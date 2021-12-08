Matt Thomas to miss several games

Shams Charania: The Bulls now have four players in COVID-19 health and safety protocols — guard Matt Thomas is expected to miss several games, sources said. Thomas joins DeMar DeRozan, Coby White and Javonte Green in protocols.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
News story on Matt Thomas becoming fourth Bull to enter health and safety protocols in last week:
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 12:09 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bulls list Matt Thomas as OUT tonight in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
That’s four players sidelined now (DeRozan, White, Green and Thomas) to covid protocols – 11:30 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Matt Thomas becomes the latest Chicago Bulls player to enter COVID-19 protocol according to the team’s injury report. He played 19 minutes against Denver on Monday night and will be out against Cleveland tonight. – 11:06 AM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Matt Thomas has entered health and safety protocols, according to Bulls’ latest injury report update. He’s out vs. Cavs – 11:04 AM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Zach LaVine scored 12 pts in the final 4 mins of 3rdQ, has 26 for game. A late Matt Thomas 3 has #Bulls ahead 77-71 heading into 4thQ.
Vucevic has 16 & 8, Lonzo 14 & 7
Jokic already a triple-double with 10-10-11 – 9:47 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
This Ayo / Ball / Troy Brown Jr. / Matt Thomas / Tony Bradley lineup ain’t it. – 8:36 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
I knew the rotation would be different. I didn’t know Matt Thomas would play in the 1st quarter. – 8:25 PM
Shams Charania: Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan will miss at least 10 days in health and safety protocols, or unless he has two negative tests in 24-hour period moving forward, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 7, 2021
Rob Schaefer: Javonte Green is in protocols with a positive COVID-19 test, per Billy Donovan -via Twitter @rob_schaef / December 4, 2021
Tim Bontemps: When asked if he could see the league having to tighten up protocols, Donovan says “I think that’s already happening.” Said he anticipates them continuing to tighten given the way things are trending. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / December 4, 2021