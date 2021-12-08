Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (14-11) play against the Detroit Pistons (19-19) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 8, 2021
Washington Wizards 22, Detroit Pistons 22 (Q1 01:31)
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey is going to challenge the foul by Jerami Grant on that last 3-point attempt.
#Pistons Dwane Casey is going to challenge the foul by Jerami Grant on that last 3-point attempt.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Threw this one across Lake Michigan 😳
Threw this one across Lake Michigan 😳
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Davis Bertans indeed will play in his normal rotation spot. An option that Wes Unseld Jr. could have taken is replacing Bertans with Corey Kispert. – 7:28 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade with a nice jumper over Harrell to give Detroit a four-point lead. The Wizards are getting up those 3s, but they’re just 2 for 7 to start. – 7:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
There’s 5:50 left in the first quarter and the Pistons already have just two less free throws (4) than they did the entire game OKC (6). – 7:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Two fouls on Isaiah Stewart midway through the first. Not ideal – 7:21 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
An issue that struggling offenses often face is pressing too much, and I think that’s what Washington is doing early in this game. Pull-up 3s in transition, even ones that are relatively open, are not good shots for most players. – 7:20 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 11, Wizards 8 with 6:48 to play in the 1st. All five Pistons starters have a bucket each – 7:17 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 11, #Wizards 8, 6:48 1Q
#Pistons 11, #Wizards 8, 6:48 1Q
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are up 11-8 early. It hasn’t been pretty, but every starter has scored. – 7:15 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards hope to get back on track against No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham and the Pistons. Game is on @NBCSWashington and live right here: smart.link/5bb65a2b6cedb?… – 7:13 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Make or miss, I like that #Pistons Killian Hayes has taken 2 of their first 3 FGA – 7:12 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Up to something.
Up to something.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First 🖐 reppin’ the D vs. The District ⤵️
First 🖐 reppin’ the D vs. The District ⤵️
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Usual #Pistons starters vs. #Wizards: Hayes Cade, Bey, Grant and Stewart. – 6:41 PM
Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11
I’ll be in Boulder tonight to see Jabari Walker and the Colorado Buffs as they host the Eastern Washington Eagles.
I’ll be in Boulder tonight to see Jabari Walker and the Colorado Buffs as they host the Eastern Washington Eagles.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tonight’s first 5️⃣ #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/FAAGisi5p3 – 6:30 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
On the call with @Bushleague22 for tonight’s @MotorCityCruise home tilt vs @SFSkyforce at 7. Isaiah Livers returns tonight. Check us out on Cruise FB and https://t.co/iIxAhHyTNY pic.twitter.com/gTr11imecF – 6:10 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Bradley Beal spoke to @Chris Haynes about his upcoming free agency.
Bradley Beal spoke to @Chris Haynes about his upcoming free agency.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @henryfordnews injury/status report against the visiting Washington Wizards: pic.twitter.com/G8YxK4QRxf – 6:05 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tip time in an hour!
📍 Detroit
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
Tip time in an hour!
📍 Detroit
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Montrezl Harrell isn’t a fan of Sabonis/LeVert trade packages with his name in it 👀
Montrezl Harrell isn’t a fan of Sabonis/LeVert trade packages with his name in it 👀
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The finest fits in the 313.
The finest fits in the 313.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on difference between last year and this year: “At some point, young players are going to have to become old players.” – 5:51 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Saddiq Bey has been working nonstop to snap his slump. “He works on it incessantly, comes back at night to work on his shooting. It’s just going to have to click.“ – 5:48 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey says Hamidou Diallo is cleared to play, but he’ll have a facemask. – 5:47 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hamidou Diallo will play tonight with a face mask, Dwane Casey said. – 5:47 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Before Wizards-Pistons, Wes Unseld Jr. told a story about playing Ben Wallace in full-court 1-on-1 soon after Wallace signed with the Bullets in 1996. Unseld Jr. was in high school. “It didn’t go so well for me.” – 5:39 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Wes Unseld Jr. on Cade Cunningham: “He’s gifted and playing a lot more confident shooting the ball. That’s going to open up another realm for him.” – 5:38 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wes Unseld Jr. said Davis Bertans will be available to play tonight despite a stomach bug. – 5:36 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Davis Bertains is available tonight in Detroit, per the Wizards. He was questionable with a stomach bug. – 5:36 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wes Unseld Jr. said the Wizards’ starters tonight will be Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 5:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Davis Bertans will play tonight after being listed as questionable with a stomach flu. – 5:35 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🔥 Stop what you’re doing and download our latest wallpapers! 🔥
🔥 Stop what you’re doing and download our latest wallpapers! 🔥
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Inspired by the greatest.
Inspired by the greatest.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Make sure to stop by Power Hour and grab a photo with the @Pistons Dancers before the game! Doors open at 5:30.
Make sure to stop by Power Hour and grab a photo with the @Pistons Dancers before the game! Doors open at 5:30.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The first 5,000 fans at @CapitalOneArena on Saturday will get this special dad hat!
Get your tickets NOW ⬇️
The first 5,000 fans at @CapitalOneArena on Saturday will get this special dad hat!
Get your tickets NOW ⬇️
Molly McGrath @MollyAMcGrath
Just posted a photo @ Seattle, Washington instagram.com/p/CXPHbvHvs_4/… – 4:01 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Looking for new #Pistons merch?
Grab our @NewEraCap Team Logo Sweatshirt for $75!
Looking for new #Pistons merch?
Grab our @NewEraCap Team Logo Sweatshirt for $75!
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The latest Chasing Stats takes a look at the Wizards’ 3PT shooting issues and how things aren’t matching up with the career norms of their key players. nbcsports.com/washington/vid… – 3:48 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
“Things all of a sudden aren’t working”: What’s wrong with the slumping Washington Wizards, and what can coach Wes Unseld Jr. do to stop the slide? Here’s my story at @The Athletic.
“Things all of a sudden aren’t working”: What’s wrong with the slumping Washington Wizards, and what can coach Wes Unseld Jr. do to stop the slide? Here’s my story at @The Athletic.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
We have a jam-packed #Pistons Mailbag this week!
It touches on questions regarding @Cade Cunningham, @Killian Hayes, @Jerami Grant, @Josh Jackson, and a smorgasbord of other topics. 👀
We have a jam-packed #Pistons Mailbag this week!
It touches on questions regarding @Cade Cunningham, @Killian Hayes, @Jerami Grant, @Josh Jackson, and a smorgasbord of other topics. 👀
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
In his last game against the Pistons, Bradley Beal registered a 21.3 net rating, his third-highest of the entire 2020-21 season.
In his last game against the Pistons, Bradley Beal registered a 21.3 net rating, his third-highest of the entire 2020-21 season.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Keep an eye on the point guards tonight.
Keep an eye on the point guards tonight.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🚨 Social Giveaway Alert 🚨
🚨 Social Giveaway Alert 🚨
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Add some @Montrezl Harrell to your phone! 📱
Add some @Montrezl Harrell to your phone! 📱
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
#Lions coach Dan Campbell says D’Andre Swift is “improving.” Still no update on the status of his return. Detroit had a walk-through today. – 1:25 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Pacers are reportedly inching towards a rebuild. A look at who on their roster would fit the Wizards and why those types of questions are more interesting now than before. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 1:22 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
That new @Bradley Beal logo 👀
That new @Bradley Beal logo 👀
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tap in to our latest episode of the Pistons Pod, presented by @uptime. This week, @deryspeaks is joined by @Vincent Goodwill from @YahooSports to talk #Pistons basketball and more! – 1:00 PM
