Multiple people in Cavaliers organization fans of Caris LeVert

Chris Fedor: Caris LeVert could be available. He’s exactly what Cavaliers need as a Sexton replacement/shot-maker/scorer. They have expendable pieces. They are looking to potentially upgrade that 2 guard spot. Multiple people in organization are fans. It makes sense to consider them a strong suitor.
Source: Twitter @ChrisFedor
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
With the Pacers listening to trade offers, Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert probably aren’t realistic targets. But Torrey Craig and Justin Holiday? The Suns would do well to explore: bit.ly/3lI1Q9h – 2:03 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Podcast: A look at trade scenarios for Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, Pacers trio Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis, and Caris LeVert. Plus, two new candidates to keep an eye on for Portland’s general manager job with colleague @Yossi Gozlan on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/podcast-… – 2:01 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Indiana Pacers are reportedly open for business and exploring various trades as they “move toward a substantial rebuild.”
Which teams make the most sense as a landing spot for Caris LeVert? Here are five possible destinations (and trade ideas): basketballnews.com/stories/examin… – 12:47 PM
The Indiana Pacers are reportedly open for business and exploring various trades as they “move toward a substantial rebuild.”
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Earlier, @Shams Charania and @bkravitz reported the Pacers are willing to listen to trade offers on core pieces like Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, and Caris LeVert.
Earlier, @Shams Charania and @bkravitz reported the Pacers are willing to listen to trade offers on core pieces like Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, and Caris LeVert.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Assuming the Cavs don’t want to trade for Sabonis or Turner and run a lineup of Garland + 4 bigs (which I would love, because it would be funny as hell), I think Caris LeVert could be a good get for them. And they have the contracts to make it happen too. – 2:17 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My Indiana trade guesses:
Myles Turner to New Orleans. Pelicans overpay because Griff is desperate.
Caris LeVert to Cleveland as a long-term Sexton replacement.
Domas stays put. I just can’t imagine the Pacers going all-out tank. – 1:18 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The Indiana Pacers are moving toward rebuild, receptive to trade talks centered on Caris LeVert and either Domantas Sabonis or Myles Turner.
Story with @bkravitz at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3003299/2021/1… – 12:51 PM
In need of a new direction amid a 10-16 start to the season, the Indiana Pacers are moving toward a substantial rebuild and are expected to open up trade conversations around some of their veteran stalwarts, sources tell The Athletic. -via The Athletic / December 7, 2021
Multiple sources said that the Pacers are receptive in trade dialogue with rival teams centered on potentially moving guard Caris LeVert and either two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis or center Myles Turner. All three players have frequently garnered significant interest from rival teams. Pacers officials have received frequent calls on both of their big men over the past several seasons, but new head coach Rick Carlisle wanted an opportunity to spend time with Sabonis and Turner and grow with the roster. -via The Athletic / December 7, 2021
Indiana has been a legitimate suitor for Simmons, league sources say, and really should have been cited more frequently by yours truly along with the other teams (Minnesota, Toronto, San Antonio and Cleveland) that have consistently registered interest in the unhappy Sixer. Indications persist, though, that Philadelphia has been unmoved by the Pacers’ ability to offer Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert as the headliners of a trade package. No matter how unrealistic it sounds, Portland’s Damian Lillard remains the type of starry target Morey seeks. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 8, 2021