Solomon Hill done for the season

Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta Hawks F Solomon Hill is out for the season with a hamstring tear, team says.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
“He’s that emotional leader for us. He’s been a big-time voice for us in the locker room, both on and off the floor. It’s a real big loss for us.”
— Nate McMillan on Solomon Hill missing the rest of the season
ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 12:53 PM
“He’s that emotional leader for us. He’s been a big-time voice for us in the locker room, both on and off the floor. It’s a real big loss for us.”
— Nate McMillan on Solomon Hill missing the rest of the season
ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 12:53 PM
Solomon Hill @solohill
appreciate the kind words, thoughts and prayers. life is life, and I look forward to getting back. *sidenote vince carter saw my bounce in warmups pre-game, that’s a huge compliment to me. – 12:50 PM
appreciate the kind words, thoughts and prayers. life is life, and I look forward to getting back. *sidenote vince carter saw my bounce in warmups pre-game, that’s a huge compliment to me. – 12:50 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Hawks announce Solomon Hill will miss the rest of the season after tearing his right hamstring in Sunday’s game against Charlotte. Hill will require surgery to repair the tendon, – 12:13 PM
Hawks announce Solomon Hill will miss the rest of the season after tearing his right hamstring in Sunday’s game against Charlotte. Hill will require surgery to repair the tendon, – 12:13 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Hawks say forward Solomon Hill had a right hamstring tendon tear. Hill will undergo surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season. – 12:11 PM
The Hawks say forward Solomon Hill had a right hamstring tendon tear. Hill will undergo surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season. – 12:11 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
The Hawks say Solomon Hill has a right hamstring tendon tear. He will undergo surgery and is expected to miss the rest of the season. – 12:07 PM
The Hawks say Solomon Hill has a right hamstring tendon tear. He will undergo surgery and is expected to miss the rest of the season. – 12:07 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Solomon Hill’s MRI on revealed a right hamstring tendon tear. Hill will undergo surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season. – 12:07 PM
Solomon Hill’s MRI on revealed a right hamstring tendon tear. Hill will undergo surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season. – 12:07 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Solomon Hill has suffered a right hamstring tendon tear, will undergo surgery and is expected to miss the rest of the season, Hawks say. – 12:06 PM
Solomon Hill has suffered a right hamstring tendon tear, will undergo surgery and is expected to miss the rest of the season, Hawks say. – 12:06 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Atlanta Hawks F Solomon Hill is out for the season with a hamstring tear, team says. – 12:05 PM
Atlanta Hawks F Solomon Hill is out for the season with a hamstring tear, team says. – 12:05 PM