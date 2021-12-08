Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (5-20) play against the Sacramento Kings (14-14) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 8, 2021
Orlando Magic 61, Sacramento Kings 66 (Q2 01:02)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
16 PTS in 13 MIN for @Cole Anthony
📺: https://t.co/eKIc9CAQMB pic.twitter.com/yqb4eT5w74 – 11:05 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Terence Davis is heating up. 10 points to lead all Kings in scoring. – 11:05 PM
Terence Davis is heating up. 10 points to lead all Kings in scoring. – 11:05 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Sharing story on Magic’s Gary Harris finding his offensive rhythm after scoring in double digits for the sixth straight game:
orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 11:01 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
After scoring in double figures in just one of his first 12 games this season, Gary Harris has now hit that mark in 7 of the @Orlando Magic‘s last 8 games.
Harris has 12 points midway through the 2nd quarter. – 10:58 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
After review, Common foul from Wendell Carter, but Mo Bamba gets hit with a technical foul for the smack to Richaun Holmes, as Carter’s foul happened before the swat. Holmes in concussion protocol, therefore cannot shoot the free throw. – 10:55 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Mo Bamba hit Richaun Holmes in the face on a block attempt. Holmes getting checked out by Kings’ medical staff.
Officials reviewing play to see if a flagrant foul should be called. – 10:53 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Richaun Holmes has a bloody eye. Same eye (I think) that caused him to miss a few games. Bamba hit him coming down. – 10:52 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Richaun Holmes just got popped in the eye by a block attempt from Mo Bamba, even though the foul was committed by Wendell Carter Jr. He suffered an eye contusion over a week ago. – 10:52 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Richaun Holmes got clobbered in the face by Mo Bamba. He’s getting checked out by the medical staff. Officials are reviewing to see if the play meets the criteria for a flagrant foul. – 10:52 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Another nice 10-minute stint for Marvin Bagley tonight vs. ORL. 8 pts and 3 reb on 3-4 FG. Looks very comfortable out there right now. – 10:50 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
A clutch 👌from @Marvin Bagley to finish the quarter 😤 pic.twitter.com/SHZaaaH1FG – 10:46 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Buddy Hield just came off the floor and headed back to the locker room. Not sure what’s up. – 10:43 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Sacramento 38, Orlando 36 pic.twitter.com/CBgZTZbHdH – 10:43 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 38-point Kings first quarter opens the game with the Magic, but Sacramento’s lead is two points headed to the 2nd. – 10:39 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Kings 38, Magic 36.
Both teams shooting over 54%.
What is defense?
#MagicTogether – 10:38 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
RoLo 🤝 8,000 career points
congrats @Robin Lopez 👏 pic.twitter.com/GVqHkeS8j2 – 10:38 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Wouldn’t be surprised to see Marvin Bagley in the starting lineup very soon. – 10:37 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
End 1Q: Kings 38, Magic 36
Cole Anthony leads Orlando with 8 pts
Little defense in the first quarter
Kings shoot 62.5% FG, 50% 3PT
Magic shoot 54.2% FG, 50% 3PT – 10:37 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Marvin Bagley III has eight points in four minutes after knocking down a couple of 3-pointers. Kings lead the Magic 38-36 at the end of the first quarter. – 10:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Bagley drills another 3-ball to finish then first. Kings lead 38-36. Fox leads with 9 points. 8 points each for Bagley and Barnes. – 10:37 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
just another day at the office for Robin Lopez pic.twitter.com/1wQgq683gY – 10:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Buddy Hield bricks his third 3-pointer of the 1Q. Marvin Bagley cleans it up. – 10:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings have made 10 of 15 from the field and 3 of 6 from 3-point range to start the game. They lead the Magic 26-25 with 4:08 to play in the first quarter. – 10:28 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
good to have you back, @Harrison Barnes! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/NAeTnPBnh9 – 10:27 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox has come out firing. He’s up to 9 points in the first quarter. Kings lead 26-25. – 10:26 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Mo swatted so Cole could soar
📺: https://t.co/eKIc9CBoC9 pic.twitter.com/muIkNz3Hh5 – 10:24 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Great block by Bamba on that Haliburton floater. Led directly to Cole Anthony’s and-1 layup.
Magic lead 14-13 with Anthony set to take his FT after the timeout. – 10:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes scores a runner for his first bucket. First game back after missing five straight games with a sprained foot. – 10:16 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,155 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 10:15 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings starters presented by the great @AnnouncerScott … pic.twitter.com/smgVDaoCTw – 10:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This will be the second game that Paul George misses this season. Last week, Clippers struggled to defend the Kings, who were playing on zero days rest.
Tonight, watch for Nicolas Batum’s conditioning, how well Marcus Morris can handle scoring load, Terance Mann’s first start. – 10:07 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba are the Orlando Magic’s starters for the fourth consecutive game vs. the Sacramento Kings.
Matchup tips off in about five minutes. – 10:07 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is in attendance for tonight’s game between the @Orlando Magic and @Sacramento Kings. – 10:05 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will be in attendance tonight in Sacramento to take in the Kings and Magic. – 10:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @terencedavisjr
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/9BhXRh2KzJ – 9:35 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings vs. Magic starters. Harrison Barnes back into the starting five with his return.
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Terence Davis
F – Harrison Barnes
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic – 12/8:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Terence Davis
F – Harrison Barnes
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:32 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Harrison Barnes is back tonight and in the starting lineup:
Fox, Haliburton, Davis, Barnes and Holmes – 9:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Magic:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Terence Davis
F – Harrison Barnes
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. Orlando Magic – 12/8:
Harrison Barnes (right foot sprain) – AVAILABLE
Moe Harkless (left knee soreness) – AVAILABLE – 9:30 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Pacers reportedly willing to listen on offers for LeVert, Turner and Sabonis, should Kings call? kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/indiana-pace… – 9:23 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
That’s a 12-2 run to start the 3rd quarter for New Orleans.
We’re re-living Orlando, New York and Chicago all over again. – 9:21 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight is Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Night presented by @CacheCreekCR! Learn more about local AAPI businesses & artists that will be featured throughout tonight’s game ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/cqAzeJn4EE – 8:43 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Alvin Gentry says there would have to be some “extenuating circumstances” for rookie center Neemias Queta to get into tonight’s game for his NBA debut against the Orlando Magic. – 8:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
No minutes restrictions for either Harrison Barnes or Moe Harkless, although Gentry said he will monitor to see how they look. – 8:25 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Alvin Gentry says Harrison Barnes (foot) and Maurice Harkless (knee) will play against the Orlando Magic tonight. No minutes restrictions. – 8:24 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes and Moe Harkless will both suit up tonight for the Kings according to Alvin Gentry. – 8:24 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings are making Neemias Queta, Jahmi’us Ramsey and Robert Woodard II available for tonight’s game against the Orlando Magic. Harrison Barnes (foot) and Maurice Harkless (knee) are still considered questionable.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 8:13 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After hitting seven triples against the Magic, Steph Curry needs just 16 more jumpers from deep to snap Ray Allen’s all-time record for made 3-pointers. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/07/cur… – 8:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
⭐️ 1st 20 @golden1cu members to stop by Sec. 120 can participate in tonight’s Sideline Star Watch! pic.twitter.com/LtxVaVF2pi – 8:00 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
NEW: For the Orlando Magic, the last two weeks have been a reminder of what Gary Harris can bring to a team when he’s healthy and in playing confidently offensively.
Story on Harris “getting in a groove”.
#MagicTogether
orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 7:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sacramento has recalled Jahmi’us Ramsey and Robert Woodard II from the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. – 7:03 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings have recalled Jahmi’us Ramsey and Robert Woodard II from the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. – 7:02 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
past flicks against the Kings 📸
#MagicTogether x #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/iJY3JdnkHB – 6:50 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones Hyland’s day started at 4 a.m. in Orlando, per Malone … Then he had a 3-hour delay connecting in Atlanta. Nonetheless, he’s here and smiling. – 6:34 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
Two tickets up for grabs for tonight’s @Sacramento Kings vs Magic game!! Show me your best Kings Christmas/Holiday decorations!! – 5:50 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Are you ready?
@swishauthentics x Kings coming soon… pic.twitter.com/RafUVQwrYN – 5:28 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗴𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗰𝗮𝘂𝘀𝗲 🙌
For every free throw the Kings make at home games,
@MattressFirm will donate $15 to the National Red Cross. pic.twitter.com/X5ladh82Vr – 5:00 PM
