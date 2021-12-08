Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (11-14) play against the Golden State Warriors (4-4) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 8, 2021
Portland Trail Blazers 38, Golden State Warriors 43 (Q2 02:53)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Hidden on League Pass but the Blazers broadcast spent like 5 full minutes presenting Lamar Hurd with a birthday cake on air and having a whole bunch of Blazers employees and players wish him happy birthday. It was nice. – 11:04 PM
Hidden on League Pass but the Blazers broadcast spent like 5 full minutes presenting Lamar Hurd with a birthday cake on air and having a whole bunch of Blazers employees and players wish him happy birthday. It was nice. – 11:04 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Horrible shooting night so far for Warriors: 33.3pct, 18.2pct from deep – 11:00 PM
Horrible shooting night so far for Warriors: 33.3pct, 18.2pct from deep – 11:00 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Something to watch: Nassir Little is now only 2,909 three-pointers short of breaking Ray Allen’s record. – 11:00 PM
Something to watch: Nassir Little is now only 2,909 three-pointers short of breaking Ray Allen’s record. – 11:00 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Let’s all take a moment for this Nas block pic.twitter.com/IORtTCJ2y7 – 10:54 PM
Let’s all take a moment for this Nas block pic.twitter.com/IORtTCJ2y7 – 10:54 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Bjelica having another rough night on offense. Missed 3 wide open 3s, whistled for illegal screen – turnover – 10:53 PM
Bjelica having another rough night on offense. Missed 3 wide open 3s, whistled for illegal screen – turnover – 10:53 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Nine attempted 3s for Steph Curry in his first 12 minutes tonight. Only two makes, leaving him 14 from the record. – 10:51 PM
Nine attempted 3s for Steph Curry in his first 12 minutes tonight. Only two makes, leaving him 14 from the record. – 10:51 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
That was an impressive block by Nassir Little. 😮 The Blazers are hanging tough. Down 28-25 at GSW. – 10:50 PM
That was an impressive block by Nassir Little. 😮 The Blazers are hanging tough. Down 28-25 at GSW. – 10:50 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Gettin’ into a Little rhythm 😏 pic.twitter.com/6ulVKoYGWL – 10:50 PM
Gettin’ into a Little rhythm 😏 pic.twitter.com/6ulVKoYGWL – 10:50 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Warriors 26, Blazers 23: end of first quarter. 10 points, 3 rebounds for @Nassir Little. 6 points, 1 assist for @Norman Powell. POR shooting 42 percent, GSW 35 percent. – 10:43 PM
Warriors 26, Blazers 23: end of first quarter. 10 points, 3 rebounds for @Nassir Little. 6 points, 1 assist for @Norman Powell. POR shooting 42 percent, GSW 35 percent. – 10:43 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1: Curry needs 13 3-pointers to tie, 14 to break.
Incidentally: Warriors 26, Blazers 23 – 10:43 PM
After 1: Curry needs 13 3-pointers to tie, 14 to break.
Incidentally: Warriors 26, Blazers 23 – 10:43 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Nas is leading us with 10 points.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/3oF00q9RIq – 10:42 PM
Nas is leading us with 10 points.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/3oF00q9RIq – 10:42 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
SC for threeeee
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/hslLXVrQKW – 10:42 PM
SC for threeeee
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/hslLXVrQKW – 10:42 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Seth Curry on if he’ll watch Steph break the 3-point record: “I think he’s coming to us. I highly doubt he gets 16 tonight so we’ll see him Saturday.”
Wouldn’t mind seeing it, though: “Hopefully he makes 14 tonight and we hold him to 2 or 3 on Saturday.” pic.twitter.com/EOXSAk1ppd – 10:40 PM
Seth Curry on if he’ll watch Steph break the 3-point record: “I think he’s coming to us. I highly doubt he gets 16 tonight so we’ll see him Saturday.”
Wouldn’t mind seeing it, though: “Hopefully he makes 14 tonight and we hold him to 2 or 3 on Saturday.” pic.twitter.com/EOXSAk1ppd – 10:40 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steph Curry gets his first three-pointer to go down after missing his first four. He’s 1-of-5 from deep in the first quarter. – 10:30 PM
Steph Curry gets his first three-pointer to go down after missing his first four. He’s 1-of-5 from deep in the first quarter. – 10:30 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Following this trey, Steph is now 15 THREES AWAY from becoming the all-time leader in NBA history ☔️ pic.twitter.com/MTiQwJmixE – 10:30 PM
Following this trey, Steph is now 15 THREES AWAY from becoming the all-time leader in NBA history ☔️ pic.twitter.com/MTiQwJmixE – 10:30 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
After starting 0-for-4 from beyond the arc, Steph Curry drains his first three of the night. 15 to go… – 10:29 PM
After starting 0-for-4 from beyond the arc, Steph Curry drains his first three of the night. 15 to go… – 10:29 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
I asked Stephen Curry before the game if he’s going for the record tonight… he said yes.
I asked how many you putting up? He thought about it a while… atleast 18
🏀🍿👀 – 10:28 PM
I asked Stephen Curry before the game if he’s going for the record tonight… he said yes.
I asked how many you putting up? He thought about it a while… atleast 18
🏀🍿👀 – 10:28 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Steph is getting clean looks — they’re just not falling yet. He’s 0-for-4 beyond the arc in five minutes. Warriors just 5-for-15 from the field. Crowd a little subdued after the start. – 10:25 PM
Steph is getting clean looks — they’re just not falling yet. He’s 0-for-4 beyond the arc in five minutes. Warriors just 5-for-15 from the field. Crowd a little subdued after the start. – 10:25 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JP with the steal
& JP with the swish
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/FtcMnmh40X – 10:25 PM
JP with the steal
& JP with the swish
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/FtcMnmh40X – 10:25 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Seth Curry (@Seth Curry) is keenly aware of his brother Steph approaching the NBA all-time 3-pointer record.
Seth’s thoughts on the Warriors visiting the @Philadelphia 76ers Saturday:
“Hopefully [Steph] makes about 14 of them tonight, and we hold him to two or three on Saturday.”
😂 – 10:24 PM
Seth Curry (@Seth Curry) is keenly aware of his brother Steph approaching the NBA all-time 3-pointer record.
Seth’s thoughts on the Warriors visiting the @Philadelphia 76ers Saturday:
“Hopefully [Steph] makes about 14 of them tonight, and we hold him to two or three on Saturday.”
😂 – 10:24 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Good to have you back on the floor, @Nassir Little pic.twitter.com/sOT0CbCIBb – 10:22 PM
Good to have you back on the floor, @Nassir Little pic.twitter.com/sOT0CbCIBb – 10:22 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Scott Foster slaps Draymond with a T for a backpedaling shout that most refs would ignore – 10:22 PM
Scott Foster slaps Draymond with a T for a backpedaling shout that most refs would ignore – 10:22 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Seth Curry on Steph approaching the 3-point record.
“I highly doubt he gets 16 tonight. So we’ll see him on Saturday.”
(Sixers host the Warriors Saturday night) – 10:21 PM
Seth Curry on Steph approaching the 3-point record.
“I highly doubt he gets 16 tonight. So we’ll see him on Saturday.”
(Sixers host the Warriors Saturday night) – 10:21 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Wiggs strikes first.
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/HtYoypyBVt – 10:17 PM
Wiggs strikes first.
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/HtYoypyBVt – 10:17 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers announce—
Ben McLemore (left hip) and Nassir Little (left ankle) are available.
Cody Zeller (right quad), Anfernee Simons (right ankle sprain), CJ McCollum (right pneumothorax) & Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy) are out for tonight’s game at Golden State – 10:12 PM
Blazers announce—
Ben McLemore (left hip) and Nassir Little (left ankle) are available.
Cody Zeller (right quad), Anfernee Simons (right ankle sprain), CJ McCollum (right pneumothorax) & Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy) are out for tonight’s game at Golden State – 10:12 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Welcome back Nas 🙌
1⃣0⃣ @Dennis Smith
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
9⃣ @Nassir Little
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/gtH66M56Oi – 10:04 PM
Welcome back Nas 🙌
1⃣0⃣ @Dennis Smith
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
9⃣ @Nassir Little
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/gtH66M56Oi – 10:04 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Happy birthday, @L_Hurd! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dSQ5I59kkR – 10:02 PM
Happy birthday, @L_Hurd! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dSQ5I59kkR – 10:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Seth Curry this season:
16.2 PPG*
50.6 FG%*
41.1 3P%
87.5 FT%
*Career-high pic.twitter.com/jcp0PoopiN – 9:58 PM
Seth Curry this season:
16.2 PPG*
50.6 FG%*
41.1 3P%
87.5 FT%
*Career-high pic.twitter.com/jcp0PoopiN – 9:58 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Countdown!
Stream the game live » https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/LASYbU3VDV – 9:45 PM
Countdown!
Stream the game live » https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/LASYbU3VDV – 9:45 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Embiid finishes with 23 second-half points to lead the Sixers to a 110-106 win over the Hornets, the Sixers’ second (uncomfortably close) win in Charlotte in 3 days. Curry had 23 and Harris 18. – 9:41 PM
Embiid finishes with 23 second-half points to lead the Sixers to a 110-106 win over the Hornets, the Sixers’ second (uncomfortably close) win in Charlotte in 3 days. Curry had 23 and Harris 18. – 9:41 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 110-106. Another squeaker against the shorthanded Hornets, but they’ll finish this road trip 3-1 to move to 14-11 on the season. Embiid with 32-8-4. Curry with 23 and 8 assists. Philly scored 23 points off 19 Charlotte turnovers. – 9:41 PM
FINAL: Sixers 110-106. Another squeaker against the shorthanded Hornets, but they’ll finish this road trip 3-1 to move to 14-11 on the season. Embiid with 32-8-4. Curry with 23 and 8 assists. Philly scored 23 points off 19 Charlotte turnovers. – 9:41 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry debuts another new Curry 9 Flow. pic.twitter.com/DObWs3vWmH – 9:40 PM
Stephen Curry debuts another new Curry 9 Flow. pic.twitter.com/DObWs3vWmH – 9:40 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/BBe2tUbOfs – 9:38 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/BBe2tUbOfs – 9:38 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Blazers star guard Damian Lillard (abdomen) said to @TheUndefeated it’s “possible” he could return to action Sunday against Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/6h4pIA4j9U – 9:34 PM
Blazers star guard Damian Lillard (abdomen) said to @TheUndefeated it’s “possible” he could return to action Sunday against Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/6h4pIA4j9U – 9:34 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Breakin’ out the #Curry9 ‘Close It Out’ flow ⚡️
#CurryBrand pic.twitter.com/qzsRaW5qVm – 9:29 PM
Breakin’ out the #Curry9 ‘Close It Out’ flow ⚡️
#CurryBrand pic.twitter.com/qzsRaW5qVm – 9:29 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Damian Lillard debuts the Adidas Dame 8 in Blazers colors. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/CC2rtUdjeM – 9:15 PM
Damian Lillard debuts the Adidas Dame 8 in Blazers colors. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/CC2rtUdjeM – 9:15 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 82, Hornets 81 at the end of the third. Charlotte ended the period on a 10-2 run to close the gap. Embiid with 24 points (12-of-15 from the FT line), 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Curry with 19 and 7 assists. – 9:01 PM
Sixers 82, Hornets 81 at the end of the third. Charlotte ended the period on a 10-2 run to close the gap. Embiid with 24 points (12-of-15 from the FT line), 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Curry with 19 and 7 assists. – 9:01 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
This game has been frenetic at times and a slog at others, but Sixers starting to create some distance up 80-71 late in the third. Curry with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting, 6 assists and 4 rebounds. Hornets have 15 turnovers for 19 points. – 8:55 PM
This game has been frenetic at times and a slog at others, but Sixers starting to create some distance up 80-71 late in the third. Curry with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting, 6 assists and 4 rebounds. Hornets have 15 turnovers for 19 points. – 8:55 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
It’s called fashion.
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/CD3B3rzHp8 – 8:48 PM
It’s called fashion.
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/CD3B3rzHp8 – 8:48 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Chauncey Billups moments ago said that Ben McLemore and Nassir Little will play tonight at Golden State. Anfernee Simons (ankle) and Cody Zeller (quad) will not. #RipCity – 8:43 PM
Chauncey Billups moments ago said that Ben McLemore and Nassir Little will play tonight at Golden State. Anfernee Simons (ankle) and Cody Zeller (quad) will not. #RipCity – 8:43 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
‘I think he’s the greatest combo guard to ever play the game.’
Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on Stephen Curry – 8:36 PM
‘I think he’s the greatest combo guard to ever play the game.’
Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on Stephen Curry – 8:36 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Curry picking up where he left off at the end of the first half. He’s buried his first two jumpers and now leads the Sixers with 13 points. Nice bounce-back game after struggling from the floor on Monday. – 8:35 PM
Curry picking up where he left off at the end of the first half. He’s buried his first two jumpers and now leads the Sixers with 13 points. Nice bounce-back game after struggling from the floor on Monday. – 8:35 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
buzzer beater! clutch Curry at it again. pic.twitter.com/e5U52iSF2L – 8:24 PM
buzzer beater! clutch Curry at it again. pic.twitter.com/e5U52iSF2L – 8:24 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Hornets 53, Sixers 51 at the half after that Curry jumper right before the buzzer. Philly led by as many as 9 points, but Charlotte made a nice push late in the period. Harris has 10. Embiid and Curry both with 9. Hornets have 9 turnovers, Sixers 10. – 8:17 PM
Hornets 53, Sixers 51 at the half after that Curry jumper right before the buzzer. Philly led by as many as 9 points, but Charlotte made a nice push late in the period. Harris has 10. Embiid and Curry both with 9. Hornets have 9 turnovers, Sixers 10. – 8:17 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
While Andre Iguodala is out tonight against Portland, Steve Kerr expects him to be ready to go on Saturday in Philadelphia. – 8:16 PM
While Andre Iguodala is out tonight against Portland, Steve Kerr expects him to be ready to go on Saturday in Philadelphia. – 8:16 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala is expected to return to the Warriors on Saturday against the Sixers, per Kerr. – 8:16 PM
Andre Iguodala is expected to return to the Warriors on Saturday against the Sixers, per Kerr. – 8:16 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Damian Lillard tries (again) to make it clear: “I’m not asking for a trade” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/08/dam… – 8:09 PM
Damian Lillard tries (again) to make it clear: “I’m not asking for a trade” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/08/dam… – 8:09 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After hitting seven triples against the Magic, Steph Curry needs just 16 more jumpers from deep to snap Ray Allen’s all-time record for made 3-pointers. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/07/cur… – 8:00 PM
After hitting seven triples against the Magic, Steph Curry needs just 16 more jumpers from deep to snap Ray Allen’s all-time record for made 3-pointers. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/07/cur… – 8:00 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
New Group Chat with @Rob Mahoney and @BigWos talking through the latest chapter in the Damian Lillard saga and our Quarter Awards picks:
open.spotify.com/episode/7adYAD… – 7:59 PM
New Group Chat with @Rob Mahoney and @BigWos talking through the latest chapter in the Damian Lillard saga and our Quarter Awards picks:
open.spotify.com/episode/7adYAD… – 7:59 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Game day from the Bay!! All eyes on Stephen Curry tonight as he’s just 16 threes away from breaking Ray Allen’s all time NBA career 3’s record. Excited to join @Mark Jackson & @MarkJonesESPN on the call for Warriors vs Trailblazers on ESPN at 10ET! See you there! 🏀👀🔥🔥☺️🎤✨ – 7:58 PM
Game day from the Bay!! All eyes on Stephen Curry tonight as he’s just 16 threes away from breaking Ray Allen’s all time NBA career 3’s record. Excited to join @Mark Jackson & @MarkJonesESPN on the call for Warriors vs Trailblazers on ESPN at 10ET! See you there! 🏀👀🔥🔥☺️🎤✨ – 7:58 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Hoodie szn
@MichelobULTRA || #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/973liCCXHU – 7:47 PM
Hoodie szn
@MichelobULTRA || #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/973liCCXHU – 7:47 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Best potential landing spots for Damian Lillard? #NBA
youtu.be/3Tr3KoaytlA – 7:28 PM
Best potential landing spots for Damian Lillard? #NBA
youtu.be/3Tr3KoaytlA – 7:28 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Trail Blazers pic.twitter.com/Zg59EEPQIx – 7:21 PM
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Trail Blazers pic.twitter.com/Zg59EEPQIx – 7:21 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors, Suns continue to set the bar nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/08/nba… – 7:21 PM
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors, Suns continue to set the bar nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/08/nba… – 7:21 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala will remain out tonight against the Blazers. Had been upgraded to questionable yesterday. Eleventh straight missed game, but expectation is he will return on upcoming road trip. – 7:09 PM
Andre Iguodala will remain out tonight against the Blazers. Had been upgraded to questionable yesterday. Eleventh straight missed game, but expectation is he will return on upcoming road trip. – 7:09 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Doc Rivers on what he saw from Kelly Oubre in that 35-point effort Monday: “He’s playing great. I was hoping to see the Golden State, first 15-game Kelly Oubre. But that one didn’t show up.” pic.twitter.com/gzgeyGnSsb – 7:03 PM
Doc Rivers on what he saw from Kelly Oubre in that 35-point effort Monday: “He’s playing great. I was hoping to see the Golden State, first 15-game Kelly Oubre. But that one didn’t show up.” pic.twitter.com/gzgeyGnSsb – 7:03 PM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
We handed out some awards for the first quarter of the season on this week’s Group Chat – but not before sifting through the mess in Portland: open.spotify.com/episode/7adYAD… – 6:13 PM
We handed out some awards for the first quarter of the season on this week’s Group Chat – but not before sifting through the mess in Portland: open.spotify.com/episode/7adYAD… – 6:13 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Last time out, @Paul George went 4-for-4 in the last 5 minutes to seal the deal against Portland.
📼 Clippers CourtVision powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/X5gFoJEv2p – 5:32 PM
Last time out, @Paul George went 4-for-4 in the last 5 minutes to seal the deal against Portland.
📼 Clippers CourtVision powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/X5gFoJEv2p – 5:32 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Stephen Curry is 16 threes away from breaking the all time NBA career 3’s record & I joined NBA Today to discuss the anticipation of this moment before I hit the sidelines for tonight’s game broadcast of Warriors vs Trailblazers on ESPN! 🏀🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/Qa4hPBJiBA – 5:25 PM
Stephen Curry is 16 threes away from breaking the all time NBA career 3’s record & I joined NBA Today to discuss the anticipation of this moment before I hit the sidelines for tonight’s game broadcast of Warriors vs Trailblazers on ESPN! 🏀🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/Qa4hPBJiBA – 5:25 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Trail Blazers rumors and reports
🏀 Quarter-season awards
‘Group Chat’ with @Justin Verrier, @Rob Mahoney, and @BigWos: open.spotify.com/episode/7adYAD… – 5:15 PM
🏀 Trail Blazers rumors and reports
🏀 Quarter-season awards
‘Group Chat’ with @Justin Verrier, @Rob Mahoney, and @BigWos: open.spotify.com/episode/7adYAD… – 5:15 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Portland Trail Blazers, franchise cornerstone Damian Lillard facing futures in flux foxsports.com/stories/nba/fr… – 5:12 PM
Portland Trail Blazers, franchise cornerstone Damian Lillard facing futures in flux foxsports.com/stories/nba/fr… – 5:12 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Correct me if I’m wrong, but nobody reported that Dame wants a trade yesterday, right? There was definitely speculation, but the reporting was on him wanting an extension and Ben Simmons.
So… today’s kind of a strange day to come out so firmly and say “I don’t want a trade.” – 4:21 PM
Correct me if I’m wrong, but nobody reported that Dame wants a trade yesterday, right? There was definitely speculation, but the reporting was on him wanting an extension and Ben Simmons.
So… today’s kind of a strange day to come out so firmly and say “I don’t want a trade.” – 4:21 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🌕🏀
@Jusuf Nurkic | @stormxio
#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/3L45rWNFK1 – 4:13 PM
🌕🏀
@Jusuf Nurkic | @stormxio
#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/3L45rWNFK1 – 4:13 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Damian Lillard injury update: Blazers star could reportedly return Sunday after missing time with ab issue
https://t.co/aKxukQqOwj pic.twitter.com/dux0M602HZ – 4:09 PM
Damian Lillard injury update: Blazers star could reportedly return Sunday after missing time with ab issue
https://t.co/aKxukQqOwj pic.twitter.com/dux0M602HZ – 4:09 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 CJ McCollum the missing piece?
🏀 Why the Pels need to stay away from Caris LeVert
🏀 Really go for it with Myles Turner?
🎧 linktr.ee/NolaJake
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube – 4:00 PM
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 CJ McCollum the missing piece?
🏀 Why the Pels need to stay away from Caris LeVert
🏀 Really go for it with Myles Turner?
🎧 linktr.ee/NolaJake
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube – 4:00 PM