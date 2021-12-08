Damian Lillard undergoes cortisone injection procedure

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard underwent a cortisone injection procedure to his abdominal last week to mitigate the pain he’s been dealing with for the last few years, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Lillard, 31, is scheduled to be reevaluated on Friday and could return to action as soon as Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources said. The pain had reached a heightened point before the procedure.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Report: Lillard received cortisone injection, could return this weekend nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/08/rep… – 3:05 PM
Blazers star Damian Lillard undergoes cortisone procedure to mitigate lingering pain
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard underwent a cortisone injection procedure to the abdominal and could return to action as early as Sunday, league sources tell @YahooSports. sports.yahoo.com/sources-damian… – 1:53 PM
Damian Lillard camp denies Ben Simmons and contract extension rumors
Three things to know: Is it time for Lillard, Portland to hit reset button? nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/08/thr… – 10:12 AM
The suggestion that the prospect of paying Damian Lillard a bunch of money in five years is the biggest problem facing the Blazers is just so patently absurd. Portland needs to get its priorities straight: ziller.substack.com/p/keep-portlan… 🔓 – 8:51 AM
Trade rumors: Three teams patiently waiting for Damian Lillard to ask out?
Blazers guard McCollum out with collapsed lung espn.com/nba/story/_/id…
Hey @IAmJamesStewart Is it possible to……………..trade for lillard if Cj is out? Waka waka – 9:32 PM
Blazers Injury Report:
Anfernee Simons (right ankle), Ben McLemore (left hip), Nassir Little (left ankle) & Cody Zeller (right quad contusion) are questionable.
CJ McCollum (right pneumothorax) and Damian Lillard (injury management) are out for Wednesday’s game at Golden State – 9:09 PM
The tell in the Woj/Dame article is that Woj doesn’t mention why Olshey was fired. In fact, he doesn’t even say Olshey was fired.
He just says “as Olshey exits the Blazers.”
It’s pretty transparent when Woj is protecting his guys. – 7:09 PM
Dame woke up mad at Shams/Amick yesterday. Today’s he’s coming for Woj. You’re next Stein. – 6:25 PM
Inconvenient time for Dame to be injured and thus not made available to reporters. Hopefully soon. – 5:52 PM
Question facing Portland owner, new GM: Extend Lillard or trade him? nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/07/que… – 3:53 PM
ICYMI, in the wake of the Neil Olshey firing in Portland, a deeper look at the Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard dilemma and intel/insight on the question of what comes next, with @Shams Charania, @TheAthletic
https://t.co/k2wNvUl0Kj pic.twitter.com/GUpB4booAp – 3:28 PM
