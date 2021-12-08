Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (16-9) play against the Miami Heat (11-11) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday December 8, 2021
Milwaukee Bucks 74, Miami Heat 74 (Q3 02:08)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
KZ Okpala has done a lot of good things tonight. Erik Spoelstra sticking with him in this one. – 9:17 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Is this the first Jrue Holiday offensive takeover of the season? Feels like it. Just a really fun player to watch when he decides he’s just going to bully the opposition into spots he wants to operate in. – 9:17 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Heat are playing physical with Jrue Holiday, which is probably not advisable as Holiday has always preferred that (at least since he’s been in Milwaukee).
Bully ball from Holiday and he is up to 20 points on the night. Bucks up, 72-69, with 3:36 left in the third quarter. – 9:17 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Back door left open and we’re all tied up pic.twitter.com/NIz6haLJJe – 9:16 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Heat finally worked that late first half 11-point deficit all the way down and took a brief 69-68 lead as they’ve gotten some offense from guys other than Caleb Martin. Milwaukee, meanwhile, is leaning hard on Jrue Holiday (20 points). #Bucks up 72-69. – 9:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
This has been one of KZ Okpala’s best performances, especially considering the level of competition. – 9:13 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue with the no-look pass as Giannis finishes the bucket!! pic.twitter.com/1gQ4aC83pT – 9:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Holiday have 29 points thus far. Caleb Martin has 24.
#Bucks lead 61-59 with 7:02 to go in the third quarter. – 9:08 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Caleb Martin has 24 of the Heat’s 54 points. Which is incredible for a 2-way contract. Also means the higher paid guys need to do more.
@5ReasonsSports – 9:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Martin thriving on day All-Star balloting is announced. Coincidence? – 9:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin is a full time rotational player on this team
Once the contract changes – 9:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
And Caleb Martin (22 points) is whistled for his third foul with 9:28 to go in the third quarter. He’s really all the offense they’ve had thus far. – 9:04 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Make that a new career-high with 6 threes 🤫 pic.twitter.com/HLUrpOYt0w – 9:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Caleb Martin had 20 of the #Heat 47 points, and has made 6 of his 8 three-pointers. – 9:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin with a career-high six made threes. The second half just started. – 8:59 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Caleb has been on since the whistle blew 💪
At the break: 17 points, 5 threes (ties career-high), 2 blocks pic.twitter.com/jFgAyNwxbS – 8:58 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
While it’s not quite Lowry drawing a charge on Zion or Boogie, Chris Boucher stepping in front of fellow Montrealer Lu Dort at full speed takes some stones. – 8:57 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
I’d sniff this quarter for about five minutes, see where it’s at and then maybe sit the big boys for a more winnable game in Miami. Gotham feels unsafe tonight without the real Batman out there for the Bulls. – 8:53 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat and Bucks both not shooting very well from deep tonight (except for Caleb Martin, of course!). Heat’s defense looks better.
Swing stat of the first half: 15 Miami turnovers that have led to 19 Milwaukee points. – 8:49 PM
Heat and Bucks both not shooting very well from deep tonight (except for Caleb Martin, of course!). Heat’s defense looks better.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Extended the lead heading into the half. pic.twitter.com/HH7nvnuIws – 8:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat has committed 15 first-half turnovers in two straight games. The last time the Heat finished a first half with more than 15 turnovers was when it committed 16 turnovers in the first half of a Jan. 20, 2016 game. – 8:46 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Caleb Martin + KZ Okpala = 6 for 7 from 3-point range
Everyone else = 2 for 14 from 3-point range
Despite some good things, the Heat (w/o Jimmy and Bam) trail the Bucks 51-44 at halftime. – 8:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Bucks 51, Heat 44. Caleb Martin with 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting on threes. Bucks shooting 36.2 percent from the field, but have taken 10 more shots and 11 more free throws than the Heat with the help of 15 Miami turnovers. – 8:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Defense better, but offense still lacking. Heat trail Bucks 51-44 at half. Martin with 17 points. – 8:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin has tied his career high with five made threes. He did it in the first half … – 8:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Thing probably didn’t expect to be tweeting: Where would the Heat be without Caleb Martin? He’s 5 of 6 on 3s, rest of Heat 2 of 14. – 8:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first field goal –> blocked shot –> assist on a Pat Connaughton three –> free throws and, hello, #Bucks now up double digits with 89 seconds left in the first half. – 8:41 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Yes, Caleb Martin is shooting 31% from 3 on the season, but he came into tonight making 43.8% from deep (7 fo 16) in his last six games. He’s 4 for 5 in 13 minutes tonight. – 8:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin doing it all tonight with 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting on threes, three rebounds and two blocks. He entered shooting 31.1 percent from deep this season. – 8:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton’s first basket came at the 5:12 mark of the first half. #Heat lead 38-37. – 8:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Two nights after committing a season-high 23 turnovers, the Heat already has 11 turnovers with six minutes left in the first half. – 8:32 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin and Bobby Portis were really getting into it a minute ago on the ground
Shortly after, Martin responds with a monster block
He was not happy with the words from Portis – 8:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat up to 11 turnovers. Simply do not have that margin for error with Butler and Adebayo out. – 8:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat come out of timeout with Dedmon on sideline
They see Cousins in the game, and immediately signal for him to enter – 8:29 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
KZ just sent this shot to *insert far away place here* pic.twitter.com/7QNvczweA3 – 8:27 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat playing with a lot more energy than they’ve shown over the last week, getting back to the things that make them good: Crisp passing, pressuring the rim, strong defense. – 8:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat continues to keep the Bucks away from the rim. Milwaukee with just three shots at the rim and 3 of 16 on threes.
Heat ahead 32-30. – 8:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Heat get a couple of uncontested chances at the rim and the #Bucks call timeout. Miami has 16 points in the paint thus far. – 8:25 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat offense finding the weak spot of Milwaukee’s defense
Quick pick and roll, they double out, pocket pass, and a 4 on 3 from there
Dunker spot has been the avenue for the insertion pass for back to back buckets – 8:25 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
On back-to-back possessions, Okpala stonewalls Giannis then blocks Grayson Allen. Follows that up by fouling Giannis, then PJ Tucker pulls him aside to give him some notes. Growth. – 8:21 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Really good defensive possession by KZ Okpala to force Giannis to give it up. Then Herro with the block. Two guys you don’t nec. expect to make huge defensive impacts. – 8:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks scored eight of their points off #Heat turnovers – helped mitigate a 52% shooting start from Miami and just 34% from Milwaukee. – 8:14 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Never underestimate a players ability to dispute a foul call where they nearly rip someone’s arm out of their socket. The heat of the moment removes all ability to remember we will all see a replay of the clear foul in about two seconds. – 8:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo gets his first two points of the game with seven-tenths of a second left and the #Bucks lead the #Heat 26-24 after one. They trailed by seven for awhile early on. – 8:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Bucks 26, Heat 24. Turnovers continue to hurt the Heat. Bucks with 11 points off eight Heat turnovers. – 8:13 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro’s usage has felt extremely low to start this one
But the pull-up 3 and some quick reads have given them enough
And only down 2 at the end of the first
That’s the formula – 8:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
A better start for Heat than recent games, but down 26-24 going into second. But that’s also with Giannis with two points to this stage. – 8:12 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Jeff Van Gundy on the Heat’s Okpala: “Is KZ short for something is that just his name.”
Mike Breen: “You didn’t do research on that, either?”
If anyone ever asks you, Okpala’s given name is Chikezie Jake Okpala but he prefers to go by KZ – 8:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
KZ Okpala and P.J. Tucker now playing as the Heat’s two bigs. – 8:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With 1:44 left in the opening period, every available Heat player other than Udonis Haslem has seen action. – 8:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry not happy at the moment with Omer Yurtseven’s (lack of) hands. – 8:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Been watching Omer Yurtseven closely defensively
That one possession where he dropped deep, recovered on the kick-out and made it to the corner, leading to a Herro steal
He just needs consistency on that end from possession to possession – 8:02 PM
Been watching Omer Yurtseven closely defensively
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Heat have turned it over a few times in the last several minutes, and the #Bucks have closed to 19-17. – 8:00 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Caleb looking preeeetty comfortable on the floor pic.twitter.com/IOVOUWyL6X – 7:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton in for Giannis Antetokounmpo out of the timeout. – 7:55 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
A bit of surprise came from the crowd as Duncan hits the 3
PJ Tucker with some mid post touches is interesting to start
They’ve missed that without Bam and Jimmy – 7:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat defense keeping the Bucks out of the paint, so far. 7 of Milwaukee’s first 9 shots have been threes.
Heat ahead 14-7. – 7:52 PM
Heat defense keeping the Bucks out of the paint, so far. 7 of Milwaukee’s first 9 shots have been threes.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
A 14-7 start for the #Heat after going up 7-0 early. #Bucks are 2-for-9 from the field. – 7:52 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
P.J. Tucker has already matched his shooting line (1-for-3) that he had all of last game between these two teams in Milwaukee. – 7:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat getting pretty good looks to start the game, but 0 of 4 from three. – 7:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tonight’s game is the 173rd consecutive regular-season appearance for Duncan Robinson, the second-longest streak in the franchise’s 34 seasons. The record is 174 by Glen Rice, from 1992 to ’94. – 7:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From earlier: Omer Yurtseven explains why he hasn’t had a day off in weeks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:30 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Billy Donovan was asked about Stanley Johnson being the hardship exemption player and couldn’t say much. According to Beth PR, the hardship player wasn’t in the building tonight. To be continued in Miami …. – 7:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Interesting twist for the Heat with Caleb Martin starting in place of sidelined Jimmy Butler. That allows Tyler Herro to offer instant offense off the bench. The question is whether there is enough early pop with starting lineup of Martin, Dedmon, Tucker, Robinson, Lowry. – 7:08 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I mentioned the idea on @5OTF_ the other night with @Ethan J. Skolnick that Caleb Martin starting would make sense for a Khris Middleton defender
Didn’t think they’d actually do it though – 7:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin starting in Jimmy Butler’s place tonight instead of Tyler Herro, who remains in his sixth man role. – 7:03 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Markieff Morris getting some shots up pregame
@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/DUIujHLaWu – 7:01 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Here’s Alex Caruso getting some shots up before Bulls-Cavs. Billy Donovan said Caruso is “doing well” and team plans to ramp up his sprinting/cutting over next two days. Had been a Monday re-eval date, but Donovan added he’d know about Caruso’s avail vs. MIA “closer to game” pic.twitter.com/f9OJn5xgQY – 6:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Markieff Morris again working pre-game on the main court and FTX Arena. pic.twitter.com/rZ06myeYAS – 6:55 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
It took him a little longer to ascend, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is 675 games into his NBA career (regular season and playoffs) and has been brushing shoulders with, yes, Michael Jordan and LeBron James for a while now in our Rolling Player Ratings. pic.twitter.com/2Ka7rF8kMr – 6:49 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris extended his season-long 20-point scoring streak to four games on Monday.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/hkMWe63XJK – 6:35 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
ICYMI: The Bucks beat the Heat 124-102 last Saturday night.
🔄 @BetwayUSA Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/GREC9nQbJb – 6:23 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
2 of our guys took home some well deserved hardware last night at the @SInow Awards 👀 see which honors @Udonis Haslem and @Tyler Herro were presented with – https://t.co/loqkdlyXb5
📸 SI Awards/Medium Rare pic.twitter.com/R9XEDxSjdJ – 6:10 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW from @smillerdegnan, @kaufsports and me: Miami just got its new, high-profile AD from Clemson to join Mario Cristobal. What the Canes are getting: miamiherald.com/sports/college… – 6:09 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Spoelstra’s takeaway after a day of film: “Getting to what we have done really well and do that more consistently. That’s what we focused on the last 24 hours. So it looks a little bit different without Bam and Jimmy and [Markieff] but we can get to our strengths more often.” pic.twitter.com/muPoTURl09 – 5:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin will warm up with the hope of playing tonight vs. Bucks. – 5:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says Caleb Martin (knee) will warm up with the intention to play. – 5:48 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan, via Zoom from Cleveland, said the Bulls have been granted a hardship case for a roster spot from the league. Reported earlier via source: Stanley Johnson will meet team in Miami. – 5:34 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Caruso (hamstring) is feeling good, will ramp up activity. Possible but still questionable for Miami. #Bulls – 5:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Just realized Dec. 3 was my 1-year anniversary on the Milwaukee #Bucks beat for the @journalsentinel.
I wanted to thank #Bucks & #NBA fans for following, subscribing (https://t.co/boFcwwT8VP) & reading along (& all my #NFL followers for hanging with me for the entertainment). pic.twitter.com/9VmV3khOle – 5:28 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
It’s all in the preparation. 21.4ppg starts right here. #6MOTYLER
@Miami Heat // @therabody pic.twitter.com/LlepbOMoHq – 5:13 PM
It’s all in the preparation. 21.4ppg starts right here. #6MOTYLER
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier: Glen Rice glad to pass spot in Heat record book to Duncan Robinson (he didn’t even know he had it). sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier: ASK IRA: Does the Heat shorthanded rotation need to be reshuffled? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
How is Heat rookie Omer Yurtseven preparing for his opportunity? ‘A lot of extra work’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Yurtseven on what that extra work has included and where he feels like he has grown the most in the past few months – 4:58 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Cream City vs. Vice City: Round 3🥊
🎰: @paysbig pic.twitter.com/WvXhavTq5O – 4:49 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MiamiMashup returns tonight for our 3rd matchup of the season with the Bucks 👀
See which Mashup item is only $15 right now at @MiamiHEATstore and where you can watch the nationally televised game gohe.at/3GqYKyB – 3:02 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
“People haven’t seen me for 4 years. I barely played in Utah. Then I was in Memphis and they only get, like, one national TV game a year.”
Wrote about Grayson Allen—yes, THAT Grayson Allen—being an important part of the defending-champion Bucks
foxsports.com/stories/nba/gr… – 3:00 PM
“People haven’t seen me for 4 years. I barely played in Utah. Then I was in Memphis and they only get, like, one national TV game a year.”
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s dwindling roster could become a problem for the ages. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Erik Spoelstra confident Tucker, Lowry are up to the minutes. Also: Herro, Haslem cited; All-Star voting announced. – 2:46 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Vitals for Bucks at Heat tonight #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:28 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
How does Grayson Allen prepare for playing alongside Giannis? Bucks assistant coach Charles sometimes holds up a broom so that Allen can get a feel for how to read the floor over a player that size.
More on Allen and the Bucks in here: foxsports.com/stories/nba/gr… – 2:00 PM
How does Grayson Allen prepare for playing alongside Giannis? Bucks assistant coach Charles sometimes holds up a broom so that Allen can get a feel for how to read the floor over a player that size.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: How is Heat rookie Omer Yurtseven preparing for his opportunity? ‘A lot of extra work’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Yurtseven on what that extra work has included and where he feels like he has grown the most in the past few months – 1:56 PM
