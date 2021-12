Three teams patiently waiting for Damian Lillard to ask out

Yet there still remain internal concerns about Lillard’s future in Portland. The last month of investigations and the team’s poor record—now 11-14 following Monday’s night’s loss to the Clippers—combined with mixed feelings about Billups’ leadership strategy, all while Lillard has struggled with a serious abdominal injury, has left an unsettled feeling among Blazers personnel despite Lillard’s unwavering public commitment to the organization. A lot of work lies ahead. -via Bleacher Report / December 7, 2021