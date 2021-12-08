Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (13-11) play against the Charlotte Hornets (12-12) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 8, 2021
Philadelphia 76ers 19, Charlotte Hornets 21 (Q1 02:45)
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid was hit in the left side of his face while going for a dunk. He fell to the ground on the baseline in a lot of pain. The Hornets fans booed, but this brought me back to when Embiid fractured the orbital bone back near his left eye in 2018. – 7:29 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
GH2️⃣0️⃣ off to a hot start 💪
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
always torn between wanting to see Embiid roll more and being terrified of whatever is going to happen once he’s in midair – 7:27 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris off to a good start tonight, making his first three shots including two 3s. He had some pop in his step at shootaround this morning. Looked like he was clearly feeling better after battling illness past few days. – 7:25 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
yeah, we prob would have moved out of the way too… pic.twitter.com/8MZUBTpEIF – 7:21 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Kelly Oubre Jr. was on 🔥in Monday’s game. Not so much tonight. The #Hornets guard has 3 points on 1-6 shooting. The score is tied at 12 with 6:17 left in the first quarter. Harris leads #Sixers with 5 points. Embiid has 4 and 2 rebounds: – 7:20 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Doc Rivers on what he saw from Kelly Oubre in that 35-point effort Monday: “He’s playing great. I was hoping to see the Golden State, first 15-game Kelly Oubre. But that one didn’t show up.” pic.twitter.com/gzgeyGnSsb – 7:03 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Rod Boone @rodboone
You may not understand why James Bouknight hadn’t played much prior to Monday. But he does.
“No, that’s great,” Bouknight told me. “We are a playoff team, man, and to get on the court with a playoff team you’ve got to go out and show what you can do.”
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 6:44 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The Rematch 👊
#AllFly | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/RuOGkC1KR1 – 6:37 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First up tonight ⤵️
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/7BsTu0C2In – 6:30 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Danny Green
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Seth Curry
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/lXjEcUY0Xz – 6:30 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers on expectations for Tyrese Maxey tonight: “I don’t know. He was knocked out pretty good. I don’t expect a lot, but we’ll see. He’s young. Those guys seem to recover a lot quicker than us.”
Maxey will return tonight after missing a game with a non-COVID illness #Sixers – 6:25 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
James Borrego said he could add one more player to the rotation tonight against the Sixers. Mentioned Vernon Carey Jr. as a possibility. Sounds like he’d help guard Joel Embiid if necessary. pic.twitter.com/uVrYmPdkEt – 5:57 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers on their fifth day in Charlotte.
Doc Rivers went back and forth for a funeral. Said that he got 18 in on Saturday, though: “I gave the Currys more money, just what they need.”
“I’ve eaten a lot. That’s what I usually what I do on the road, as you can tell by my body.” – 5:44 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs PHI
LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee, Terry Rozier, and Ish Smith are all listed as OUT (NBA Health and Safety Protocols).
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/Ocbt8TW1sm – 5:39 PM
INJURY REPORT vs PHI
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers are finishing up a nice little* stretch that had them on the road for 10 of 12 games tonight in Charlotte. 5-6 so far heading into the finale.
*Others may use a different description – 5:21 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We’re LIVE with Coach! 🐝🎙 #PHIvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:19 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
hop in the minivan. we have plenty room!
listen to episode 1 of the Big Niang Theory here: https://t.co/6ylpSDQKEI or anywhere else you get your podcasts! pic.twitter.com/tWPgJD2ofK – 4:45 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Leading up to #NBAJerseyDay, we’ll be giving away jerseys to our favorite people (YOU!) 🙌 To start us off, one lucky fan will win this @thorrjt teal jersey. ⚡️
Enter to win ➡️ https://t.co/XhOMJxvbP7 | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/ur29grDYLX – 4:24 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Correct me if I’m wrong, but nobody reported that Dame wants a trade yesterday, right? There was definitely speculation, but the reporting was on him wanting an extension and Ben Simmons.
So… today’s kind of a strange day to come out so firmly and say “I don’t want a trade.” – 4:21 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
In a rarity, the #Sixers are set to face the #Hornets with their full opening day starting lineup inquirer.com/sixers/rivers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:44 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
game plan: get a W tonight and get home to our fans. that works for us @Danny Green!
@Lauren Rosen caught up with the Green Ranger at shootaround. pic.twitter.com/NFu0LpZSky – 2:33 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
LaMelo adds another accolade to his resume. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2021/12/08/lam… – 1:36 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🥳 𝚆𝙰𝚃𝙲𝙷 𝙿𝙰𝚁𝚃𝚈 🥳
Join us tomorrow at Legends Pub & Grill to watch the Jazz take on the 76ers. Don’t miss your chance at ticket giveaways, signed jerseys, and so much more. See you there!!!
#TakeNote | @CoorsLight pic.twitter.com/YeGTjKBuwS – 1:26 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Celebrate NBA Jersey Day next Tuesday by posting a photo in your favorite Hornets jersey with #NBAJerseyDay. 🔥
Don’t forget to tag us – we might just give you a follow! 👀 pic.twitter.com/Oy4CaiIeRw – 1:11 PM
