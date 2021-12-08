TJ Warren would like to stay in Indiana

Sources tell The Athletic that Warren has expressed to management that he’d like to remain in Indianapolis.
Tony East @TEastNBA
TJ Warren spotted at practice today. Just shooting work. He rang the bell near the end after nailing some 3s.
“It’s huge for team morale, it’s huge for him,” Caris said of having Warren around. “He’s had a long journey back, and we can’t wait for him to continue to get healthy.” pic.twitter.com/AUe1UAHieZ – 1:55 PM
