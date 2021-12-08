Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (7-16) play against the Toronto Raptors (13-13) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday December 8, 2021
Oklahoma City Thunder 91, Toronto Raptors 78 (Q4 08:24)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann shows something new every game.
Back to back steals for the #18 overall pick. – 9:21 PM
Tre Mann shows something new every game.
Back to back steals for the #18 overall pick. – 9:21 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA has three straight games with 10+ free throw attempts. That’s a notable development. – 9:20 PM
SGA has three straight games with 10+ free throw attempts. That’s a notable development. – 9:20 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Scottie Barnes waving off Banton from the corner so he could dribble himself into a double-team everyone in the arena saw coming might not the wisest decision of the night – 9:19 PM
Scottie Barnes waving off Banton from the corner so he could dribble himself into a double-team everyone in the arena saw coming might not the wisest decision of the night – 9:19 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
drive in the paint like it’s yours
@luthebeast | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/3wFhR2gBa4 – 9:15 PM
drive in the paint like it’s yours
@luthebeast | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/3wFhR2gBa4 – 9:15 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
Wow! The struggle was real for Toronto in the 3rd. That 25-3 run was ugly. – 9:14 PM
Wow! The struggle was real for Toronto in the 3rd. That 25-3 run was ugly. – 9:14 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
8 min to go in q3…Raps were up 11.
OKC closes the frame on a 25-3 run
👀 !!
Thunder lead by 11 going to q4.
Not ideal!! – 9:13 PM
8 min to go in q3…Raps were up 11.
OKC closes the frame on a 25-3 run
👀 !!
Thunder lead by 11 going to q4.
Not ideal!! – 9:13 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors just lost the third quarter 33-12 to a team with a -9.2 net rating. That, uhhh, cannot happen. Thunder up 87-76 headed into fourth. – 9:13 PM
The Raptors just lost the third quarter 33-12 to a team with a -9.2 net rating. That, uhhh, cannot happen. Thunder up 87-76 headed into fourth. – 9:13 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
OKC outscored Toronto 33-12 in the third quarter. SGA had 16 of those. – 9:13 PM
OKC outscored Toronto 33-12 in the third quarter. SGA had 16 of those. – 9:13 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Not sure he’s the type, but if Shai wanted to shout “this is my house” right about now I wouldn’t blame him. SGA masterpiece at SBA. – 9:12 PM
Not sure he’s the type, but if Shai wanted to shout “this is my house” right about now I wouldn’t blame him. SGA masterpiece at SBA. – 9:12 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Lu Dort had a big first half and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had a huge third. Toronto’s offence has vanished. Resulting in an 87-76 Thunder lead. Believe it’s a 25-3 OKC run heading into the fourth. – 9:12 PM
Lu Dort had a big first half and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had a huge third. Toronto’s offence has vanished. Resulting in an 87-76 Thunder lead. Believe it’s a 25-3 OKC run heading into the fourth. – 9:12 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
raptors scored a point a minute in the third quarter… against the thunder… at home – 9:12 PM
raptors scored a point a minute in the third quarter… against the thunder… at home – 9:12 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
That’s as bad a quarter as the Raptors might be capable of, they’re down 87-76 after 3
Lucky to be that close – 9:12 PM
That’s as bad a quarter as the Raptors might be capable of, they’re down 87-76 after 3
Lucky to be that close – 9:12 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The trickle down effect of BIrch and Achiuwa out is the need to rel on Isaac Bonga who just doesn’t seem ready for big time game-in-doubt minutes yet – 9:07 PM
The trickle down effect of BIrch and Achiuwa out is the need to rel on Isaac Bonga who just doesn’t seem ready for big time game-in-doubt minutes yet – 9:07 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
trailing by 10 at the half the thunder now lead by 2. after combining for 35 in the first half gary and pascal have 2pts eight minutes into the third q – 9:05 PM
trailing by 10 at the half the thunder now lead by 2. after combining for 35 in the first half gary and pascal have 2pts eight minutes into the third q – 9:05 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
LU MOVES
@luthebeast ➡️ @Josh Giddey pic.twitter.com/pGN0m3mTpc – 9:03 PM
LU MOVES
@luthebeast ➡️ @Josh Giddey pic.twitter.com/pGN0m3mTpc – 9:03 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA got hit with a weak technical foul and it made me realize that this Thunder team NEVER gets techs.
Makes you nostalgic for the days of counting Russ’s techs in hopes he wouldn’t have to miss a game. – 9:03 PM
SGA got hit with a weak technical foul and it made me realize that this Thunder team NEVER gets techs.
Makes you nostalgic for the days of counting Russ’s techs in hopes he wouldn’t have to miss a game. – 9:03 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA drained a three to tie the game 73-73 and was then t’d up. Couldn’t tell what happened. Anyone see it? – 9:02 PM
SGA drained a three to tie the game 73-73 and was then t’d up. Couldn’t tell what happened. Anyone see it? – 9:02 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA with a Giddeyish pinpoint half-court bounce pass for a Bazley dunk.
OKC on an 8-0 run to get it within 3. – 8:59 PM
SGA with a Giddeyish pinpoint half-court bounce pass for a Bazley dunk.
OKC on an 8-0 run to get it within 3. – 8:59 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Chris Boucher is now 10 for 56 this season on three point attempts
That’s 17.8 per cent and he’s got to start turning them down and moving the ball – 8:58 PM
Chris Boucher is now 10 for 56 this season on three point attempts
That’s 17.8 per cent and he’s got to start turning them down and moving the ball – 8:58 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
While it’s not quite Lowry drawing a charge on Zion or Boogie, Chris Boucher stepping in front of fellow Montrealer Lu Dort at full speed takes some stones. – 8:57 PM
While it’s not quite Lowry drawing a charge on Zion or Boogie, Chris Boucher stepping in front of fellow Montrealer Lu Dort at full speed takes some stones. – 8:57 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Boyyy @Chris Boucher you actin up right now! pic.twitter.com/SSqIdyFP22 – 8:57 PM
Boyyy @Chris Boucher you actin up right now! pic.twitter.com/SSqIdyFP22 – 8:57 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet just destroyed Josh Giddey on a defensive possession (and then was called for a foul diving for the loose ball.) – 8:56 PM
Fred VanVleet just destroyed Josh Giddey on a defensive possession (and then was called for a foul diving for the loose ball.) – 8:56 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA and Dort were given a shoutout in the last timeout. pic.twitter.com/pUGHUiHy5u – 8:55 PM
SGA and Dort were given a shoutout in the last timeout. pic.twitter.com/pUGHUiHy5u – 8:55 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
previously on: Ready To Fly ✈️ pic.twitter.com/kB5ncFB3KU – 8:54 PM
previously on: Ready To Fly ✈️ pic.twitter.com/kB5ncFB3KU – 8:54 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The boxscore says that Gary Trent has missed 3 shots and that feels like it’s gotta be a misprint. Dude is on one right now. He and Pascal Siakam combined for 35 first-half points on 15-20 FG. Raptors lead by 10 at the break. – 8:34 PM
The boxscore says that Gary Trent has missed 3 shots and that feels like it’s gotta be a misprint. Dude is on one right now. He and Pascal Siakam combined for 35 first-half points on 15-20 FG. Raptors lead by 10 at the break. – 8:34 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors lead Thunder 64-54. Halftime highlight? Either Barnes pinning Giddey with a ridiculous block, or this: Return of MegaRaptor! pic.twitter.com/2Le7QsRPd9 – 8:33 PM
Raptors lead Thunder 64-54. Halftime highlight? Either Barnes pinning Giddey with a ridiculous block, or this: Return of MegaRaptor! pic.twitter.com/2Le7QsRPd9 – 8:33 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
“I told you though I told you” 👀 @Gary Trent Jr. pic.twitter.com/f2R9xuCPAw – 8:33 PM
“I told you though I told you” 👀 @Gary Trent Jr. pic.twitter.com/f2R9xuCPAw – 8:33 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
That’s purdy @luthebeast
shoutout @exhoopsmc pic.twitter.com/rNtHqqgdPz – 8:33 PM
That’s purdy @luthebeast
shoutout @exhoopsmc pic.twitter.com/rNtHqqgdPz – 8:33 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
That boy hotter than the oven on 450 degrees! 👀 @Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/ns8J9s0Dcu – 8:33 PM
That boy hotter than the oven on 450 degrees! 👀 @Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/ns8J9s0Dcu – 8:33 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Halftime: Raptors 64, Thunder 54
– Dort: 14 pts
– SGA: 8 pts, 5 ast
– Trent Jr.: 19 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast
– Siakam: 16 pts, 4 reb – 8:32 PM
Halftime: Raptors 64, Thunder 54
– Dort: 14 pts
– SGA: 8 pts, 5 ast
– Trent Jr.: 19 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast
– Siakam: 16 pts, 4 reb – 8:32 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
raptors lead thunder 64-54 at the half but gary leads pascal 19-16 in the real battle tonight – 8:31 PM
raptors lead thunder 64-54 at the half but gary leads pascal 19-16 in the real battle tonight – 8:31 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors up 64-54 at the half. I bet you’re wondering who had the best plus-minus in the first half. Yes, it was YUTA. – 8:31 PM
Raptors up 64-54 at the half. I bet you’re wondering who had the best plus-minus in the first half. Yes, it was YUTA. – 8:31 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Still not a Raptors defensive gem but they’re basically scoring at will.
Trent’s got 19, SIakam 16 and Toronto up 64-54 at half – 8:30 PM
Still not a Raptors defensive gem but they’re basically scoring at will.
Trent’s got 19, SIakam 16 and Toronto up 64-54 at half – 8:30 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
team basketball right here ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/OK1TX2gzQ9 – 8:23 PM
team basketball right here ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/OK1TX2gzQ9 – 8:23 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
We call that Windex fam, cause cleanin the glass @ScottBarnes561 pic.twitter.com/1DVMkcrzkV – 8:21 PM
We call that Windex fam, cause cleanin the glass @ScottBarnes561 pic.twitter.com/1DVMkcrzkV – 8:21 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Gary Trent Jr. just muscled the ball away from Josh Giddey, who’s very upset with the no call. – 8:19 PM
Gary Trent Jr. just muscled the ball away from Josh Giddey, who’s very upset with the no call. – 8:19 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey has made the most boring of NBA plays, the in-bounds pass, must-see TV. – 8:15 PM
Josh Giddey has made the most boring of NBA plays, the in-bounds pass, must-see TV. – 8:15 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
too about it
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | @luthebeast pic.twitter.com/xUbGV76mIm – 8:07 PM
too about it
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | @luthebeast pic.twitter.com/xUbGV76mIm – 8:07 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
After 1Q, Raptors only on pace to beat OKC by 40, clearly they’re no Grizz – 8:04 PM
After 1Q, Raptors only on pace to beat OKC by 40, clearly they’re no Grizz – 8:04 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Raptors hang 36 on OKC in q1…leading by 10 as we get set for q2. Don’t take that foot off the gas now – 8:04 PM
Raptors hang 36 on OKC in q1…leading by 10 as we get set for q2. Don’t take that foot off the gas now – 8:04 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons are currently 18-19 at the free throw line. They took six total free throws two nights ago against OKC – 8:03 PM
Pistons are currently 18-19 at the free throw line. They took six total free throws two nights ago against OKC – 8:03 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons are 16-of-17 from the FT line tonight — in the first half.
The attempted just 6 in Monday’s matchup with the #Thunder. – 8:01 PM
#Pistons are 16-of-17 from the FT line tonight — in the first half.
The attempted just 6 in Monday’s matchup with the #Thunder. – 8:01 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Isaac Bonga corner 3 off a Yuta drive-and-kick
That’s not on page 1 of the playbook – 8:01 PM
Isaac Bonga corner 3 off a Yuta drive-and-kick
That’s not on page 1 of the playbook – 8:01 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors are shooting 63% through 10 minutes. In fact, if you exclude VanVleet (who’s got Lu Dort draped all over him), they’re 12-for-16. Siakam (4-for-4) is picking up where he left off vs Washington, and hot starts for Barnes (3-for-5) and Trent (3-for-4). – 7:59 PM
Raptors are shooting 63% through 10 minutes. In fact, if you exclude VanVleet (who’s got Lu Dort draped all over him), they’re 12-for-16. Siakam (4-for-4) is picking up where he left off vs Washington, and hot starts for Barnes (3-for-5) and Trent (3-for-4). – 7:59 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
SGA is shooting 30% on non-corner threes this season after 42% last season. – 7:58 PM
SGA is shooting 30% on non-corner threes this season after 42% last season. – 7:58 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 7 at second timeout, they’re not exactly flying around on defence but they’re also not defending the 80s Lakers – 7:58 PM
Raptors up 7 at second timeout, they’re not exactly flying around on defence but they’re also not defending the 80s Lakers – 7:58 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Yeah, I think Lu Dort is a *little* jacked about being in Toronto. – 7:57 PM
Yeah, I think Lu Dort is a *little* jacked about being in Toronto. – 7:57 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Pascal Siakam has a friendly rim tonight. Has started the game with four straight made shots, two of them with the rim being mighty helpful. – 7:54 PM
Pascal Siakam has a friendly rim tonight. Has started the game with four straight made shots, two of them with the rim being mighty helpful. – 7:54 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Former Raptor Paul Watson Jr. is the first man off the bench tonight. – 7:54 PM
Former Raptor Paul Watson Jr. is the first man off the bench tonight. – 7:54 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
I’d forgotten all about Paul Watson Jr being on the Thunder
Bonga and Watanabe first off the bench for Toronto – 7:53 PM
I’d forgotten all about Paul Watson Jr being on the Thunder
Bonga and Watanabe first off the bench for Toronto – 7:53 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Scottie Barnes already has six points, three rebounds and two assists. Bullied the Thunder down low on back-to-back possessions. – 7:53 PM
Scottie Barnes already has six points, three rebounds and two assists. Bullied the Thunder down low on back-to-back possessions. – 7:53 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Pascal and Scottie taking advantage of every post-up opportunity against Giddey or Bazley, that’s the way it’s gotta be – 7:52 PM
Pascal and Scottie taking advantage of every post-up opportunity against Giddey or Bazley, that’s the way it’s gotta be – 7:52 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Please stop jumping when @Chris Boucher take flight ✈️ pic.twitter.com/eItDdrgSJL – 7:51 PM
Please stop jumping when @Chris Boucher take flight ✈️ pic.twitter.com/eItDdrgSJL – 7:51 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
somethin’ in this Canadian water pic.twitter.com/0gAO2xVtNN – 7:49 PM
somethin’ in this Canadian water pic.twitter.com/0gAO2xVtNN – 7:49 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors let up a billion points to the Pistons when they were ranked last in offence. Well, the Thunder are ranked last in offence, and have 14 in the first fie minutes. – 7:48 PM
The Raptors let up a billion points to the Pistons when they were ranked last in offence. Well, the Thunder are ranked last in offence, and have 14 in the first fie minutes. – 7:48 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors have 13 points, 12 have been scored in the paint and the other was a FT – 7:46 PM
Raptors have 13 points, 12 have been scored in the paint and the other was a FT – 7:46 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Notable start for Scottie Barnes, who opens the game guarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and found Chris Boucher around the rim for 2 of the Raptors’ first 3 buckets. – 7:46 PM
Notable start for Scottie Barnes, who opens the game guarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and found Chris Boucher around the rim for 2 of the Raptors’ first 3 buckets. – 7:46 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder staff appropriately going with the sweater look here in Toronto. – 7:45 PM
Thunder staff appropriately going with the sweater look here in Toronto. – 7:45 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The way OKC has scored is every fans dream. Bazley is getting going at the rim, plus a Dort and Giddey 3. You love to see it. – 7:45 PM
The way OKC has scored is every fans dream. Bazley is getting going at the rim, plus a Dort and Giddey 3. You love to see it. – 7:45 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Fantastic back door cut by Bazley, great pass by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Pretty stuff. – 7:44 PM
Fantastic back door cut by Bazley, great pass by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Pretty stuff. – 7:44 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley has all six Thunder points. Two dunks and a nice drive. – 7:44 PM
Darius Bazley has all six Thunder points. Two dunks and a nice drive. – 7:44 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley turning defense into offense is how he will get going. – 7:43 PM
Darius Bazley turning defense into offense is how he will get going. – 7:43 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Two Decembers ago Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came home and dropped a then career-best 32 points on the Raptors, including the game-winner. Chris Paul was unreal in that one too. This is his first trip back. – 7:42 PM
Two Decembers ago Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came home and dropped a then career-best 32 points on the Raptors, including the game-winner. Chris Paul was unreal in that one too. This is his first trip back. – 7:42 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
OKC head coach Mark Daigneault was asked about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s development as a leader and said some really cool things: pic.twitter.com/VHC83TmLRF – 7:40 PM
OKC head coach Mark Daigneault was asked about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s development as a leader and said some really cool things: pic.twitter.com/VHC83TmLRF – 7:40 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got a nice ovation in his hometown pic.twitter.com/F4LkVEI0dH – 7:37 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got a nice ovation in his hometown pic.twitter.com/F4LkVEI0dH – 7:37 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Chris Boucher makes his 15th career start tonight vs. OKC Thunder and fellow Montrealer Lu Dort. Boucher averaged 15.1 points and 7.9 rebounds in 14 starts last season. – 7:32 PM
Chris Boucher makes his 15th career start tonight vs. OKC Thunder and fellow Montrealer Lu Dort. Boucher averaged 15.1 points and 7.9 rebounds in 14 starts last season. – 7:32 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
tipping off in Tdot ⚡️
Presented by @EnableMidstream pic.twitter.com/HJyhHGpukP – 7:30 PM
tipping off in Tdot ⚡️
Presented by @EnableMidstream pic.twitter.com/HJyhHGpukP – 7:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
There’s 5:50 left in the first quarter and the Pistons already have just two less free throws (4) than they did the entire game OKC (6). – 7:22 PM
There’s 5:50 left in the first quarter and the Pistons already have just two less free throws (4) than they did the entire game OKC (6). – 7:22 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
To welcome home Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort, MLSE has dropped the building’s temperature to -1 million. – 7:20 PM
To welcome home Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort, MLSE has dropped the building’s temperature to -1 million. – 7:20 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
If the score monitors are correct, Chris Boucher starting at C for Raptors – 7:05 PM
If the score monitors are correct, Chris Boucher starting at C for Raptors – 7:05 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
We love us some posters!
Keep the creativity coming y’all! pic.twitter.com/JIO5epPvH5 – 6:58 PM
We love us some posters!
Keep the creativity coming y’all! pic.twitter.com/JIO5epPvH5 – 6:58 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Apparently Yuta Watanabe is (or was) a big baseball player, according to thunder coach Mark Daigneault – 6:17 PM
Apparently Yuta Watanabe is (or was) a big baseball player, according to thunder coach Mark Daigneault – 6:17 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors have only had both their centers – Birch and Achiuwa – available in half of their 24 games (they’re 7-5 in those games). Those two guys have accounted for 78% of the team’s minutes at C this season. This is the first time they won’t have either of them in the lineup. – 6:14 PM
The Raptors have only had both their centers – Birch and Achiuwa – available in half of their 24 games (they’re 7-5 in those games). Those two guys have accounted for 78% of the team’s minutes at C this season. This is the first time they won’t have either of them in the lineup. – 6:14 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters at Raptors
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Bazley
– Robinson-Earl – 6:07 PM
Thunder starters at Raptors
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Bazley
– Robinson-Earl – 6:07 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey on being named Western Conference Rookie of the Month: “It was cool. The individual awards are good, but it’s always been about the team.” – 5:50 PM
Josh Giddey on being named Western Conference Rookie of the Month: “It was cool. The individual awards are good, but it’s always been about the team.” – 5:50 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Precious Achiuwa (shoulder) is out vs. Thunder. Aggravated previous injury. Birch and OG also out. – 5:50 PM
Precious Achiuwa (shoulder) is out vs. Thunder. Aggravated previous injury. Birch and OG also out. – 5:50 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Precious Achiuwa is not available because of shoulder tendinitis. The Raptors will have no centre tonight against the Thunder. – 5:49 PM
Precious Achiuwa is not available because of shoulder tendinitis. The Raptors will have no centre tonight against the Thunder. – 5:49 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Homecoming game for SGA and Dort (close enough). Should be a fun one. pic.twitter.com/tnc6dmebQD – 5:11 PM
Homecoming game for SGA and Dort (close enough). Should be a fun one. pic.twitter.com/tnc6dmebQD – 5:11 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Precious Achiuwa is questionable tonight because of his recurring shoulder tendinitis. Centres: Who needs ‘em? – 4:08 PM
Precious Achiuwa is questionable tonight because of his recurring shoulder tendinitis. Centres: Who needs ‘em? – 4:08 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Lu gets up and the Sonic Slam 🍔💰!
Wanna win @sonicdrivein cash?
Enter for tonight’s game: https://t.co/qxnZe5Bxk3 pic.twitter.com/RHjTrmiFRH – 4:00 PM
Lu gets up and the Sonic Slam 🍔💰!
Wanna win @sonicdrivein cash?
Enter for tonight’s game: https://t.co/qxnZe5Bxk3 pic.twitter.com/RHjTrmiFRH – 4:00 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Precious Achiuwa has been added to the Raptors’ injury report for tonight’s game vs OKC. He’s questionable with his lingering right shoulder tendinitis. Anunoby and Birch already ruled OUT. – 3:14 PM
Precious Achiuwa has been added to the Raptors’ injury report for tonight’s game vs OKC. He’s questionable with his lingering right shoulder tendinitis. Anunoby and Birch already ruled OUT. – 3:14 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors Beat is now available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Check out our previous episodes and stay tuned for new ones coming every Thursday. Please follow or subscribe, rate and review. @Nikki_Reyes @TSN1050Radio
🟢: open.spotify.com/show/0TGryagET…
🍎: podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the… – 3:12 PM
The Raptors Beat is now available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Check out our previous episodes and stay tuned for new ones coming every Thursday. Please follow or subscribe, rate and review. @Nikki_Reyes @TSN1050Radio
🟢: open.spotify.com/show/0TGryagET…
🍎: podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the… – 3:12 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
As well as having Birch and Anunoby out, the Raptors have just now labelled Achiuwa questionable for tonight with some shoulder issues – 3:11 PM
As well as having Birch and Anunoby out, the Raptors have just now labelled Achiuwa questionable for tonight with some shoulder issues – 3:11 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Precious Achiuwa is questionable to play tonight with right shoulder tendinitis. – 3:11 PM
Precious Achiuwa is questionable to play tonight with right shoulder tendinitis. – 3:11 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Montreal’s Finest vs Toronto’s Own pic.twitter.com/SxHrxz50VC – 2:33 PM
Montreal’s Finest vs Toronto’s Own pic.twitter.com/SxHrxz50VC – 2:33 PM