Luka Doncic: I may have relaxed too much after the Olympics

“I had a long summer,” said Doncic, who joined the Slovenian national team’s training camp days after Dallas was eliminated from the playoffs, leading the program to a fourth-place finish in its first Olympics. “I had the Olympics, took three weeks off, and I relaxed a little bit. Maybe too much. I’ve just got to get back on track.”
Source: Tim MacMahon @ ESPN
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Michael Dugat @mdug
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Brad Townsend @townbrad
The Ringer @ringernba
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Michael Dugat @mdug
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Michael Dugat @mdug
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Sources told ESPN that Doncic reported to training camp weighing more than 260 pounds for the second consecutive year. His listed weight is 230 pounds. -via ESPN / December 8, 2021
“People are going to talk about it, yes or no,” said Doncic, who had 28 points, six rebounds and nine assists in the loss. “I know I’ve got to do better.” -via ESPN / December 8, 2021