com/2JfAkaeW7P – 2:03 PM
