New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (12-12) play against the Indiana Pacers (16-16) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 8, 2021
New York Knicks 26, Indiana Pacers 31 (Q1 01:38)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Chris Duarte has 14 points in 9:40 – 5-5 from the floor, 2-2 from 3. – 7:32 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
hit ’em with the fadeaway!
@Chris Duarte | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/UnIHeipjm0 – 7:30 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Everything about this sequence is just 🔥
@Julius Randle x @RjBarrett6 pic.twitter.com/jCRVGpAjUB – 7:27 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Well, that early story about Julius Randle figuring out how to avoid turnovers and only having two the last two games… – 7:15 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Today I learned that Noel is French for Christmas. ..Which means Nerlens playing more than 60 games this season will be a Noel Miracle. – 7:15 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The mood and attendance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Knicks vs. Pacers is about what you’d expect for a team that has lost 8-of-10, has numerous injuries and is shopping its best players. – 7:08 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Taj Gibson steps into Knicks’ starting lineup for ailing Nerlens Noel newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:06 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
49% of opponent 3PT attempts are attempted wide open against the Spurs’ defense.
53% of the Knicks’ 3PT attempts were attempted wide open.
Before last night, the Spurs had held 8 opponents in a row from getting over 49% of their 3PT attempts wide open. pic.twitter.com/0978Zic7g7 – 7:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Exploring potential Suns trades with the Pacers as Indiana looks to rebuild – https://t.co/VohizFmdjw via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/s5MlW0b4oD – 7:02 PM
Rebecca Haarlow @RebeccaHaarlow
Per Knicks, Nerlens Noel (sore lower back) is out. Taj Gibson will start in Indiana. @MSGNetworks – 6:37 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
rollin’ with the same 🖐️
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/2yURe5vndc – 6:36 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Nerlens Noel is out due to back issue and Taj Gibson will start vs Pacers tonight. – 6:33 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Nerlens Noel (sore lower back) is out. Taj Gibson will start at Indiana. – 6:32 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
It should be a heck of a game tonight between Wisconsin and Indiana, two 7-1 teams. Badgers favored by 4 1/2 points. I expect UW to cover. Game starts at 6 and can be seen on the Big Ten Network. – 6:32 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
welcome back to Indiana, @Metta World Peace & Antonio Davis 🏠 pic.twitter.com/gbefI4O6W2 – 6:12 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Domantas Sabonis is a two-time All-Star who’s averaging 17.8 points, 12 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals.
Now, the Pacers are reportedly open to trading him.
@NekiasNBA breaks down 5 possible landing spots for the 25-year-old big man:
basketballnews.com/stories/explor… – 6:12 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Noel is active and a game-time decision. Sims is active, too. Wayne Selden is inactive. – 6:08 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. New York:
T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist)
Justin Holiday – Out (health and safety protocols)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/Zk9YKz29rd – 6:05 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“I still believe that when a star player wants to get out of his situation and demands a trade … the Knicks will be at or near the top of the list.”
@Brian Windhorst joins The Putback to talk NYK, realistic expectations for 2021-22 & more. Full show: https://t.co/sm8An8n6BT pic.twitter.com/nde7TChpax – 5:56 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Montrezl Harrell isn’t a fan of Sabonis/LeVert trade packages with his name in it 👀
(Taha Kan IG) pic.twitter.com/eh5eISp5Nz – 5:53 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau lauds Julius Randle for making right plays newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 5:47 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“I’m grateful to be here.”
@kelan30_ and Antonio Davis join @PatBoylanPacers & @PacersJJ for a MUST-LISTEN episode of The Sideline Guys powered by @GainbridgeLife.
LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE 🎙️
https://t.co/XKmOsTMGTU pic.twitter.com/9oC1FPizTd – 4:34 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
From last night: RJ Barrett goes off and Julius Randle provides the type of game the Knicks need from him:
“He played a great game and scored 15 points. He played a phenomenal game, to be honest with you.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:31 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I’m not putting Bouknight in any Myles Turner trade unless there’s something else coming back. He’s so talented, love what I’ve seen from him but just needs to adapt and learn the NBA style of play – 4:29 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 CJ McCollum the missing piece?
🏀 Why the Pels need to stay away from Caris LeVert
🏀 Really go for it with Myles Turner?
🎧 linktr.ee/NolaJake
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube – 4:00 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
New Locked On NBA w/ @Kamenetzky Brothers!
🏀 Lakers Big 3 gets the win over the Celtics
🏀 Kevin Durant rallies the Nets against the Mavs
🏀 Myles Turner the most impactful player traded this year?
🎧 https://t.co/L8SmPbBG5H
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/bL8FVJkxqC pic.twitter.com/JjL9TTT3O4 – 3:15 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the perfect drink for tonight’s matchup 🍎 pic.twitter.com/z7E3b0dEQj – 3:06 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
With @SethPartnow and @Danny Leroux:
We dive deep into a potential Pacers decision to break up their current core. see tried to come up with scenarios that make sense for Turner, Sabonis and others that also might actually make sense for Indiana: theathletic.com/3004984/?sourc… – 2:48 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Don’t miss your chance to get $100 in free bets when you join @PointsBetIN today!
Sign up ➡️ https://t.co/oHTaoH7b9J pic.twitter.com/1dbwJOdU0P – 2:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
With the Pacers listening to trade offers, Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert probably aren’t realistic targets. But Torrey Craig and Justin Holiday? The Suns would do well to explore: bit.ly/3lI1Q9h – 2:03 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Podcast: A look at trade scenarios for Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, Pacers trio Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis, and Caris LeVert. Plus, two new candidates to keep an eye on for Portland’s general manager job with colleague @Yossi Gozlan on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/podcast-… – 2:01 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Worth noting following a report from The Athletic stating Indiana is pivoting to a rebuild: Knicks and Pacers touched base prior to 2021-22 season and Myles Turner was discussed: on.sny.tv/bWIrpxn – 1:57 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Pacers are reportedly inching towards a rebuild. A look at who on their roster would fit the Wizards and why those types of questions are more interesting now than before. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 1:22 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Inspired by yesterday’s reporting, @SethPartnow, @Sam Vecenie and I went in-depth on the Pacers: sell-off vs. keeping it together, trade concepts and much more @The Athletic: theathletic.com/3004984/2021/1… – 1:13 PM
