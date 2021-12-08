Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (11-12) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (19-19) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 8, 2021
Denver Nuggets 66, New Orleans Pelicans 69 (Q3 08:17)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Herb Jones blocked Will Barton’s 3-point attempt then stuffed his pass in the pick and roll. Pels doing what Willie Green constantly preaches: turning stops into scores. – 9:21 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans open the 2nd half with a 12-2 run to take a 69-66 lead.
They are getting Brandon Ingram going too. He has 8 of those 12 points. – 9:21 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
That’s a 12-2 run to start the 3rd quarter for New Orleans.
We’re re-living Orlando, New York and Chicago all over again. – 9:21 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram has been patient and not forcing shots given Denver’s defensive focus, but he’s now starting to get rolling and find some holes. Ingram 14 pts on 5/6 FGs, as #Pelicans take lead after trailing for a long time – 9:21 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The Nuggets willfully giving the Pels a bunch of open looks with the hard doubles is odd to me. Lookin forward to finding out what Malone is trying to accomplish. – 9:21 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
JV SLAM
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/TqL8cAv0s6 – 9:20 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
NOT ON HERB 🚫
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/KeONfZRO7e – 9:20 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Both of Herb Jones’ blocks seemed to have the Nuggets wondering where the heck he came from to get to the ball. Rarely do you see a swat of a three-point shot but he got Will Barton – 9:19 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nuggets were out of the locker room earlier than normal and did layup lines to get focused and ready to go in the second half.
Not having a third quarter/second half let down was discussed in the locker room at halftime, given how things have gone so far on this road trip. – 9:16 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
9⃣ dimes from Joker in the first half 👀 pic.twitter.com/V4908DT7SX – 9:07 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Pelicans 64-57.
-Jokić was honestly bad on defense that half, but when you have 18 points and 8 assists on 8/8, it’s aight
-6 points, 4 rebounds, and a steal for J-Myke. Good stuff overall
-Facu and Bones had 14 on 8 shots pic.twitter.com/BIbE9YfX74 – 9:05 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Kira Lewis (right knee sprain) will not return tonight, per the Pelicans.
Good news to see they’ve already announced the injury is only a sprain. It looked like it could’ve been worse. – 9:02 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Massive first-half development in New Orleans: Denver’s bench outscored New Orleans 13-11 with Nikola Jokic off the floor. Nuggets got positive JaMychal Green minutes too. – 9:01 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Solid first-half from the #Nuggets, who lead 64-57. Jokic/Barton combined for 32 points and 12 assists, which is a lot. Denver also has 38 points in the paint and 20 bench points, also a lot. Valanciunas leads Pels with 15. – 9:01 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Halftime: Nuggets 64, Pelicans 57
Nuggets doubled Brandon Ingram for much of that half. BI only took 3 shots. Pels mostly played through Jonas Valanciunas, who’s got 15. – 9:01 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Nuggets 64, Pelicans 57
Valanciunas 15 pts
Graham 9 pts
Jones 9 pts
Jokic (17 pts & 9 assts) is having his way with the Pels defense. They have to get the reigning MVP under control if they want to make this a game. – 9:01 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Nuggets 64, Pelicans 57
– JV: 15p, 3r, 2a, 7/11 FG
– Herb: 9p, 4r, 2a, 1b, 4/5 FG, 1/1 3P
– BI: 6p, 4r, 2/3 FG
– Graham: 9p, 2a
– Hart: 5p, 5r, 3a
Pels: 11 TOs into 17 DEN pts
Nuggets: 5 TOs into 5 NO pts
Pels: 53.5 FG%, 8/18 3P, 3/5 FT
Nuggets: 60.5 FG%, 6/13 3P, 6/6 FT – 9:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
B.I. beats the shot clock and nails the triple!
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/ZytHzhF3rH – 9:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee sprain) will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:59 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
great dime. great basket.
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/S5Djb2yVZ2 – 8:57 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
While it’s not quite Lowry drawing a charge on Zion or Boogie, Chris Boucher stepping in front of fellow Montrealer Lu Dort at full speed takes some stones. – 8:57 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
JV for THREE 👌
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/oVqO940zCV – 8:53 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The bench recovered their lead with Jokic out. Denver needs that – nice work. – 8:52 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
After a horrendous first 2 minutes, the Nuggets go +2 in the non Jokic minutes over that stint. – 8:52 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Absolutely love that inside hand finish by Bones. His feel and awareness around the rim are fantastic. – 8:51 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
A much better second quarter than first quarter for JaMychal Green. He’s just gotta keep rolling to the basket hard. It will help everything fall into place. – 8:48 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Kira Lewis Jr. was down on the floor after taking a hard fall in the middle of the lane. He was taken to the locker room, limping but under his own power – 8:47 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Oh no. No. Kira Lewis looked to have seriously hurt himself on the last drive into the lane. Seemed to be clutching his right knee.
Got on his feet after laying on the ground for the few minutes and was helped to the bench. Now he hobbled by himself back to the locker room. 🙏 – 8:47 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Kira Lewis Jr. headed back to the locker room. Was barely putting any weight on his right knee. Was on the ground for a while, appeared to be in pain. – 8:47 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Kira Lewis down on the floor grabbing his right knee.
That did not look good. – 8:45 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Glad to see Bones at the line getting to see the ball go in. The bench as a whole needs to see more of that – play a little looser. – 8:44 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
I asked Willie Green before the game about how he’s been splitting the backup point guard minutes between Kira Lewis and Tomas Satoransky.
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Coast to coast and finishing with the left 😯
Okay, @Facundo Campazzo! pic.twitter.com/XSi2d1mVWO – 8:42 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Super strong close by the Pelicans to this first quarter as they trail 35-33. New Orleans’ bench came in and gave a nice spark. Denver, who didn’t commit a turnover in first 10 minutes, had several in last few minutes. Also, Nuggets failed to score after Jokic sat down. – 8:35 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Nuggets 35, Pelicans 33
Valanciunas 8 pts
Hart 5 pts & 3 assts
Barton and Jokic each have 13 points – 8:34 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
This is getting a bit ridiculous. Denver’s gotta make some real changes after this road trip. – 8:34 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Bones needs to calm down. Take some breaths, reset. Being cooped up for a week is tough, but Denver’s bench is once again struggling, and they need Bones to play within himself and do Bones things. – 8:34 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
It’s almost impressive how quickly the Nuggets blow leads whenever Jokic goes to the bench. – 8:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic checked out with an 8-point lead. That’s down to 2 entering the second quarter. – 8:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Couple 👀 numbers so far: #Nuggets have 10 assists on 14 FGs, and have 20 points in the paint so far less than 10 minutes into the game. – 8:26 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
JV gets it done 😎
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/3sZlsMsR1U – 8:26 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
With 2:46 left in the first quarter…
Nikola Jokic and Will Barton: 26
The New Orleans Pelicans: 24 – 8:25 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Barton (13) and Jokic (11) have 24 of team’s 31. And there’s more than 3 mnutes left in the quarter. – 8:23 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans showing very little resistance defensively. Jokic and Barton, who are hot, are repeatedly getting open looks.
Pelicans down 31-22 to Nuggets with just under 4 minutes to go in the first quarter. – 8:23 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Yeah… you’re gonna want to see that one again 🤩 pic.twitter.com/n2yWLmWffM – 8:22 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
A welcome back three for @Josh Hart !
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/d14soY7coQ – 8:17 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Seems like the Nuggets are determined to double BI every time he touches the ball – 8:16 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Between Aaron Gordon + the Nuggets sending an extra body at him, it’s gonna be a long night for Brandon Ingram. – 8:15 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I made some chicken parmesan tonight, and Will Barton is also cooking. – 8:15 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
It seems like Will Barton always plays well in New Orleans. Off to great start with 8 pts in 3 mins – 8:14 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Will Barton (8 points, one assist in three minutes) making an early case to skip shootarounds forever. – 8:14 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Will Barton III hits a short jumper to opening the scoring against the Pelicans. – 8:12 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
1⃣,0⃣0⃣0⃣
Congrats, @Jeff Green!
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/so2KPpgUvk – 8:10 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Keys to tonight’s game
Nuggets vs Pelicans
🔑 Consistency – Coach Malone said this road trip has had peaks and valleys. Need “rolling hills in the heart of America” tonight (esp. second half)
🔑 Bench production
🔑 Limit Pels O-Boards – last 5 avg 18 2nd chance pts/game – 8:00 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Will Barton is active tonight and in the Nuggets’ starting lineup. – 7:35 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Tonight’s starters vs. @New Orleans Pelicans ⤵️
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/E8TKB0YPbt – 7:34 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Come pregame with us!
✅ Bones is back!
✅ Thumbs up or thumbs down?
✅ Barton flu game?
youtube.com/watch?v=GvG-D_… – 7:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Starting five for tonight!
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/vCbBZMYvVE – 7:28 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:24 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Tonight’s starting lineups for Pelicans-Nuggets: pic.twitter.com/m7WgjAziDY – 7:22 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:22 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
In four starts this year (70 mins), the starting group of Devonte Graham, Josh Hart, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas had an offensive rating of 105.6 and a defensive rating of 97.2.
Pels went 3-1 in those four games. – 7:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Almost game time! Be sure to download the #Pelicans app to keep up with all of the action.
📲: https://t.co/4bmEJzuiPI
@Verizon| #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/Pt0VXso7yW – 7:15 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Josh Hart is available, Pelicans say. He’s missed the last three games with left knee soreness. – 7:10 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Kicks of the night!
Who’s shoes are these? 👟
#WBD | @spacerunnersnft – 6:54 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Happy to be Home 🏠
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Yn9X9huMY2 – 6:42 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Reminder to play Courtside Challenge on the Pelicans App 📱
Answer five timed trivia questions to win exclusive prizes, courtesy of @SeatGeek🎟
Play now on the Pelicans app: https://t.co/o9NQ2Qn2gW pic.twitter.com/mFNHtaJ5V3 – 6:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones Hyland’s day started at 4 a.m. in Orlando, per Malone … Then he had a 3-hour delay connecting in Atlanta. Nonetheless, he’s here and smiling. – 6:34 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone said that Will Barton did not participate in shootaround and that he will talk to trainers to see if Barton can/should give it a go.
He lamented that the hits just keep coming, but it’s an opportunity for someone to step up. Opted not to share who would start, – 6:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone says Will Barton didn’t go through shootaround. No update on if he’ll be available. – 6:33 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Malone says Bones Hyland’s arrival in new Orleans was an “epic journey that began at 4am” – 6:30 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Keeping it cozy
#ULTRADrip x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/YR4BbWNULg – 6:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green Pregame
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:15 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Bones Hyland out here smiling through his warmup in NOLA. pic.twitter.com/HEyXa5LHNQ – 5:55 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Over/Under 16 points for AG tonight?
Sign up and bet $1 on any NBA game with @PointsBetUSA and get $100 in Free Bets!
➡️ bit.ly/3kjwftV
#MileHighBasketball – 4:06 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 CJ McCollum the missing piece?
🏀 Why the Pels need to stay away from Caris LeVert
🏀 Really go for it with Myles Turner?
🎧 linktr.ee/NolaJake
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube – 4:00 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
If Bones comes back and starts, he’s going for a career high tonight. Those are the rules. – 3:13 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
On “The Lowe Post,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said that he “has heard” Zion Williamson now weighs roughly 330 lbs. Previously, Williamson was listed at 284 lbs. basketballnews.com/stories/espns-… – 2:57 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
“Home Alone isn’t a Christmas movie” – @Josh Hart
Josh and his teammates respond to the controversial tweet 😂 🎄
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/Zs7ClRDPDl – 2:55 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Tonight’s a big night for @Jeff Green 👀 pic.twitter.com/lcJzg7XQt6 – 2:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets add Will Barton to the injury report with a non-COVID illness. He’s questionable tonight vs. New Orleans.
Team cannot catch a break right now. – 2:24 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
What I will look like and what I will say when we finally get back to Denver. pic.twitter.com/CplFJYOoMt – 2:17 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
It was @ColeyHarvey’s first time hosting Outside the Lines and it was my @OTLonESPN debut.
Big day.
Here’s the latest on where things stand on Zion Williamson’s injury: pic.twitter.com/f4GMYtUKVV – 2:16 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Keldon Johnson (sprained right ankle) & Devin Vassell (right quad contusion) are doubtful for Thursday vs. Denver, per Spurs injury report.
An MRI revealed no structural damage to Keldon’s ankle after he injured it last night. It will be the 4th straight game without Devin. – 2:02 PM
