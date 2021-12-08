Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (16-7) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-13) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 8, 2021
Utah Jazz 60, Minnesota Timberwolves 59 (Q3 12:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs down by as many as 12 in 1st half end it with 11-3 run to trail 52-48. Doncic with 10 but has also picked up his 6th technical which ties him with Rudy Gobert for the league lead. MEM 6 off rebs/15 2nd chance pts. Mavs 7 Off rebs/7 2nd chance. 2md half soon @theeagledallas – 9:20 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah has a bunch of spotty defensive possessions tonight. That hasn’t been the norm through eight games. – 9:15 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Believe that’s Doncic’s 6th tech, which ties him for the NBA lead with Rudy Gobert. – 9:15 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
8 min to go in q3…Raps were up 11.
OKC closes the frame on a 25-3 run
👀 !!
Thunder lead by 11 going to q4.
Not ideal!! – 9:13 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
ANT IS HEATING UP
15 at the half 🐜 pic.twitter.com/bGR6QNlUd6 – 9:10 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 60-59 at the half. Fun half! Donovan Mitchell has 19, Bogey 13, Edwards 15, PatBev 14. Jazz defended decently for two 4-minute stretches, and then have struggled outside of that. Two-thirds of Jazz shots have been from 3. – 9:08 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
A battle with the wolves at the half ⚔️
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/GP3gxCHI8j – 9:08 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 60, Wolves 59. Really entertaining if defense-deficient opening half. 19 made 3s between the teams, albeit more efficiently for the Wolves (47.4%) than the Jazz (32.3%). Don w/19p, Bogey 13. Edwards 15 and Beverley 14 for Minnesota. – 9:07 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz lead the Wolves 60-59 at halftime. Mitchell with 19….Bogdanovic with 13….Utah led by 10 but the wolves quickly came back….Edwards with 15 and Beverley with 14 to lead the Wolves – 9:07 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The Wolves head to the locker room trailing the Jazz 60-59. Edwards with 15, Beverley with 14. Bogdanovic with 13 and Mitchell with 19 for the Jazz. – 9:06 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Pat Bev to Gobert: “fooled your ass all day. all day.”
immediately gets T’d up. pic.twitter.com/aglkMWFb2P – 9:05 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
So Rudy Gobert just dumped a Gatorade bottle on the floor, prompting a ref to stop the game just as Edwards was hitting a 3. The Wolves seem willing to forgive and forget.*
*Not entirely accurate – 9:04 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Now, how is what Gobert did not at least a delay of game at the very least? He literally delayed the game by slamming a water bottle? – 9:04 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Patrick Beverley gets a technical foul and he says repeatedly to the refs “For talking????….10years I’ve been talking….” I mean, he’s got a point. – 9:03 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley 7 of 8 from 2 with one technical foul in his first 12 minutes back from injury – 9:02 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wow. Patrick Beverley was just letting Gobert hear it after another floater and was whistled for a T from about 20 feet away. – 9:01 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Beverley is 7 of 9 with at least three of those being floaters. – 9:01 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Pat Bev has 12 and tells the Jazz they are too small and then misses the free throw – 8:58 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
You knew the Wolves needed Beverley’s defense. How about his offense? 12 points on 6-8 in 10 minutes on the floor. – 8:58 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley leads the league in slapping opponents on the butt before they shoot free throws – 8:57 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gobert checked out with Utah up 49-39. Two minutes later, it’s 49-48.
Minnesota has got 3 offensive rebounds during the 9-0 run. – 8:53 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley has shown legitimate playmaking and scoring chops in Minnesota, where he has been asked to be much more than a catch and shoot 3-point shooter. – 8:52 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
10-point lead is now down to 1, as the Wolves go on a 9-0 run. Three missed shots by the Jazz, poor transition defense, and lack of rim protection all played a part. – 8:52 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Minnesota immediately goes on a 9-0 run and pulls within 49-48….the Jazz call timeout….the jazz simply stopped making shots and generating defensive stops. – 8:52 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Finch got that lineup off the floor, went back to Beverley, Edwards and Prince and it worked like a charm. – 8:51 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
After a 31 second review the Gobert foul is ruled to be of common variety. He has two and will exit – 8:47 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
That’s 𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗘𝗘 time DPOY to you 🏆🏆🏆
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/qD5NT5yK0T – 8:46 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
They are going to look at this Gobert foul to see if goes beyond the common. Reid immediately collapsed. Maybe he caught an elbow? – 8:46 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 49-39 now. Bench units against Gobert remains very very useful. – 8:43 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
That was a heady find by Trent Forrest locating the trailing JC for a 3. Utah’s extended its lead a bit as the Wolves continue to struggle with turnovers. Jazz now lead 49-39 with 7:37 left 2Q. – 8:43 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Feels like the first time in awhile the Jazz have crushed the initial second quarter second unit minutes. This is what they routinely did last season.
The Jazz are plus 9 with KAT off the floor and lead 49-39…Forrest minutes have been VERY good – 8:43 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah is 4+ without a point, TCU is running. Utes are all of a sudden down 10. – 8:43 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
And that’s 17 for Don in the first 🕷
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/qK5vO4xeqn – 8:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 34-33.
Prince (9 points) and Beverley (8 points) lead the way for Minnesota, each scoring season-highs for any quarter. – 8:37 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 34, Wolves 33. Not a ton of defense thus far — Utah shooting 12-21/6-15, Minnesota 13-22/5-10. Donovan with an incendiary 17p in 10 minutes of play. Both teams turnover-prone, Jazz with 7, Wolves with 7. – 8:36 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 34-33 after 1Q. Jazz went a perfect 6-6 from 2-point range, 6-15 from 3P. Jazz’s defensive perimeter contain hasn’t been great, though. – 8:36 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
End of the first quarter. The Jazz lead the Wolves 34-33…..17 for Mitchell to lead everyone – 8:35 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Been a fun one so far at Target Center with the Jazz leading the Wolves 34-33. Both teams shooting over 57%. Mitchell with 17. Prince with 9 for the Wolves on three 3s. – 8:35 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Josh Okogie just hit his first 3 since Nov. 13, and his fourth all season. Prince with 3 3s in the first as well. Big contributions to keep the Wolves in it while Mitchell lays siege – 8:32 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Donovan Mitchell’s 17 1st quarter points equals the most he has scored in 1st quarter. 3rd time – 8:32 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Mitchell has 17 so far in the first. 50 piece on the way? – 8:30 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Donovan Mitchell is on fire. 17 points on 6-8 in the first 10 minutes – 8:30 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Utah is in the middle of a grinder. – 8:30 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell had some words with Taurean Prince after getting called for a charge early in the first. Since then Mitchell’s been going right at him. He’s already got 14 points.
Jazz lead 29-28, 3:32 left in 1st quarter. – 8:27 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Donovan Mitchell is on about something tonight. Cold weather gotten to him? – 8:27 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
A) Donovan Mitchell is *incandescent* right now
B) That Wolves turnover right before the timeout was jawdropping, never seen that before – 8:27 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After a turnover-plagued start, the Jazz have caught fire offensively — 11-15 FGs, 4-9 from 3. Don has 14p on 5-7 overall. Wolves with a couple bad turnovers in a row. Jazz lead 29-28 with 3:32 left 1Q. – 8:26 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mitchell is destroying this defense because it thrives on pressuring the ball and he’s just beating his man on every possession. Once you get past the first wave, the help and rotations aren’t there and neither is any rim protection. He’s got 14, the Jazz lead by one – 8:26 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Really good first shift for Beverley. Floaters on floaters on floaters. – 8:23 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
5:03 remaining in the first quarter: the Jazz trail Minnesota 25-21 – 8:23 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Deep 3 buzzer beater? Deep 3 buzzer beater 🕷🕷🕷
#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/GdAtOTrbA2 – 8:22 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jazz spraying from 3. Some have been contested. Others have not. One of the best shooting teams in the league, gonna be a tall order for this defense. – 8:22 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Good timeout there by Craig Smith.
Utah is settling, TCU is getting what it wants, and everything looks out of sync the last 2-3 minutes. – 8:21 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the touch is magical, @Patrick Beverley pic.twitter.com/ht0hwpESbC – 8:19 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
It’s almost a rare 5-for-5 cross-match game…
KAT on Gobert; Gobert on Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt on Bogdanovic; Bogdanovic on KAT
Prince on Conley; Conley on Beverley
Beverley on Mitchell; Mitchell on Prince
Edwards on O’Neale; O’Neale on Edwards – 8:16 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Just an unreal 3 from Donovan Mitchell on the double clutch. – 8:16 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Before the game, Quin Snyder lauded his team about adjusting to different defenses. He finished by joking that they would now have 40 turnovers tonight.
94 seconds in and they already got 2. Minnesota leads 8-2. – 8:14 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Quin Snyder joked about turning the ball over 40 times in pregame. The Jazz are on pace for that currently – 8:14 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
The @Minnesota Timberwolves start the game leading 8-2 with 10:26 left in the first quarter.
Vanderbilt has 4 of the 8 Wolves points.
Minnesota has forced 2 turnovers that have led to 4 points. – 8:14 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Bogdanovic on KAT to start because of the stretch element. Gobert guards Jarred Vanderbilt to stay closer to the basket. Jazz give up 8-2 run to start the game. Four of those points on careless turnovers to touchdowns – 8:13 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jarred Vanderbilt — steal, 4 points, battles Gobert for an offensive rebound that goes off Gobert out of bounds and the Wolves have a 8-2 lead. – 8:12 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
The Timberwolves have the best intro video that I’ve seen this season and it’s not even close. – 8:07 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Last second 60 second Utah Jazz preview before the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/hsV5WkiGru – 8:05 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Deni Avdija is off to a good start with 10 pts and 4 reb in 9 min. Wizards have a 21-8 edge in bench points. – 7:45 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
For Utah tonight at* TCU: Rollie Worster, David Jenkins Jr., Both Gach, Riley Battin, Branden Carlson.
Even if Marco Anthony were to dive right back in, tough to sit Gach down after how he’s played in the last two. – 7:37 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
Patrick Beverley, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Jaylen Nowell are AVAILABLE.
D’Angelo Russell (Right Ankle Soreness) is OUT. pic.twitter.com/KGroFiwbfd – 7:35 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Jazz
Ant under 23.5 pts
– Gobert off KAT, waiting at rim
Conley over 5.5 asts
– Similar approach to Trae, spread PnR
Beverley over 3.5 rebs
– Dude’s a dog
Vando over 8.5 rebs
– 110 rebounds over the last 9 games (12.2 per game, double digits in 8 of 9) – 7:04 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Marco Anthony (ankle) is ‘available and dressed’ tonight for Utah, per an athletic department spokesperson. – 7:02 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
I wrote about the Timberwolves “sticky” ball movement of late and how Karl-Anthony Towns might adjust his play as a result: startribune.com/timberwolves-b… – 7:00 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley warming up pregame at the Target Center pic.twitter.com/jKaisUiO8J – 6:45 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Hassan Whiteside is OUT tonight due to his left glute contusion — or bruised butt. The Jazz did call up 2-way player Malik Fitts to be available tonight in Minnesota as well. – 6:30 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
No Hassan Whiteside tonight for the @Utah Jazz, but Malik Fitts I’d available. – 6:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Hassan Whiteside is OUT tonight with a glute contusion….he will miss his second consecutive game – 6:30 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Malik Fitts, who was with the Stars, has joined the Jazz on their trip and is available to play – 6:28 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Hassan Whiteside will miss his second straight game tonight with a left glute contusion.
Additionally, Malik Fitts will be available – 6:27 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Wolves coach Chris Finch said that after his team began the season well forcing turnovers, there’s been some drop off the past 5-6 games, as the team has struggled with on-ball defense. He’s hoping that Patrick Beverley’s return will help against the Jazz tonight. – 6:23 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
I’ve received a huge number of ticket inquiries, mostly from people concerned that Utah’s ticket allotment will be exhausted before their Crimson Club level comes up.
I reached out to the athletic department for an update. This is what they came back with. pic.twitter.com/JvZ8hL8nSY – 4:52 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The trend this year has been to guard Karl-Anthony Towns with a small, having the 5 guard Vanderbilt/Okogie — and it’s given the Wolves offense major issues. They rank 28th in halfcourt offense this year.
That trend started last year, when Utah stopped guarding KAT with Gobert. pic.twitter.com/5GniS0h4eD – 3:42 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
“People haven’t seen me for 4 years. I barely played in Utah. Then I was in Memphis and they only get, like, one national TV game a year.”
Wrote about Grayson Allen—yes, THAT Grayson Allen—being an important part of the defending-champion Bucks
foxsports.com/stories/nba/gr… – 3:00 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
This is how we roll on Caldera Island 🔥
#WarzonePacific #CODPartner @CallofDuty pic.twitter.com/FFEAK45kMz – 2:58 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @kzprovisioning media meal:
Stewed Lamb with Chilies and Tomato
Brown Rice, Spiced Caulilini
Gnocchi with Butter, Parmesan and Cracked Pepper
Chickpea salad, Pomegranate Vinaigrette, Sheep’s Milk Cheese
@BellecourBakery Desserts – 2:51 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
📹| What is the JC ✨𝑒𝓍𝓅𝑒𝓇𝒾𝑒𝓃𝒸𝑒✨ you ask?
#ShootaroundInterviews | @ZionsBank – 2:45 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jazz Mailbag: Do Jazz have more moves to make? https://t.co/8R7ofMoIME pic.twitter.com/ensYi3hvDK – 2:39 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
When Patrick Beverley spoke at shootaround today about making his return tonight, he said: “I’m excited to get back. I know we’ve got DLo out, so of course, obviously, not fully healthy. But we’re trending in the right areas.”
DLo missed last game and is listed as questionable. – 2:15 PM
